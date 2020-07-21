Liverpool player ratings for their Premier League winning season are going to be high.

But which players have led the charge to secure the first league title in over 30 years? And which players have been, well, just okay?

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Below we give each player a rating out of 10, as the sole requirement to be included in these rankings is making five or more Premier League appearances during the 2019-20 season, so far.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 9: Simply put, when he’s been out injured, Liverpool have missed him massively. A calming influence. No real mistakes this season. Probably the best goalkeeper in the world?

Adrian – 7: Did a solid enough job after playing a lot more than he thought he would following his summer arrival from West Ham. A few mistakes which didn’t cost them in the Premier League but didn’t cover himself in glory in the Champions League as they crashed out to Atletico Madrid.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 10: Yeah, not sure if there’s been a better season by a right back in Premier League history. Has three goals and 12 assists and is a constant threat down the right flank. What a season from the local lad.

Joe Gomez – 8: After a slow start to the season, came in when Matip was injured and remained first choice alongside Van Dijk. A few moments of hesitation here and there

Virgil van Dijk – 10: Perfect. Just perfect. Defensively solid. A leader. Great on the ball. Scored key goals. You could not ask any more from Virgil van Dijk and if the Ballon d’Or vote was today, he’d win it.

Andrew Robertson – 9: Like Alexander-Arnold, a constant threat from full back. Has eight assists in his personal duel with TAA for the most assists and his crosses in big games have always been spot on. Great character on and off the pitch and the Scotsman never stops running.

Joel Matip – 7: Started the season ahead of Gomez but was then injured and couldn’t get back into the team. A little unfortunate but the best third-choice center back in the Premier League. Never lets Liverpool down.

Dejan Lovren – 6: Eh, we all know he can have really good games. We all know he has some bad games in him too. Lovren has been inconsistent throughout his time at Liverpool but he’s won the Champions League and Premier League. The self-professed top center back in the world will see that as a necessary reward for his displays.

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson – 10: Perfection from the captain. This season he has taken his game to a new level. The effort and drive has always been there but extra quality on the ball, chipping in with big goals in tight wins against Tottenham and Wolves and generally leading the team to glory. Henderson has had a lot of critics but he’s shut them all up this season and his place in the pantheon of Liverpool greats is secured as he’s lifted the Champions League and Premier League as skipper. Well done that man.

James Milner – 8: Never gives anything less than 100 percent and has scored some big penalty kicks at key moments. Milner has struggled a little with injuries but his influence in the dressing room has been key and at left back, central midfield or anywhere else he’s done a job. Milner has helped youngsters break into the team and he seems like he will be a coach in the future.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 9: Unsung hero. The Dutch midfielder never stops smiling and works so hard. Wijnaldum covers so much ground and is the perfect number six. Alongside Henderson and Fabinho, the balance in their midfield has been really good. Now, will he signed a new deal?

Fabinho – 8: Has been hit hard by injuries throughout the season but the Brazilian has been sublime when he has played. Some stunning goals against Man City and Crystal Palace, but it is his defensive displays which catch the eye. Sits in as a third center back when TAA and Robertson push forward and is a key cog in this defensive unit.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7: A little rusty to start with as he fought back from injuries but the Ox has been relentless as the season wore on. Still not quite at his pre-injury levels but a great option in multiple midfield areas for Liverpool.

Naby Keita – 7: Injuries have hit Keita hard but when he’s on the pitch, his quality is undoubted. If ‘Naby lad’ can stay fit then he will be like a new player next season.

Takumi Minamino – 6: Has done okay since his January arrival from Salzburg and was mainly used off the bench. Intrigued to see how he develops.

Adam Lallana – 6: Injuries have impacted him again but his influence off the pitch has been superb. Big goal away at Man United to seal a late draw early in the season and he will leave Liverpool this summer.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 8: Has scored 17 goals but it’s fair to say he’s been a little inconsistent this season, especially to start with. Salah is Salah, though, and he never stops running and is always switched on.

Roberto Firmino – 9: This season he’s got the credit he deserves for his hold up play, work rate and creativity. Drops deep to create space for Mane and Salah and his outrageous flicks and finishes are lauded worldwide. Bobby Firmino is a cult hero at Anfield.

Sadio Mane – 10: Near perfection from Mane. He was on fire early in the season and although he’s cooled down a little in terms of scoring goals, he is key to everything that is great about this Liverpool attack. Right up there with VVD, Henderson and Kevin de Bruyne for the frontrunners to be named the Premier League player of the season.

Divock Origi – 7: Comes off the bench time and time again to keep the tempo high. Origi is happy to be the fourth-choice striker and contribute when he can and play in the cup competitions.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 6: Injuries have hit Shaq hard, again, but there’s no doubting he is a quality player to have for 10-15 starts per season. Minamino’s arrival could mean Shaqiri will depart this summer.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports