Liverpool finally lifts the Premier League Trophy (video)

First they worked, and then they celebrated.
Liverpool outlasted super sub Christian Pulsic and Chelsea in a 5-3 win at Anfield on Wednesday, then got their just desserts in the form of the Premier League Trophy.
The Reds lowered the lights at Anfield and Sir Kenny Dalglish was on the scene to give the Reds their first crown in three decades.
Jurgen Klopp was the first to get his medal and then his coaching staff lauded every player to get their medal with an arms-outstretched “woah” on the stage at Anfield.
Injured captain Jordan Henderson was last to the stage, Liverpool’s squad reaching its crescendo as the ex-Sunderland man took his medal and brought the trophy to the team.
Premier League CHAMPIONS! @LFC | #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/njH2Uu5Vel
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 22, 2020
Here’s how the world reacted online:
How can you not love Jurgen Klopp!? This is brilliant. #LFC #YNWA
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 22, 2020
A moment 30 Years in the making. Liverpool Football Club have been a Light in the Darkness when the world needed one. Have a night, Liverpool fans. Have a NIGHT 🍻🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wb8UPU1o5p
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 22, 2020
Kop view as #PremierLeague trophy handed to #lfc
Just a few hundred inside Anfield pic.twitter.com/nEfMkfGcwn
— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 22, 2020
Lifting the premier league trophy Gini’s view. What a sight. League champions. #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/tAeowECGVu
— Tom Munns (@TomMunns1) July 22, 2020
A bad knee and he still pulls out a shuffle like that. That should settle Footballer of the Year.
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 22, 2020
Interestingly, this is the first time the Premier League trophy hasn’t had blue on it since Manchester United took the crown in 2012/13 under Sir Alex Ferguson.
— Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) July 22, 2020
And now, the champions. #MyPLSummer pic.twitter.com/wCzVtThfRw
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 22, 2020
𝗬𝗼𝘂'𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗸 𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗲.
From the hallowed grounds of Notre Dame Stadium to Anfield, @LFC’s championship year has taken them across the world.
Congratulations to our friends, the Premier League champions! 🏆#LFCChampions #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6K8ImwhbOc
— The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) July 22, 2020