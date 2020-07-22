More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool - Chelsea
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool beats Chelsea in 8-goal thriller

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Liverpool – Chelsea: Christian Pulisic’s super sub magic wasn’t enough to clinch a place for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues fell 5-3 to Liverpool at Anfield, their hosts putting on an offensive show before lifting the Premier League Trophy.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool, who moves onto 96 points for their incredible season, 18 more than Man City.

Pulisic had a goal and an assist to Tammy Abraham off the bench for Chelsea, and Olivier Giroud also scored in the loss.

Chelsea will have to wait until Sunday to have a chance to clinch a place in the Champions League. The fourth-place Blues have 63 points, level with third-place Manchester United and one more than Leicester City.

A point or more for Chelsea at home to Wolves on Sunday will keep them in the top four regardless of what happens between Manchester United and Leicester City. A loss and Leicester result boots Chelsea to fifth.

Three things we learned

1. Reds take their trophy in style: Forget the goals conceded and focus on Liverpool’s flood on attacking fire that rolled over Chelsea in the first half. Liverpool didn’t defend well on the day but didn’t need to thanks to fireworks from Trent Alexander-Arnold and others. By the time Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy, there was no doubt Liverpool had earned the win as much as they earned their title.

2. Pulisic Watch (Watch video here): We don’t know if the American was fit for more than his half-hour appearance but if he is, well, then shame on Frank Lampard (we mostly kid).

Pulisic had been on the field forset up Chelsea’s second goal with a stunning dribble that embarrassed a trio of Liverpool defenders before sliding across for Abraham to tap home for 4-2.

He dragged a shot wide moments later as he was a clear upgrade over struggling Mason Mount.

Pulisic then scored a simply sensational and composed goal in the 73rd by settling a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross and working over Alexander-Arnold en route to the upper reaches of the goal. Former boss Jurgen Klopp just kinda marveled at it.

3. When will TAA go into the midfield? Alexander-Arnold is a marvel with the ball and in possession and he would be just as capable of spraying the ball around the pitch central. He’s simply not a very good defensive fullback (yet) and right backs are a lot easier to find than elite tempo-holding, deep-lying midfielders. It’s nitpicking on a day he had a goal and an assist but definitely worth the discussion.

Man of the Match

Alexander-Arnold was an absolute force with the ball but part-responsible for two of Chelsea’s goals. So we’ll go with Keita, who had four tackles to go with his goal.

Liverpool – Chelsea recap

The Reds went ahead with the first proper bid of the game and it took nearly 23 minutes.

The wait was worth it, Naby Keita latching onto a Willian turnover and smashing off the bottom of the bar and into the goal from 20 yards.

Alexander-Arnold continued his free kick artistry to double Liverpool’s lead before the break.

The young right back curled a — my goodness make sure you see the behind the wall angle — marvelous free kick into the upper 90.

Whether it should’ve been a free kick is another question altogether. It wouldn’t have been 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 30, as Mateo Kovacic made a splendid sliding intervention and caught Mane with his follow-through.

Wijnaldum would make it 3-0 before halftime before Giroud slid in a rebound after Alisson Becker stopped Willian’s close-range hit.

Salah should’ve put it to bed in the 50th but he butchered a 1v1 chance, and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied the onrushing Egyptian one minute later with a run out to claim a through ball.

Firmino broke his long scoring drought in the 55th off an Alexander-Arnold feed.

Super sub Pulisic did the day right, coming into the game and providing an assist. He feasted on Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold on a dribble that saw him nutmeg Joe Gomez before feeding Abraham for 4-2.

He made it 4-3 in absolute style, taking down a popped Hudson-Odoi pass and maneuvering into space to finish.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded out the scoring late and salted away Liverpool’s points.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT super sub’s sensational assist, goal v Liverpool

Christian Pulisic news
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Who knows if Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could’ve gotten more than 30 minutes out of Christian Pulisic, but we bet he wishes he did.

The American subbed into the game for a fading Mason Mount and supplied a highlight reel assist and a matching goal within 14 minutes as the Blues changed the score from 4-1 to 4-3 against Liverpool at Anfield.

The assist is an absolute barbeque of three Reds, with Pulisic cutting between Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold and then nutmegging Joe Gomez before sliding a pass past the reach of Alisson Becker for Tammy Abraham to tap home.

His second goal involvement was… just… chef’s kiss.

Callum Hudson-Odoi spotted Pulisic in the box and the American took down the cross and looked to have maybe have wasted his chance to shoot.

But it was calmness, composure, and confidence that saw Pulisic maneuver around Alexander-Arnold to smoke a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

Pulisic now has nine goals and four assists in under 1650 minutes of Premier League action.

Championship insanity: West Brom promoted to Premier League

West Bromwich Albion promoted
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
The tension for three Championship teams within reach of automatic Premier League promotion on the season’s final day was high.

Supporters of all three clubs will not be sending thank you cards for the anxiety and palpitations, as West Bromwich Albion, Brentford, and Fulham all were level late in their final regular season matches in England’s second tier.

