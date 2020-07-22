More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pulisic reacts to his stunning display v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The reaction from Christian Pulisic said it all. Chelsea came so close to grabbing the point they needed to secure Champions League action as they lost 5-3 at Anfield on Wednesday.

They need a point on the final day of the season at home against Wolves to seal a Champions League spot.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch – News, analysis ]

With Chelsea trailing 4-1 with 30 minutes to go, Pulisic jumped off the bench and had an amazing assist to set up fellow sub Tammy Abraham to make it 4-2, then missed a great chance as he dragged a shot wide and then scored a superb goal to make it 4-3.

The USMNT star has been suffering with a small injury in recent days so was left out of the starting lineup but boy, did he have an impacted when he came on.

Here is what Pulisic had to say to our partners in the UK, Sky Sports.

“We were very close, we got it within one goal and the momentum was really changing,” Pulisic said. “I thought we had them but obviously it is just that one counter attack and it changed real quick. We weren’t quite there. In the second half the subs coming in and making a difference and getting a quick goal, that changes things. You could see thy were on the back foot for a while but they withstood our pressure. We were very close. We needed the result today, unfortunately we couldn’t get it, but luckily it is still in our hands and we have one more game to go. We go next game and we win and we qualify for Champions League and that’s the goal.”

The latest news on Pulisic is that he was simply sensational when he came on at Anfield and swung the game in Chelsea’s favor.

This cameo underline how importance Pulisic is to Chelsea and heading into next season he may be one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League.

Liverpool finally lifts the Premier League Trophy (video)

Liverpool trophy lift
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

First they worked, and then they celebrated.

Liverpool outlasted super sub Christian Pulsic and Chelsea in a 5-3 win at Anfield on Wednesday, then got their just desserts in the form of the Premier League Trophy.

The Reds lowered the lights at Anfield and Sir Kenny Dalglish was on the scene to give the Reds their first crown in three decades.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Jurgen Klopp was the first to get his medal and then his coaching staff lauded every player to get their medal with an arms-outstretched “woah” on the stage at Anfield.

Injured captain Jordan Henderson was last to the stage, Liverpool’s squad reaching its crescendo as the ex-Sunderland man took his medal and brought the trophy to the team.

Here’s how the world reacted online:

Liverpool beats Chelsea in 8-goal thriller

Liverpool - Chelsea
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool – Chelsea: Christian Pulisic’s super sub magic wasn’t enough to clinch a place for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blues fell 5-3 to Liverpool at Anfield, their hosts putting on an offensive show before lifting the Premier League Trophy.

[ MORE: Premier League summer schedule ]

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool, who moves onto 96 points for their incredible season, 18 more than Man City.

Pulisic had a goal and an assist to Tammy Abraham off the bench for Chelsea, and Olivier Giroud also scored in the loss.

Chelsea will have to wait until Sunday to have a chance to clinch a place in the Champions League. The fourth-place Blues have 63 points, level with third-place Manchester United and one more than Leicester City.

A point or more for Chelsea at home to Wolves on Sunday will keep them in the top four regardless of what happens between Manchester United and Leicester City. A loss and Leicester result boots Chelsea to fifth.

WATCH LIVERPOOL – CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Reds take their trophy in style: Forget the goals conceded and focus on Liverpool’s flood on attacking fire that rolled over Chelsea in the first half. Liverpool didn’t defend well on the day but didn’t need to thanks to fireworks from Trent Alexander-Arnold and others. By the time Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy, there was no doubt Liverpool had earned the win as much as they earned their title.

2. Pulisic Watch (Watch video here): We don’t know if the American was fit for more than his half-hour appearance but if he is, well, then shame on Frank Lampard (we mostly kid).

Pulisic had been on the field forset up Chelsea’s second goal with a stunning dribble that embarrassed a trio of Liverpool defenders before sliding across for Abraham to tap home for 4-2.

He dragged a shot wide moments later as he was a clear upgrade over struggling Mason Mount.

Pulisic then scored a simply sensational and composed goal in the 73rd by settling a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross and working over Alexander-Arnold en route to the upper reaches of the goal. Former boss Jurgen Klopp just kinda marveled at it.

[ MORE: Full Pulisic Watch v. Liverpool ]

3. When will TAA go into the midfield? Alexander-Arnold is a marvel with the ball and in possession and he would be just as capable of spraying the ball around the pitch central. He’s simply not a very good defensive fullback (yet) and right backs are a lot easier to find than elite tempo-holding, deep-lying midfielders. It’s nitpicking on a day he had a goal and an assist but definitely worth the discussion.

