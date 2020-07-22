More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool - Chelsea
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool – Chelsea stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT
Liverpool – Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will lift the Premier League Trophy after a tricky test from third-place chasers Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds can no longer break Man City’s record for points in a season but will still want to seal an unbeaten home campaign. The Reds have won 17 and drawn once at Anfield during their league triumph.

Chelsea can seal a top four spot with a win, opening the day a point ahead of Manchester United and Leicester, who meet on the last day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will get their first chance to high-five Christian Pulisic for his sealing of the Reds’ first PL title by scoring versus Man City.

Team news

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip remain out for Liverpool, while James Milner was a minor doubt but makes the bench for the Reds.

Billy Gilmour and N’Golo Kante are out for Chelsea. Christian Pulisic is again on the bench after a minor injury scare over the weekned.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s James Milner on the trophy lift“It will be special, very special. It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I’m sure it’s the case for the other lads as well – a club of this size and with its history. The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history. You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact. Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players – the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them. When they were messaging and telling us congratulations, you know they really meant it and they were properly made-up. That was great.”

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on building off FA Cup Final berth: “The gaffer has said we have two massive finals now before we play here again and we need to go into the games with that mindset, to try and win both games to secure the top four. That’s definitely our goal and then we’re back here hoping to win a trophy. We need to take the two league games first, they’re massive games for us. We want to get in that third position and stay there. After that, hopefully we can win some trophies because that’s what we all want to do and that will definitely top the season off for all of us.”

Odds and ends

The Reds are expected to win before lifting the trophy at -103, while Chelsea’s odds to win (+265) are barely better than a draw +270.

The clubs have met a few times this season, first in a 2-2 UEFA Super Cup match claimed by Liverpool in penalties. Liverpool then hung out to beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in September.

Prediction

Chelsea has played Liverpool well and they are far more desperate for points. That said, Jurgen Klopp will have the champs fired up to perform after a disappointing loss to Arsenal. Chelsea’s without Kante and Liverpool doesn’t have Henderson. Who will step up? Let’s book a 2-2 draw.

How to watch Liverpool – Chelsea stream and start time.

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Liverpool beats Chelsea in 8-goal thriller

Liverpool - Chelsea
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Liverpool – Chelsea: Christian Pulisic’s super sub magic wasn’t enough to clinch a place for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues fell 5-3 to Liverpool at Anfield, their hosts putting on an offensive show before lifting the Premier League Trophy.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool, who moves onto 96 points for their incredible season, 18 more than Man City.

Pulisic had a goal and an assist to Tammy Abraham off the bench for Chelsea, and Olivier Giroud also scored in the loss.

Chelsea will have to wait until Sunday to have a chance to clinch a place in the Champions League. The fourth-place Blues have 63 points, level with third-place Manchester United and one more than Leicester City.

A point or more for Chelsea at home to Wolves on Sunday will keep them in the top four regardless of what happens between Manchester United and Leicester City. A loss and Leicester result boots Chelsea to fifth.

Three things we learned

1. Reds take their trophy in style: Forget the goals conceded and focus on Liverpool’s flood on attacking fire that rolled over Chelsea in the first half. Liverpool didn’t defend well on the day but didn’t need to thanks to fireworks from Trent Alexander-Arnold and others. By the time Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy, there was no doubt Liverpool had earned the win as much as they earned their title.

2. Pulisic Watch (Watch video here): We don’t know if the American was fit for more than his half-hour appearance but if he is, well, then shame on Frank Lampard (we mostly kid).

Pulisic had been on the field forset up Chelsea’s second goal with a stunning dribble that embarrassed a trio of Liverpool defenders before sliding across for Abraham to tap home for 4-2.

He dragged a shot wide moments later as he was a clear upgrade over struggling Mason Mount.

Pulisic then scored a simply sensational and composed goal in the 73rd by settling a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross and working over Alexander-Arnold en route to the upper reaches of the goal. Former boss Jurgen Klopp just kinda marveled at it.

3. When will TAA go into the midfield? Alexander-Arnold is a marvel with the ball and in possession and he would be just as capable of spraying the ball around the pitch central. He’s simply not a very good defensive fullback (yet) and right backs are a lot easier to find than elite tempo-holding, deep-lying midfielders. It’s nitpicking on a day he had a goal and an assist but definitely worth the discussion.

Man of the Match

Alexander-Arnold was an absolute force with the ball but part-responsible for two of Chelsea’s goals. So we’ll go with Keita, who had four tackles to go with his goal.

Liverpool – Chelsea recap

The Reds went ahead with the first proper bid of the game and it took nearly 23 minutes.

The wait was worth it, Naby Keita latching onto a Willian turnover and smashing off the bottom of the bar and into the goal from 20 yards.

Alexander-Arnold continued his free kick artistry to double Liverpool’s lead before the break.

The young right back curled a — my goodness make sure you see the behind the wall angle — marvelous free kick into the upper 90.

Whether it should’ve been a free kick is another question altogether. It wouldn’t have been 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 30, as Mateo Kovacic made a splendid sliding intervention and caught Mane with his follow-through.

