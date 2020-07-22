More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ter Stegen to Chelsea
Transfer news: Ter Stegen to Chelsea; Hojbjerg to Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Marc-andre Ter Stegen has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while there is a lot of talk about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham and Everton.

Starting in west London, Chelsea continue to be linked with so many players day in, day out and there will be relief from Chelsea fans that Frank Lampard looks to be pushing for a new goalkeeper.

Marc-andre Ter Stegen appears to Chelsea is the latest talk, as the Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper is said to be a target for the Blues. According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, Ter Stegen is at the top of Lampard’s wish list for a new goalkeeper as he wants to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Per the report, Chelsea could offer Kepa in exchange for Ter Stegen, 28, but it is tough to see Barcelona letting their undisputed number one goalkeeper leave.

The report says that Chelsea understand that chasing Ter Stegen is an ‘impossible dream’ but one they want to pursue.

However, this could be a case of goalkeeper merry-go-round as Andre Onana at Ajax has been wanted by Chelsea and Barcelona and Onana is a Barca academy product.

Onana to Barca and Ter Stegen to Chelsea? It could happen. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has shone at Sheffield United on loan but looks unlikely to usurp David de Gea as Man United’s number one. Chelsea have also been linked with Jan Oblak, but like Ter Stegen it would be tough to sign him although Oblak does have a $130 million release clause.

However this works out, it appears Chelsea are now switching their attention to a new goalkeeper and defensive targets after signing Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and also in talks to add Kai Havertz to their stacked attack.

Hojbjerg to Tottenham
Switching to north London and a very fluid situation has arrived when it comes to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham and Everton.

Multiple reports claimed on Monday that Everton had a $32 million bid accepted by Southampton for the Danish midfielder and that he had agreed personal terms with the Toffees after visiting their training ground.

Since then it has emerged that Hojbjerg told Everton he would prefer a move to Tottenham, and Southampton are now giving Spurs an extra few days to up their previously low bid. It has been reported by the Guardian that Tottenham haven’t raised their bid but are confident of signing Hojbjerg. These are the kind of deals Daniel Levy thrives on.

Hojbjerg, 24, has less than a year on his current Saints deal and was stripped of the captaincy during the Premier League suspension as he told Ralph Hasenhuttl he wanted a move away.

Tottenham may well use Kyle Walker-Peters, who has impressed on loan at Southampton, in any deal for Hojbjerg but it is believed Southampton want straight cash for their midfield destroyer.

Both Everton and Tottenham need a player like Hojbjerg as his ball-winning ability in central midfield will make sure their talented attacking players get plenty of chances on the ball and he will provide much-needed defensive balance and solidity.

Manchester United – West Ham: How to watch, stream, start time, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Manchester United – West Ham preview: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils need to get off the mat after a disappointing weekend when they host improved but desperate West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United was overwhelmed by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday but must quickly regroup with top four positioning in question.

The fifth-place Red Devils have 62 points, level with Leicester City who they’ll meet on the season’s final day. Both sides are a point back of Chelsea.

Back-to-back wins have pulled West Ham six points clear of the bottom three, and David Moyes’ men can just about taste another PL season. A point against his former club will do the trick.

Team news

Man United will not have Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, while Luke Shaw miss out through injury and so to does Eric Bailly after a nasty head injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the bench with Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right back, with Brandon Williams staying at left back.

West Ham’s injury list has shrunk to the absent Ryan Fredericks and Robert Snodgrass, as David Moyes names an unchanged starting lineup from the team which beat Watford last time out.

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the run toward Champions League qualification“Of course we can’t do anything about that but it’s between us, Chelsea, and Leicester for those two last positions and the more help we get from others the better, of course, but if we do our job on Wednesday we’ll be in a good position. We’ll go into the Leicester game and hope that if we win that one we can qualify. We’ve just got to regroup and go again on Wednesday against West Ham.”

West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass on Mark Noble marking 500 games for the club“I don’t think Nobes gets a lot of credit for how good he actually is. He’s a brilliant player. He’s a brilliant man. He’s a brilliant captain. I think what separates him from the rest is that he knows what the Club means over the last 20 years. Obviously growing up supporting it as a boy, then coming through the Academy, then playing in the first team, and then going on to lead the team, he knows the full ins and outs, he knows everything about it, he knows the people, and he obviously lives and breathes the Club.”

Odds and ends

Man United needs this and is at Old Trafford. The odds reflect that, with the hosts at minus-360 and West Ham at +950. A draw is going +480, according to DraftKings.