Slaven Bilic and West Brom ultimately won the day by drawing QPR and seeing Brentford lose late at relegated Barnsley. Fulham also drew but would’ve finished behind the Baggies on goal differential.

Brentford 1-2 Barnsley
West Brom 2-2 Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Fulham

The Baggies got a gift from Barnsley but they won’t care as the Hawthorns will see Premier League football in 2020-21.

A win from Brentford over their relegated visitors would’ve been enough to ensure PL football thanks to West Brom’s 2-2 draw with QPR, but the Bees were never better than level on the day. Barnsley could still survive if Wigan loses 12 points for entering administration.

Fulham needed a win and losses from both West Brom and Brentford. They only got one and will have to settle for the fourth-seed in the playoffs.

Cardiff City 3-0 Hull City
Reading 1-4 Swansea City
Nottingham Forest 1-4 Stoke City

Swansea City and Cardiff City joined Nottingham Forest in knowing there were two playoff spots left for the three of them, and the Welsh rivals got their spots.

That means Brentford is the No. 3 seed, Fulham four, Cardiff five and Swansea six. That’s a lot of London and Wales.

Elsewhere

Luton Town is staying up after a remarkable run free of the bottom three thanks to a nail-biting defeat of Blackburn. Charlton was waxed by Leeds and could not escape relegation.

Leeds United 4-0 Charlton Athletic
Birmingham City 1-2 Derby County
Millwall 4-1 Huddersfield Town
Luton Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

AT HALF: Keita, TAA beauties lead 4-goal first half of Liverpool – Chelsea

Liverpool highlights
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
A sleepy start to Wednesday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield was snapped into life in the 23rd minute and hasn’t looked back.

Liverpool has goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijnaldum in a 3-1 lead over the Blues. Olivier Giroud scored in stoppage time to give desperate Chelsea some hope.

The Reds went ahead with the first proper bid of the game and the wait was worth it, Keita latching onto a Willian turnover and smashing off the bottom of the bar and into the goal from 20 yards.

The 25-year-old Guinean international scored his fourth Premier League and seventh Liverpool goal with a bar down beauty at Anfield.

Much like Liverpool teammate Georginio Wijnaldum, he’s an offensively-gifted player who’s asked to do less of it the Reds’ midfield. Keita scored 17 goals with 15 assists in his two seasons with RB Leipzig.

But he’s got this in his locker and he’s certainly reminded anyone who’s forgotten.

As for the second goal, oh sweet shades of David Beckham.

Alexander-Arnold continued his free kick artistry to double Liverpool’s lead before the break.

The young right back curled a — my goodness make sure you see the behind the wall angle — marvelous free kick into the upper 90.

Whether it should’ve been a free kick is another question altogether. It wouldn’t have been 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 30, as Mateo Kovacic made a splendid sliding intervention and caught Mane with his follow-through.

Wijnaldum would make it 3-0 before halftime before Giroud slid in a rebound after Alisson Becker stopped Willian’s close-range hit.

West Ham safe after draw at Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
Manchester United – West Ham: Everybody (kinda) got what they wanted.

West Ham is safe for another season after earning a point against disjointed Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Red Devils would’ve wanted a win by several goals and good form heading into a big Sunday visit to Leicester City, but the point earned puts them in control of their top four race and (maybe) third place if Chelsea loses at Liverpool later Wednesday.

Man United has 63 points, level with Chelsea and one more than the Foxes.

For West Ham, it’s point No. 38 and safety four points clear of the bottom three with one match to go.

Three things we learned

1. Man United unconvincingly seizes top 4 control: Chances were few but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy enough climbing into his bed tonight with an advantage on Leicester. A draw on Sunday puts the Red Devils back into the Champions League and completes Leicester City’s stunning collapse. United had more of the ball but the game was pretty even in terms of chances and shots.

2. Greenwood’s power is mythical: Forget for a second that young Greenwood is bipedal to the extreme and just focus on his shot. Take a look at the majority of his goals that are not tap-ins and you’ll see a trend of pure technique and venomous power. He hits the ball with almost a signature force.

3. An-ten-io: Michail Antonio’s incredible finish to the season has (more or less) saved West Ham and given him a first 10-goal season in the Premier League. Antonio’s penalty gives the 30-year-old 10 goals and three assists in just 22 matches, eight coming since the restart and four in the massive win to relegate Norwich City.

Man of the Match

H

Manchester United – West Ham recap

It was a first half-hour missing its finish, players either offside or sloppy with the key set-up move.

West Ham forced a save out of David De Gea when Ben Johnson’s cross to Michail Antonio took a turn off a fouled Victor Lindelof and headed toward goal.

The Irons got their chance to open the scoring in stoppage time when Paul Pogba raised his arms to block a Declan Rice free kick in the box. Antonio wrongfooted De Gea and it was 1-0 to the visitors.

Greenwood leveled the score after halftime, showing supreme interplay with Anthony Martial en route to tearing into an equalizer.

The rest of the match was not a great watch as both teams just didn’t want to concede a season-destructive goal.