One man left: The Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper emergency

Backup keeper Bryan Meredith left the bubble following the sudden death of his mother, and MLS rules mean the Whitecaps cannot use the league’s pool backup keeper, well-traveled Caleb Patterson-Sewell, because the player last played for Sporting KC and the transfer window is closed and he, too, left the bubble when Nashville SC withdrew from the tournament.
So the situation is that 21-year-old Thomas Hasal is the Caps’ only goalkeeper. Hasal made his MLS debut when he subbed in for Crepeau and he looks set to play plenty.
Perhaps there’s a goalkeeper coach, perhaps on a non-groupmate, who can be signed onto the roster? The Caps’ goalkeeper coach is 48-year-old Youssef Dahha, though it’s unclear whether he’s in the bubble or in any sort of playing shape (Don’t be an ageist, reader).
Vancouver plays Chicago on Thursday in what will be its last match of MLS is Back unless it beats the Fire by two and gets out-of-group help to become one of the top four third-place finishes in the tournament.
At least the Caps are displaying their sense of humor about the ordeal, Tweeting at former Vancouver Canucks hockey goaltender Roberto Luongo about his status. Luongo retired from the Florida Panthers after the 2019 NHL season.
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the upcoming matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.
With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues.
Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 22 , as we will release the dates and times for the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season when they become available and how to watch them in the USA.
Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)
Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET
Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET
Aston Villa – Arsenal recap: Arsenal’s only route to Europe is the FA Cup and Aston Villa controls its Premier League destiny after Trezeguet fired the hosts to a scrappy 1-0 win at Villa Park on Tuesday.
Villa’s good day makes Watford’s bad day worse. The Hornets’ 4-0 loss to Man City means they are in the bottom three with minus-27 goal differential to Villa’s minus-26. Bournemouth is three points back of both, also holding a minus-27 GD.
Arsenal’s 53 points means the club cannot finish any higher than eighth. Had Arsenal had won, it would’ve had hope of finishing seventh and guaranteeing a place in Europe. Now it’ll come down to the FA Cup Final.
1. FA Cup only Arsenal path to Europe: Mikel Arteta’s men held out hope that a late hot run could propel them into the top seven and a place in the Europa League. A win over Liverpool stoked the fire, but Tuesday put it clear out (despite plenty of the ball at Villa Park). Arsenal maxes out at 56 points and can only make the Europa League by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup Final on Aug. 1. What a massive moment that will be for Mikel Arteta as he hopes to recruit reinforcements and convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stick around the Emirates Stadium.
2. Trezeguet only scores big goals: The Egyptian belted a sweet low drive home off a first-half corner kick to give Villa a lead. Trezeguet scored twice in a win over Crystal Palace on July 12 to snap a 10-match league winless run. He also authored the winner against Leicester City in the League Cup semifinal that sent the Villans to Wembley. Not a bad season of moments.
3. Villa comes together in a big way: Dean Smith didn’t celebrate Villa’s goal, much like he remained calm when the Villans went ahead against Everton. His calm demeanor matched the resolute nature of his team once it went ahead. No, it failed to find the insurance goal that would’ve made the night a bit easier to control but the Villans barely wavered despite giving almost 70 percent of the ball. Tyrone Mings wasn’t perfect but he combined with center back partner Ezri Konsa to make 13 clearances and block three shots while holding Arsenal without a shot on target.
Man of the Match
There’s no picking against Trezeguet, who might have the same stature in Birmingham as his namesake does in France.
Aston Villa – Arsenal recap
The most notable early incident saw an injury force Frederic Guibert into the mix in place of Ahmed Elmohamady.
Villa got another massive goal from Trezeguet, the Egyptian at the back to collect a flicked corner kick and smash a screened low shot past Emiliano Martinez on the near post side.
Eddie Nketiah was among the lively Gunners, though Douglas Luiz had another strong performance in handling Arsenal’s attackers over the first 45 minutes.
Jack Grealish was lively and came close to a rocket goal. He also could’ve had an assist with a brilliant run to send young Keinan Davis into the box. Davis beat Martinez but could not slide his left-footed shot inside the far post.
Hearts were in Villan throats in the 77th when Nicolas Pepe headed a corner kick off the far post but Pepe Reina pulled the bouncing ball off the goal line.
Grealish then found McGinn outside the 18 for a well-hit shot that Martinez parried and Arsenal cleared.
Below we give each player a rating out of 10, as the sole requirement to be included in these rankings is making five or more Premier League appearances during the 2019-20 season, so far.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 9: Simply put, when he’s been out injured, Liverpool have missed him massively. A calming influence. No real mistakes this season. Probably the best goalkeeper in the world?
Adrian – 7: Did a solid enough job after playing a lot more than he thought he would following his summer arrival from West Ham. A few mistakes which didn’t cost them in the Premier League but didn’t cover himself in glory in the Champions League as they crashed out to Atletico Madrid.
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 10: Yeah, not sure if there’s been a better season by a right back in Premier League history. Has three goals and 12 assists and is a constant threat down the right flank. What a season from the local lad.