Wijnaldum would make it 3-0 before halftime before Giroud slid in a rebound after Alisson Becker stopped Willian’s close-range hit.

Salah should’ve put it to bed in the 50th but he butchered a 1v1 chance, and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied the onrushing Egyptian one minute later with a run out to claim a through ball.

Firmino broke his long scoring drought in the 55th off an Alexander-Arnold feed.

Super sub Pulisic did the day right, coming into the game and providing an assist. He feasted on Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold on a dribble that saw him nutmeg Joe Gomez before feeding Abraham for 4-2.

He made it 4-3 in absolute style, taking down a popped Hudson-Odoi pass and maneuvering into space to finish.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded out the scoring late and salted away Liverpool’s points.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT super sub’s sensational assist, goal v Liverpool

Christian Pulisic news
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Who knows if Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could’ve gotten more than 30 minutes out of Christian Pulisic, but we bet he wishes he did.

The American subbed into the game for a fading Mason Mount and supplied a highlight reel assist and a matching goal within 14 minutes as the Blues changed the score from 4-1 to 4-3 against Liverpool at Anfield.

The assist is an absolute barbeque of three Reds, with Pulisic cutting between Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold and then nutmegging Joe Gomez before sliding a pass past the reach of Alisson Becker for Tammy Abraham to tap home.

His second goal involvement was… just… chef’s kiss.

Callum Hudson-Odoi spotted Pulisic in the box and the American took down the cross and looked to have maybe have wasted his chance to shoot.

But it was calmness, composure, and confidence that saw Pulisic maneuver around Alexander-Arnold to smoke a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

Pulisic now has nine goals and four assists in under 1650 minutes of Premier League action.

Championship insanity: West Brom promoted to Premier League

West Bromwich Albion promoted
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
The tension for three Championship teams within reach of automatic Premier League promotion on the season’s final day was high.

Supporters of all three clubs will not be sending thank you cards for the anxiety and palpitations, as West Bromwich Albion, Brentford, and Fulham all were level late in their final regular season matches in England’s second tier.

Slaven Bilic and West Brom ultimately won the day by drawing QPR and seeing Brentford lose late at relegated Barnsley. Fulham also drew but would’ve finished behind the Baggies on goal differential.

Brentford 1-2 Barnsley
West Brom 2-2 Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Fulham

The Baggies got a gift from Barnsley but they won’t care as the Hawthorns will see Premier League football in 2020-21.

A win from Brentford over their relegated visitors would’ve been enough to ensure PL football thanks to West Brom’s 2-2 draw with QPR, but the Bees were never better than level on the day. Barnsley could still survive if Wigan loses 12 points for entering administration.

Fulham needed a win and losses from both West Brom and Brentford. They only got one and will have to settle for the fourth-seed in the playoffs.

Cardiff City 3-0 Hull City
Reading 1-4 Swansea City
Nottingham Forest 1-4 Stoke City

Swansea City and Cardiff City joined Nottingham Forest in knowing there were two playoff spots left for the three of them, and the Welsh rivals got their spots.

That means Brentford is the No. 3 seed, Fulham four, Cardiff five and Swansea six. That’s a lot of London and Wales.

Elsewhere

Luton Town is staying up after a remarkable run free of the bottom three thanks to a nail-biting defeat of Blackburn. Charlton was waxed by Leeds and could not escape relegation.

Leeds United 4-0 Charlton Athletic
Birmingham City 1-2 Derby County
Millwall 4-1 Huddersfield Town
Luton Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

AT HALF: Keita, TAA beauties lead 4-goal first half of Liverpool – Chelsea

Liverpool highlights
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT
A sleepy start to Wednesday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield was snapped into life in the 23rd minute and hasn’t looked back.

Liverpool has goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijnaldum in a 3-1 lead over the Blues. Olivier Giroud scored in stoppage time to give desperate Chelsea some hope.

The Reds went ahead with the first proper bid of the game and the wait was worth it, Keita latching onto a Willian turnover and smashing off the bottom of the bar and into the goal from 20 yards.

The 25-year-old Guinean international scored his fourth Premier League and seventh Liverpool goal with a bar down beauty at Anfield.

Much like Liverpool teammate Georginio Wijnaldum, he’s an offensively-gifted player who’s asked to do less of it the Reds’ midfield. Keita scored 17 goals with 15 assists in his two seasons with RB Leipzig.

But he’s got this in his locker and he’s certainly reminded anyone who’s forgotten.

As for the second goal, oh sweet shades of David Beckham.

Alexander-Arnold continued his free kick artistry to double Liverpool’s lead before the break.

The young right back curled a — my goodness make sure you see the behind the wall angle — marvelous free kick into the upper 90.

Whether it should’ve been a free kick is another question altogether. It wouldn’t have been 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 30, as Mateo Kovacic made a splendid sliding intervention and caught Mane with his follow-through.

Wijnaldum would make it 3-0 before halftime before Giroud slid in a rebound after Alisson Becker stopped Willian’s close-range hit.