Watford – Manchester City is a big, big game for the hosts on Tuesday at Vicarage Road (start time, 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
After firing Nigel Pearson over the weekend, Watford will hope for a reaction as caretaker boss Hayden Mullins has two games to get the points which will save Watford from relegation. They host Man City and then head to Arsenal on Sunday on the final day of the season, and a point could be enough to keep them up as they sit three points above Aston Villa and Bournemouth. After breaking a Premier League record for being the first club to fire three permanent managers in a single-season, Watford are battling to stay out of the bottom three.
A point for Watford against Man City would mean Aston Villa need to beat Arsenal later on Tuesday or they are relegated, while a draw for the Hornets would send Bournemouth down.
As for Man City, Pep Guardiola’s side are guaranteed to finish in second place but will want to react in a positive manner after losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.
Team news
Watford bring Adrian Mariappa back into the starting lineup for Adam Masina, while Roberto Pereyra replaces Danny Welbeck in what looks like a 4-5-1 formation.
Two changes from Friday night…
Masina & Welbeck
Man City have Joao Cancelo at left back, while Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden come into the attack as starters.
XI | Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Foden, Bernardo, G Jesus, Sterling.
SUBS | Carson, Stones, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Silva, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Otamendi.
Odds and ends
Given everything that has gone on it is no surprise whatsoever that Watford are the underdogs (+800) and Man City are the heavy favorites (-345). The tie which Watford need to stay up is +525.
Prediction
Watford will battle hard and sit back and try to grab the all-important point you need. Mullins did well earlier this season as he organized the defense but this is Man City and they beat Watford 8-0 earlier this season. I’m going for an away win. Watford 0-3 Man City.
