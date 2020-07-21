Southampton are celebrating their 135th anniversary in some style and after they unveiled new retro kits for the 2020-21 season, they’ve been a huge hit with fans.

The Premier League side unveiled their new home and third kits earlier this month, with a nod to their formation in 1885 as St Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association. Fun fact: St Mary’s church, where they were founded in 1885, is just a few hundred yards away from their St Mary’s Stadium home.

Further details have arrived about the new kit, with presale numbers leaving the Premier League club pleasantly surprised.

Southampton the new kits are “attracting unprecedented levels of presale orders and putting it on track to be the most successful kit presale on record for the club.” The South Coast club added that the new home kit will be worn for the first time as they host Sheffield United on Sunday at St Mary’s Stadium (start time, 11am ET and watch online via NBCSports.com) in their final gam of the season.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Southampton’s new kits are made by U.S. company Under Armour, their long-term partner, and the home jersey is a gorgeous all red shirt with a white diagonal sash with the third kit a white jersey with a red diagonal sash.

The diagonal sash design pays homage to the original Southampton kits in 1885, as players wore a white shirt and then had a red sash to put over their shoulders.

Usually Southampton play in red and white stripes but this change is a nice tip of the hat to their past and they did something similar for their 125th anniversary.

Southampton FC’s head of marketing, Charlie Read, explained the new kit and how it aligns with the scrapping style of play on the pitch under Ralph Hasenhuttl. We all saw that in their heroic 1-0 win against Man City recently.

“As we mark the 135th anniversary of Southampton Football Club, the players, the staff and the fans alike are proud to remember our rich history, and that’s why the new kit features the iconic sash design that first graced Southampton’s shirts back in 1885,” Read said. “We’ve always had a fighting spirit and we’re proud of that, so we couldn’t think of a better way to mark the club’s 135th anniversary than by reminding our fans of the many times we’ve defied the odds throughout our rich history.”

Take a look at the photos below to see the new kits, while you can buy them here and the away kit is due to be released in August.

BONUS: For the gamers out there, Southampton have released this fun custom retro video game to celebrate their history and the new kit launch, as a character looking very similar to local hero Danny Ings roams the streets of Southampton ‘Super Mario’ style on his way to collecting coins, trophies and eventually the new kits. Play it by clicking on this link.

Southampton home kit – 2020-21 season

Southampton third kit – 2020-21 season

Follow @JPW_NBCSports