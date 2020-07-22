Manchester United – West Ham: Everybody (kinda) got what they wanted.
West Ham is safe for another season after earning a point against disjointed Manchester United in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
The Red Devils would’ve wanted a win by several goals and good form heading into a big Sunday visit to Leicester City, but the point earned puts them in control of their top four race and (maybe) third place if Chelsea loses at Liverpool later Wednesday.
Man United has 63 points, level with Chelsea and one more than the Foxes.
For West Ham, it’s point No. 38 and safety four points clear of the bottom three with one match to go.
Three things we learned
1. Man United unconvincingly seizes top 4 control: Chances were few but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be happy enough climbing into his bed tonight with an advantage on Leicester. A draw on Sunday puts the Red Devils back into the Champions League and completes Leicester City’s stunning collapse. United had more of the ball but the game was pretty even in terms of chances and shots.
2. Greenwood’s power is mythical: Forget for a second that young Greenwood is bipedal to the extreme and just focus on his shot. Take a look at the majority of his goals that are not tap-ins and you’ll see a trend of pure technique and venomous power. He hits the ball with almost a signature force.
🙌🔴🔥 The play between the lines leading up to this goal, and the connection between Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, sums up everything good about Man United.#MUFC 1-1 #WHUFC #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/QAR4szNVQW
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 22, 2020
3. An-ten-io: Michail Antonio’s incredible finish to the season has (more or less) saved West Ham and given him a first 10-goal season in the Premier League. Antonio’s penalty gives the 30-year-old 10 goals and three assists in just 22 matches, eight coming since the restart and four in the massive win to relegate Norwich City.
Manchester United – West Ham recap
It was a first half-hour missing its finish, players either offside or sloppy with the key set-up move.
West Ham forced a save out of David De Gea when Ben Johnson’s cross to Michail Antonio took a turn off a fouled Victor Lindelof and headed toward goal.
The Irons got their chance to open the scoring in stoppage time when Paul Pogba raised his arms to block a Declan Rice free kick in the box. Antonio wrongfooted De Gea and it was 1-0 to the visitors.
Greenwood leveled the score after halftime, showing supreme interplay with Anthony Martial en route to tearing into an equalizer.
The rest of the match was not a great watch as both teams just didn’t want to concede a season-destructive goal.