Joe Gomez – 8: After a slow start to the season, came in when Matip was injured and remained first choice alongside Van Dijk. A few moments of hesitation here and there
Virgil van Dijk – 10: Perfect. Just perfect. Defensively solid. A leader. Great on the ball. Scored key goals. You could not ask any more from Virgil van Dijk and if the Ballon d’Or vote was today, he’d win it.
Andrew Robertson – 9: Like Alexander-Arnold, a constant threat from full back. Has eight assists in his personal duel with TAA for the most assists and his crosses in big games have always been spot on. Great character on and off the pitch and the Scotsman never stops running.
Joel Matip – 7: Started the season ahead of Gomez but was then injured and couldn’t get back into the team. A little unfortunate but the best third-choice center back in the Premier League. Never lets Liverpool down.
Dejan Lovren – 6: Eh, we all know he can have really good games. We all know he has some bad games in him too. Lovren has been inconsistent throughout his time at Liverpool but he’s won the Champions League and Premier League. The self-professed top center back in the world will see that as a necessary reward for his displays.
Midfielders
Jordan Henderson – 10: Perfection from the captain. This season he has taken his game to a new level. The effort and drive has always been there but extra quality on the ball, chipping in with big goals in tight wins against Tottenham and Wolves and generally leading the team to glory. Henderson has had a lot of critics but he’s shut them all up this season and his place in the pantheon of Liverpool greats is secured as he’s lifted the Champions League and Premier League as skipper. Well done that man.
James Milner – 8: Never gives anything less than 100 percent and has scored some big penalty kicks at key moments. Milner has struggled a little with injuries but his influence in the dressing room has been key and at left back, central midfield or anywhere else he’s done a job. Milner has helped youngsters break into the team and he seems like he will be a coach in the future.
Georginio Wijnaldum – 9: Unsung hero. The Dutch midfielder never stops smiling and works so hard. Wijnaldum covers so much ground and is the perfect number six. Alongside Henderson and Fabinho, the balance in their midfield has been really good. Now, will he signed a new deal?
Fabinho – 8: Has been hit hard by injuries throughout the season but the Brazilian has been sublime when he has played. Some stunning goals against Man City and Crystal Palace, but it is his defensive displays which catch the eye. Sits in as a third center back when TAA and Robertson push forward and is a key cog in this defensive unit.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7: A little rusty to start with as he fought back from injuries but the Ox has been relentless as the season wore on. Still not quite at his pre-injury levels but a great option in multiple midfield areas for Liverpool.
Naby Keita – 7: Injuries have hit Keita hard but when he’s on the pitch, his quality is undoubted. If ‘Naby lad’ can stay fit then he will be like a new player next season.
Takumi Minamino – 6: Has done okay since his January arrival from Salzburg and was mainly used off the bench. Intrigued to see how he develops.
Adam Lallana – 6: Injuries have impacted him again but his influence off the pitch has been superb. Big goal away at Man United to seal a late draw early in the season and he will leave Liverpool this summer.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – 8: Has scored 17 goals but it’s fair to say he’s been a little inconsistent this season, especially to start with. Salah is Salah, though, and he never stops running and is always switched on.
Roberto Firmino – 9: This season he’s got the credit he deserves for his hold up play, work rate and creativity. Drops deep to create space for Mane and Salah and his outrageous flicks and finishes are lauded worldwide. Bobby Firmino is a cult hero at Anfield.
Sadio Mane – 10: Near perfection from Mane. He was on fire early in the season and although he’s cooled down a little in terms of scoring goals, he is key to everything that is great about this Liverpool attack. Right up there with VVD, Henderson and Kevin de Bruyne for the frontrunners to be named the Premier League player of the season.
Divock Origi – 7: Comes off the bench time and time again to keep the tempo high. Origi is happy to be the fourth-choice striker and contribute when he can and play in the cup competitions.
Xherdan Shaqiri – 6: Injuries have hit Shaq hard, again, but there’s no doubting he is a quality player to have for 10-15 starts per season. Minamino’s arrival could mean Shaqiri will depart this summer.
Given the might and distribution of power in the Premier League, you’d have been forgiven if you though Man City clinching the 2017-18 title with five games left on the docket was the earliest Premier League champion in history.
Liverpool has now earned the new standard, winning the Premier League with seven games left in its season thanks to a dominant season and Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Man City on Thursday.
Here are the teams who claimed the earliest Premier League champion and titles in English top-flight history after the Reds blew past the four fastest-finishers in national history.
5 – Everton (1984-85)
The Toffees then took the rest of the season off, losing three of the five matches left on the docket.
5 – Manchester United (1907-08)
They played 38 back then and Ernest Mangnall’s team ‘only’ won the league by nine points after going 1W-2D-3L down the stretch.
5 – Manchester United (2000-01)
This team, like Everton above, didn’t bother much with the remaining five outings. After a 1-1 derby draw with Man City, Sir Alex’s en beat Middlesbrough then lost three-straight.
5 – Man City (2017-18)
If Liverpool are to earn the title of having the best season in English history, it will be measured against this mighty side. City lost just twice and drew four times, only one of those setbacks coming after the title was won.
7 — Liverpool (2019-20)
What else can you say about the Reds, who may become the best team in English history before this whole thing is said and done in July?