West Ham actually beat the Red Devils in September when Manuel Pellegrini oversaw a 2-0 triumph in London. The goals came from Aaron Cresswell and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Prediction

West Ham might find a way onto the scoreboard given Man United’s recent problems at the back but the stung Red Devils rested up for this one thanks to Solskjaer’s odd lineup choices versus Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal. Look for Mason Greenwood to find the score sheet in a 3-1 home win.

How to watch Manchester United – West Ham stream, start time

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Charlotte FC arrives: MLS expansion side reveal logo, team colors

Charlotte Football Club
MLS
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Charlotte FC have arrived in MLS as the expansion side have revealed their team name, logo and colors ahead of their 2022 debut.

Charlotte, NC was awarded an MLS expansion franchise in December 2019 as Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made an MLS franchise being housed at the Bank of America stadium one of his top priorities as the new owner of the NFL franchise.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Charlotte FC was born as ‘Charlotte Football Club’ will be their official name, while their colors will be sky blue and black, like the Carolina Panthers, and their logo includes the crown from the City of Charlotte.

Tom Glick, president of Charlotte FC who previously worked for the City Football Group and was instrumental with Manchester City and New York City FC, unveiled the identity of the franchise and said that many upgrades would be made to the Bank of America stadium to make it feel like a true soccer experience when the team begins play in 2022.

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” Glick said. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

Take a look below at the video and photos to announce the team name, logo and colors from the unveiling, as Charlotte will arrive in 2022, while St. Louis and Sacramento will arrive in 2023, while Austin FC arrive in MLS in 2020 as the arrival for three of the four new expansion teams was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyway, check out this new logo and look for Charlotte FC as they follow a host of new MLS franchise to go with the ‘Football Club’ name.

Watchalong live: Join us for Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
Join us for a Watchalong event on YouTube for Liverpool – Chelsea on Wednesday (start time, 3:10pm ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel).

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after the game, while Chelsea need a win to try and boost their top four hopes heading into the final game of the season.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic could also feature heavily for Chelsea, as he missed Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal win due to injury at the weekend.

Click on the video above to join us for the Watchalong, as ProSoccerTalk’s lead writer and editor, Joe Prince-Wright, will answer your questions and watch the action with you as you have a beer (or three) and some snacks.

Hit the reminder button on the video above to make sure you don’t miss the Watchalong.

The idea is to get fans together with JPW and have a good time watching the game.

Feel free to ask for his instant analysis on the game between the newly-crowned Premier League champions and Mikel Arteta’s young side by posting comments in comments section.

JPW will join you for the entire game, as he breaks down the live action in Liverpool – Chelsea and you have the chance to have your say on what Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard should be doing in the game, plus dissect the tactics, which players are starring and more.

Basically, join us to watch the game (hence the snazzy ‘Watchalong’ name) and let’s all enjoy these juggernauts do battle with plenty of pride on the line as Arsenal try to put down a marker for next season.

We hope you enjoy our Premier League Watchalong as two huge clubs collide at Anfield. Click on the video or link above to get involved.

Report: Chelsea make offer for Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson to Chelsea
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Dean Henderson to Chelsea talk is heating up as the Manchester United goalkeeper, on loan at Sheffield United, is a rising star between the sticks.

A report from The Manchester Evening News states that Chelsea have offered the goalkeeper $216,000 per week as Frank Lampard looks to upgrade his goalkeeping department and move on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Per the report, Henderson wants to play regularly for Man United but if that won’t happen next season he is willing to move away permanently.

However, The Times state that Henderson wants to move out on loan again rather than move away from Manchester United permanently, as he wants to push for the starting spot at Old Trafford.

Henderson, 23, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United and the Blades want to keep him for next season too. However, given David de Gea’s recent wobbles in goal for Man United, perhaps Henderson could challenge him for the starting spot?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already said Henderson will play for Manchester United and England in the future but despite his superb form this season, it appears Man United don’t view him as ready to push De Gea out as their starter.

It’s easy to understand why Dean Henderson to Chelsea would be good for the Blues and the goalkeeper, but why would Man United sell to a direct top four rival and strengthen their shaky defense? Because, let’s be honest, it’s unlikely Man United will loan Henderson to Chelsea.

Henderson is contracted to Man United until the summer of 2020, so his value is now at its highest point and given the fact De Gea signed a new four-year contract in September 2019, it is clear he’s the main man for the foreseeable future.

There’s no doubt Chelsea need a new goalkeeper and have money to spend but Henderson has come through the ranks at Manchester United and wants to be their number one. How long will he wait to make that a reality?