More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released for the final day, with times, channels and dates for the final week confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

The final day sees 10 Premier League games aired across five channels, with the remaining five games on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, it has been an amazing party since the restart as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite games being played in empty stadiums at home venues, it has been one heck of a celebration.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 26, as the channels for the final day of the 2019-20 season is now confirmed and here’s how to watch in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wednesday, July 22: Man United v. West Ham, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Matchday 38

Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET, Gold Channel
Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET, USA
Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET, CNBC
Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET, NBC
Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET, NBCSN

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into the final week of the Premier League season, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the stat leaders as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove will go down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne is looking to break the single-season assist record of 20 as he’s two short with two games to go.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Heading into the final few games, there is still a lot that can change but Jamie Vardy is so far leading the Golden Boot race and Nick Pope is just ahead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you stay up to date with all of the latest Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation are still all on the line.

[ MORE: Premier League stat leaders; teams, players

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, which goalkeepers are in with a shout of recording the most shutouts and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne, with only five players in double digits for assists this season.

With plenty on the line for teams across the league, plenty of players will also be eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes or so of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Raheem Sterling – 19
Marcus Rashford – 17
Sadio Mane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17
Harry Kane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17

Premier League Golden Glove

Nick Pope – 15
Ederson – 15
Rui Patricio – 13
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 19
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 13
Andrew Robertson – 11
Mohamed Salah – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Adama Traore – 9

Premier League scenarios: Relegation, Top 4, Europa League, tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation, top 4 and Europa League scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation, Europa League and the top 4, as there are many permutations which could play out during the midweek games.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season but it all depends on what happens in midweek.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored.

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea

  • Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

    • Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United

  • Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw at Leicester

OR

    • Chelsea loss v. Wolves*

*Scenario assumes MU maintain GD advantage over Chelsea (MU: +28 / CHE: +13)

Leicester City

  • Leicester would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win v. Manchester United

OR

    • Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

EUROPA LEAGUE SCENARIOS

Wolves

  • Wolves would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better or equal Tottenham’s result

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better Wolves’ results

And 7th would qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Relegation – How teams can stay up

    • Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw
    • Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result
    • Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Aston Villa

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at West Ham

Villa needs a little bit more than a win or hoping Watford falls at Arsenal.

How could Villa go down with a win? If Watford beats Arsenal by at least two more goals than Villa defeats West Ham, it will climb over the Villans.

Similarly, if Bournemouth draws or loses, and both Villa and Watford lose, Villa could go down if it loses to West Ham by at least two more goals than Watford loses to Arsenal.

If both Villa and Watford draw, Villa stays up.

If Villa draws and Watford loses, Villa stays up regardless of what Bournemouth does at Everton.

Watford

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Arsenal

A win over the Gunners would be enough if Villa loses.

A draw would be enough if West Ham beats Aston Villa.

Watford could even stay up with a loss if Bournemouth draws or loses and Villa loses to West Ham by two more goals than the Hornets loses to Arsenal.

Bournemouth

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Everton

The Cherries need to win at Everton. Anything less and they’re down.

If Eddie Howe’s men take down the Toffees, they also need Watford and Villa to lose.

Three best Klopp quotes from incredible post-trophy lift interview

Jurgen Klopp celebrates
Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp was a man on fire after Liverpool was awarded its Premier League Trophy on Wednesday.

The Reds had just outlasted super sub Christian Pulsic and Chelsea in a 5-3 win at Anfield on Wednesday, then got their just desserts in the form of silverware.

Here are three of our favorite quotes from his rampant post-match interview with the assembled media.

3. On making the most of a supporter-free celebration.

“That’s how life is, you make the best of what you can. It means the world to me, to be honest. Everything would be better with fans, I know that. A few months ago I thought it’s impossible to play football. All the other leagues, Paris I’m not sure they got the trophy. Ajax didn’t get the trophy. Bayern had to do it in a completely empty stadium. We had our families here, not in the stadium but all tested and fine. We cannot change it. I couldn’t be happier. I knew it wouldn’t be perfect but we cannot change it. We tried to make clear we do it for the people. It’s a great moment.”

2. On taking in the moment but preparing to defend the title

“We are champs of England, Europe, and the world. It’s unbelievable. We have four trophies, big ones. Usually I’m not a person who needs pictures with something… but I will have a picture. We should make sure we have this picture. We will not stop. We have challenges. We can improve, each player. How we play. We have the chance to take another step. The others will not sleep. Chelsea is such a talented team. Now they are spending. There are no guarantees for anything.”

1. What would he say to fans?

“What can I say? If you don’t see that we do it for you, I can’t help you really. Five years ago, I asked you to change from doubters to believers and seconds before the press conference that I would ask it. But you did it. Thank you very much. We all together should celebrate at home but you have to prepare for a party. When? I don’t know when. Once this (expletive) virus is gone, then we will have a party altogether. Make sure you are there.”

Pulisic reacts to his stunning display v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The reaction from Christian Pulisic said it all. Chelsea came so close to grabbing the point they needed to secure Champions League action as they lost 5-3 at Anfield on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Top 4 scenarios ]

They need a point on the final day of the season at home against Wolves to seal a Champions League spot.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch – News, analysis ]

With Chelsea trailing 4-1 with 30 minutes to go, Pulisic jumped off the bench and had an amazing assist to set up fellow sub Tammy Abraham to make it 4-2, then missed a great chance as he dragged a shot wide and then scored a superb goal to make it 4-3.

The USMNT star has been suffering with a small injury in recent days so was left out of the starting lineup but boy, did he have an impacted when he came on.

Here is what Pulisic had to say to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports.

“We were very close, we got it within one goal and the momentum was really changing,” Pulisic said. “I thought we had them but obviously it is just that one counter attack and it changed real quick. We weren’t quite there. In the second half the subs coming in and making a difference and getting a quick goal, that changes things. You could see thy were on the back foot for a while but they withstood our pressure. We were very close. We needed the result today, unfortunately we couldn’t get it, but luckily it is still in our hands and we have one more game to go. We go next game and we win and we qualify for Champions League and that’s the goal.”

The latest news on Pulisic is that he was simply sensational when he came on at Anfield and swung the game in Chelsea’s favor.

This cameo underline how importance Pulisic is to Chelsea and heading into next season he may be one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League.