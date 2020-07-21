More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Watchalong live: Join us for Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
Join us for a Watchalong event on YouTube for Liverpool – Chelsea on Wednesday (start time, 3:10pm ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel).

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after the game, while Chelsea need a win to try and boost their top four hopes heading into the final game of the season.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic could also feature heavily for Chelsea, as he missed Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal win due to injury at the weekend.

Click on the video above to join us for the Watchalong, as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, Joe Prince-Wright, will answer your questions and watch the action with you as you have a beer (or three) and some snacks.

The idea is to get fans together with JPW and have a good time watching the game.

Feel free to ask for his instant analysis on the game between the newly-crowned Premier League champions and Frank Lampard's young side by posting comments in comments section.

JPW will join you for the entire game, as he breaks down the live action in Liverpool – Chelsea and you have the chance to have your say on what Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard should be doing in the game, plus dissect the tactics, which players are starring and more.

Basically, join us to watch the game (hence the snazzy 'Watchalong' name) and let's all enjoy these juggernauts do battle with plenty of pride on the line as Liverpool and Chelsea collide.

We hope you enjoy our Premier League Watchalong as two huge clubs collide at Anfield. Click on the video or link above to get involved.

Every player on Liverpool’s Premier League-winning side

Liverpool roster
Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Liverpool player ratings Liverpool player ratings: How have the champions performed? Earliest Premier League champion Earliest Premier League champion: Is Liverpool fastest to clinch? Liverpool trophy lift date When will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy?

Three players have played in every one of the 31 matches required to clinch Liverpool its first Premier League era title.

The 19-time English champions used 24 players to achieve the feat.

We’re not talking medal winners, just the players to have made a Premier League appearance for the Reds this season.

Here’s the roster for your 2019-20 Premier League champions.

31 appearances

Roberto Firmino

Virgil van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold

30 appearances

Georginio Wijnaldum

29 appearances

Andrew Robertson

28 appearances

Sadio Mane

27 appearances

Mohamed Salah

Jordan Henderson

23 appearances

Divock Origi

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

22 appearances

Fabinho

Alisson Becker

21 appearances

Joe Gomez

19 appearances

James Milner

15 appearances

Adam Lallana

11 appearances

Naby Keita

Adrian

10 appearances

Dejan Lovren

Nine appearances

Joel Matip

Six appearances

Xherdan Shaqiri

Five appearances

Takumi Minamino

Two appearances

Curtis Jones

Harvey Elliott

One appearance

Neco Williams

Unused subs, but on a match day 11

Caiominh Kelleher
Andy Lonergan
Nathaniel Phillips
Rhian Brewster
Ki-Janan Hoever

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With two matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 37 25 3 9 97 35 62 14-2-2 11-1-7 78
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 28 11-4-3 7-4-8 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 13 8-7-4 7-7-4 59
 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 14 12-3-4 4-7-7 58
 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 2 10-3-6 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 7 9-6-3 4-8-7 53
 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 8-7-3 5-3-11 49
 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 5-3-10 9-4-6 49
 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 6-4-8 5-5-9 42
 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 5-7-7 3-7-8 38
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 21, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 37

Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET

Aston Villa strikes early, outlasts Arsenal, climbs out of bottom three

Aston Villa - Arsenal recap
Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 21, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Aston Villa – Arsenal recap: Arsenal’s only route to Europe is the FA Cup and Aston Villa controls its Premier League destiny after Trezeguet fired the hosts to a scrappy 1-0 win at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Villa’s good day makes Watford’s bad day worse. The Hornets’ 4-0 loss to Man City means they are in the bottom three with minus-27 goal differential to Villa’s minus-26. Bournemouth is three points back of both, also holding a minus-27 GD.

Arsenal’s 53 points means the club cannot finish any higher than eighth. Had Arsenal had won, it would’ve had hope of finishing seventh and guaranteeing a place in Europe. Now it’ll come down to the FA Cup Final.

ASTON VILLA – ARSENAL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. FA Cup only Arsenal path to Europe: Mikel Arteta’s men held out hope that a late hot run could propel them into the top seven and a place in the Europa League. A win over Liverpool stoked the fire, but Tuesday put it clear out (despite plenty of the ball at Villa Park). Arsenal maxes out at 56 points and can only make the Europa League by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup Final on Aug. 1. What a massive moment that will be for Mikel Arteta as he hopes to recruit reinforcements and convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stick around the Emirates Stadium.

2. Trezeguet only scores big goals: The Egyptian belted a sweet low drive home off a first-half corner kick to give Villa a lead. Trezeguet scored twice in a win over Crystal Palace on July 12 to snap a 10-match league winless run. He also authored the winner against Leicester City in the League Cup semifinal that sent the Villans to Wembley. Not a bad season of moments.

3. Villa comes together in a big way: Dean Smith didn’t celebrate Villa’s goal, much like he remained calm when the Villans went ahead against Everton. His calm demeanor matched the resolute nature of his team once it went ahead. No, it failed to find the insurance goal that would’ve made the night a bit easier to control but the Villans barely wavered despite giving almost 70 percent of the ball. Tyrone Mings wasn’t perfect but he combined with center back partner Ezri Konsa to make 13 clearances and block three shots while holding Arsenal without a shot on target.

Man of the Match

There’s no picking against Trezeguet, who might have the same stature in Birmingham as his namesake does in France.

Aston Villa – Arsenal recap

The most notable early incident saw an injury force Frederic Guibert into the mix in place of Ahmed Elmohamady.

Villa got another massive goal from Trezeguet, the Egyptian at the back to collect a flicked corner kick and smash a screened low shot past Emiliano Martinez on the near post side.

Eddie Nketiah was among the lively Gunners, though Douglas Luiz had another strong performance in handling Arsenal’s attackers over the first 45 minutes.

Jack Grealish was lively and came close to a rocket goal. He also could’ve had an assist with a brilliant run to send young Keinan Davis into the box. Davis beat Martinez but could not slide his left-footed shot inside the far post.

Hearts were in Villan throats in the 77th when Nicolas Pepe headed a corner kick off the far post but Pepe Reina pulled the bouncing ball off the goal line.

Grealish then found McGinn outside the 18 for a well-hit shot that Martinez parried and Arsenal cleared.