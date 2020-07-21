Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United will not have problems when it comes to transfer incomings, even if they don’t finish in the top four, as they continue to be linked with stars in the latest transfer news columns.

Asked about the need to finish in the top four to sign players as United host West Ham on Wednesday, then travel to Leicester City on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer was adamant it won’t make a big difference.

“You always want to be part of the best tournaments and playing the best teams,” Solskjaer said. “That is an attraction in itself, but Man United is attractive enough. Everyone can see we are on a journey to something better. It is in our own hands. I don’t want to talk about how much it will mean financially or to attract people. We have to focus on the next two games and make sure we are there.”

If Man United are to make it back to the Champions League they will need David de Gea to improve his form.

The Spanish goalkeeper made two big errors in the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday and De Gea has made an increasing number of mistakes over the past two seasons.

“This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference,” Solskjaer said. “We are just going to stick together. We’ve got two games and we’re going to focus on that. David is mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games. My job is to prepare the team for West Ham and that’s what we’re doing. We’re not going to talk about individuals because no one here is going to feel that we put more pressure on them.”

With Dean Henderson starring on loan at Sheffield United, it is still unknown whether or not the young English goalkeeper will return to Manchester United next season. If he does, there’s a real sense he could usurp De Gea as Man United’s number one goalkeeper.

For so long the main reason Man United were in the top four hunt, De Gea is now the main reason they could be out of it. He has to perform against West Ham and Leicester because in attack you know that Man United will score.

When it comes to Solskjaer’s comments on Manchester United transfer news, he’s right, to a certain extent, but he’s kidding himself if he thinks the financial benefits of being in the Champions League and generally what that means to players isn’t a big deal. His rebuild hinges on winning these final two games of the season and getting back into the top four.

