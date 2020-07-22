Charlotte FC have arrived in MLS as the expansion side have revealed their team name, logo and colors ahead of their 2022 debut.

Charlotte, NC was awarded an MLS expansion franchise in December 2019 as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made an MLS franchise being housed at the Bank of America stadium one of his top priorities as the new owner of the NFL franchise.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Charlotte FC was born as ‘Charlotte Football Club’ will be their official name, while their colors will be sky blue and black, like the Carolina Panthers, and their logo includes the crown from the City of Charlotte.

Tom Glick, president of Charlotte FC who previously worked for the City Football Group and was instrumental with Manchester City and New York City FC, unveiled the identity of the franchise and said that many upgrades would be made to the Bank of America stadium to make it feel like a true soccer experience when the team begins play in 2022.

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” Glick said. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

Take a look below at the video and photos to announce the team name, logo and colors from the unveiling, as Charlotte will arrive in 2022, while St. Louis and Sacramento will arrive in 2023, while Austin FC arrive in MLS in 2020 as the arrival for three of the four new expansion teams was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyway, check out this new logo and look for Charlotte FC as they follow a host of new MLS franchise to go with the ‘Football Club’ name.

