In the latest transfer news Marc-andre Ter Stegen has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while there is a lot of talk about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham and Everton.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in west London, Chelsea continue to be linked with so many players day in, day out and there will be relief from Chelsea fans that Frank Lampard looks to be pushing for a new goalkeeper.

Marc-andre Ter Stegen appears to Chelsea is the latest talk, as the Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper is said to be a target for the Blues. According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Ter Stegen is at the top of Lampard’s wish list for a new goalkeeper as he wants to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Per the report, Chelsea could offer Kepa in exchange for Ter Stegen, 28, but it is tough to see Barcelona letting their undisputed number one goalkeeper leave.

The report says that Chelsea understand that chasing Ter Stegen is an ‘impossible dream’ but one they want to pursue.

However, this could be a case of goalkeeper merry-go-round as Andre Onana at Ajax has been wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona and Onana is a Barca academy product.

Onana to Barca and Ter Stegen to Chelsea? It could happen. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has shone at Sheffield United on loan but looks unlikely to usurp David de Gea as Man United’s number one. Chelsea have also been linked with Jan Oblak, but like Ter Stegen it would be tough to sign him although Oblak does have a $130 million release clause.

However this works out, it appears Chelsea are now switching their attention to a new goalkeeper and defensive targets after signing Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and also in talks to add Kai Havertz to their stacked attack.

Switching to north London and a very fluid situation has arrived when it comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham and Everton.

Multiple reports claimed on Monday that Everton had a $32 million bid accepted by Southampton for the Danish midfielder and that he had agreed personal terms with the Toffees after visiting their training ground.

Since then it has emerged that Hojbjerg told Everton he would prefer a move to Tottenham, and Southampton are now giving Spurs an extra few days to up their previously low bid. It has been reported by the Guardian that Tottenham haven’t raised their bid but are confident of signing Hojbjerg. These are the kind of deals Daniel Levy thrives on.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Hojbjerg, 24, has less than a year on his current Saints deal and was stripped of the captaincy during the Premier League suspension as he told Ralph Hasenhuttl he wanted a move away.

Tottenham may well use Kyle Walker-Peters, who has impressed on loan at Southampton, in any deal for Hojbjerg but it is believed Southampton want straight cash for their midfield destroyer.

Both Everton and Tottenham need a player like Hojbjerg as his ball-winning ability in central midfield will make sure their talented attacking players get plenty of chances on the ball and he will provide much-needed defensive balance and solidity.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports