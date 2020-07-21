More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Solskjaer on players wanting to join Man United, De Gea’s form

By Joe Prince-Wright
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United will not have problems when it comes to transfer incomings, even if they don’t finish in the top four, as they continue to be linked with stars in the latest transfer news columns.

Asked about the need to finish in the top four to sign players as United host West Ham on Wednesday, then travel to Leicester City on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer was adamant it won’t make a big difference.

“You always want to be part of the best tournaments and playing the best teams,” Solskjaer said. “That is an attraction in itself, but Man United is attractive enough. Everyone can see we are on a journey to something better. It is in our own hands. I don’t want to talk about how much it will mean financially or to attract people. We have to focus on the next two games and make sure we are there.”

If Man United are to make it back to the Champions League they will need David de Gea to improve his form.

The Spanish goalkeeper made two big errors in the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday and De Gea has made an increasing number of mistakes over the past two seasons.

“This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference,” Solskjaer said. “We are just going to stick together. We’ve got two games and we’re going to focus on that. David is mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games. My job is to prepare the team for West Ham and that’s what we’re doing. We’re not going to talk about individuals because no one here is going to feel that we put more pressure on them.”

With Dean Henderson starring on loan at Sheffield United, it is still unknown whether or not the young English goalkeeper will return to Manchester United next season. If he does, there’s a real sense he could usurp De Gea as Man United’s number one goalkeeper.

For so long the main reason Man United were in the top four hunt, De Gea is now the main reason they could be out of it. He has to perform against West Ham and Leicester because in attack you know that Man United will score.

When it comes to Solskjaer’s comments on Manchester United transfer news, he’s right, to a certain extent, but he’s kidding himself if he thinks the financial benefits of being in the Champions League and generally what that means to players isn’t a big deal. His rebuild hinges on winning these final two games of the season and getting back into the top four.

Report: Havertz agrees to $91 million Chelsea transfer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
By Joe Prince-Wright
The latest Kai Havertz to Chelsea update has arrived and it’s a good one if you’re a fan of the Blues.

A report from Sky Italy states that Kai Havertz, 21, has agreed terms on a move to Chelsea and the Premier League side are the only club interested in paying $91 million to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

Per the report, Chelsea will make the bid in the coming days and Havertz has made it clear that he wants to join the west London club.

The German international has been in superb form during the 2019-20 season and is still scheduled to play for Leverkusen in the remaining rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and many others have been linked with moves for Havertz but it appears that the attacking midfielder has his heart set on a move to Chelsea.

Frank Lampard has already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for a combined total of $103 million and with Willian and Pedro to leave on free transfers this summer, Chelsea have freshened up their attack considerably.

Chelsea know they have plenty of restructuring to do when it comes to their defensive players but Havrtz, Werner, Pulisic, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Barkley and Mount in attack is a scary and vast array of options in the attacking third of the pitch.

Havertz can play centrally or out wide and is best drifting around off a central striker. Having Havertz and Pulisic feeding Werner chances will have Chelsea fans drooling over their afternoon beers on Monday as it seems like the move for the German youngster is edging closer.

If Chelsea somehow manage a top four finish, FA Cup triumph and a shock comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League (probably not, but who knows!?) then Lampard will have had an incredible first season in charge of the Blues.

Pulisic injury update: Latest on the USMNT, Chelsea star

Pulisic news
By Joe Prince-Wright
Christian Pulisic news and an injury update always has USMNT and Chelsea fans hoping for the best.

Thankfully, this time it seems like it’s just a minor issue. Hopefully.

Pulisic, 21, was dropped to the bench for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday as Frank Lampard confirmed the American winger has been struggling with a knock.

“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.

There are no more details about the nature of Pulisic’s injury but after a lengthy absence in early 2020 due to an adductor injury, Chelsea and Lampard will be taking no chances when it comes to the USMNT star.

This Pulisic news is okay. Not great. But okay.

Pulisic has been one of the star players in the Premier League since the restart and his goals, creativity and pace has caused havoc for opposition teams.

The fact that Pulisic is not starting will be a huge boost for Manchester United but Chelsea will look to use him off the bench, if they need to, as they aim to reach the FA Cup final.

Whichever team wins out of Chelsea and Manchester United will be the favorites to beat Arsenal on August 1.

Pulisic would love to play a big part in helping Chelsea clinch Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first season in England and Lampard is probably looking at the former as he will want Pulisic to play against Liverpool on Wednesday and Wolves on Sunday in their final Premier League games of the season.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-Wright
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford v. Man City, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Premier League standings

By Nicholas Mendola
1 Comment

The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With two matchweeks remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on cup competitions.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful That makes things even tighter.

There are still so many teams fighting for the Champions League and Europa League spot, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 48 17-1-0 13-2-3 93
 Manchester City 36 24 3 9 93 35 58 14-2-2 10-1-7 75
 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 15 10-3-5 9-3-6 63
 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 28 11-4-3 7-4-8 62
 Manchester United 36 17 11 8 63 35 28 10-6-2 7-5-6 62
 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 13 8-7-4 7-7-4 59
 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 14 12-3-4 4-7-7 58
 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 2 10-3-6 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 8 9-6-3 4-8-6 53
 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 8-7-3 5-3-11 49
 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 5-3-10 9-4-6 49
 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 6-4-8 5-5-9 42
 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 5-7-7 3-7-8 38
 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 47 60 -13 6-3-9 4-4-10 37
 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 -23 6-6-6 2-4-12 34
 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 -27 6-3-9 2-4-12 31
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21