Man of the Match

Alexander-Arnold was an absolute force with the ball but part-responsible for two of Chelsea’s goals. So we’ll go with Keita, who had four tackles to go with his goal.

Liverpool – Chelsea recap

The Reds went ahead with the first proper bid of the game and it took nearly 23 minutes.

The wait was worth it, Naby Keita latching onto a Willian turnover and smashing off the bottom of the bar and into the goal from 20 yards.

Alexander-Arnold continued his free kick artistry to double Liverpool’s lead before the break.

The young right back curled a — my goodness make sure you see the behind the wall angle — marvelous free kick into the upper 90.

Whether it should’ve been a free kick is another question altogether. It wouldn’t have been 10 years ago, let alone 20 or 30, as Mateo Kovacic made a splendid sliding intervention and caught Mane with his follow-through.

Wijnaldum would make it 3-0 before halftime before Giroud slid in a rebound after Alisson Becker stopped Willian’s close-range hit.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Salah should’ve put it to bed in the 50th but he butchered a 1v1 chance, and Kepa Arrizabalaga denied the onrushing Egyptian one minute later with a run out to claim a through ball.

Firmino broke his long scoring drought in the 55th off an Alexander-Arnold feed.

Super sub Pulisic did the day right, coming into the game and providing an assist. He feasted on Fabinho and Alexander-Arnold on a dribble that saw him nutmeg Joe Gomez before feeding Abraham for 4-2.

He made it 4-3 in absolute style, taking down a popped Hudson-Odoi pass and maneuvering into space to finish.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded out the scoring late and salted away Liverpool’s points.

Pulisic Watch: USMNT super sub’s sensational assist, goal v Liverpool

Christian Pulisic news
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who knows if Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could’ve gotten more than 30 minutes out of Christian Pulisic, but we bet he wishes he did.

The American subbed into the game for a fading Mason Mount and supplied a highlight reel assist and a matching goal within 14 minutes as the Blues changed the score from 4-1 to 4-3 against Liverpool at Anfield.

STREAM LIVERPOOL – CHELSEA, FULL MATCH REPLAY

The assist is an absolute barbeque of three Reds, with Pulisic cutting between Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold and then nutmegging Joe Gomez before sliding a pass past the reach of Alisson Becker for Tammy Abraham to tap home.

His second goal involvement was… just… chef’s kiss.

Callum Hudson-Odoi spotted Pulisic in the box and the American took down the cross and looked to have maybe have wasted his chance to shoot.

But it was calmness, composure, and confidence that saw Pulisic maneuver around Alexander-Arnold to smoke a shot into the upper reaches of the goal.

Pulisic now has nine goals and four assists in under 1650 minutes of Premier League action.

Championship insanity: West Brom promoted to Premier League

West Bromwich Albion promoted
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The tension for three Championship teams within reach of automatic Premier League promotion on the season’s final day was high.

Supporters of all three clubs will not be sending thank you cards for the anxiety and palpitations, as West Bromwich Albion, Brentford, and Fulham all were level late in their final regular season matches in England’s second tier.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

Slaven Bilic and West Brom ultimately won the day by drawing QPR and seeing Brentford lose late at relegated Barnsley. Fulham also drew but would’ve finished behind the Baggies on goal differential.

Brentford 1-2 Barnsley
West Brom 2-2 Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic 1-1 Fulham

The Baggies got a gift from Barnsley but they won’t care as the Hawthorns will see Premier League football in 2020-21.

A win from Brentford over their relegated visitors would’ve been enough to ensure PL football thanks to West Brom’s 2-2 draw with QPR, but the Bees were never better than level on the day. Barnsley could still survive if Wigan loses 12 points for entering administration.

Fulham needed a win and losses from both West Brom and Brentford. They only got one and will have to settle for the fourth-seed in the playoffs.

Cardiff City 3-0 Hull City
Reading 1-4 Swansea City
Nottingham Forest 1-4 Stoke City

Swansea City and Cardiff City joined Nottingham Forest in knowing there were two playoff spots left for the three of them, and the Welsh rivals got their spots.

That means Brentford is the No. 3 seed, Fulham four, Cardiff five and Swansea six. That’s a lot of London and Wales.

Elsewhere

Luton Town is staying up after a remarkable run free of the bottom three thanks to a nail-biting defeat of Blackburn. Charlton was waxed by Leeds and could not escape relegation.

Leeds United 4-0 Charlton Athletic
Birmingham City 1-2 Derby County
Millwall 4-1 Huddersfield Town
Luton Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers