PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team
More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal new kit
Getty Images

PHOTOS: Arsenal release new home kit for 2020-21

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal have released their new home kit for the 2020-21 season and it is an absolute beauty.

[ MORE: Arsenal must feel ‘hurt’ ]

The Gunners have gone for a retro vibe with the patterns on the home shirt, as adidas have gone all-in with nostalgia as their yellow away kit proved such a hit during the 2019-20 campaign.

Arsenal will wear the new shirt for the first time against Watford on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on Golf Channel) and the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

“The deeper shade of red that runs through the new shirt is synonymous with our famous heritage and the pattern is influenced by the club’s Art Deco period in the 1930s and 40s.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the new home kit will also fill Arsenal fans with joy, as usually that’s a good sign that they will be around next season.

Of course, there will be no Champions League next season at Arsenal but there could be Europa League if they beat London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Aug. 1.

That clash will be a lot of fun as defending is optional for both and for neutrals it should be an epic, goal-filled encounter.

Anyway, back to the new home kit, here’s a collection of photos and a video announcing the launch of the new kit.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 9:27 AM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released for the final day, with times, channels and dates for the final week confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

The final day sees 10 Premier League games aired across five channels, with the remaining five games on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, it has been an amazing party since the restart as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite games being played in empty stadiums at home venues, it has been one heck of a celebration.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 26, as the channels for the final day of the 2019-20 season is now confirmed and here’s how to watch in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wednesday, July 22: Man United 1-1 West Ham
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Matchday 38

Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET, Golf Channel
Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET, USA
Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET, CNBC
Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET, NBC
Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock
Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET, NBCSN

Chelsea praise ‘big player’ Christian Pulisic

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard is starting to run out of superlatives for Christian Pulisic is the Pulisic news today.

[ MORE: Top 4 scenarios ]

The Chelsea boss sent on Pulisic for the final 35 minutes with his side trailing 4-1, as Pulisic jumped off the bench and had an amazing assist to set up fellow sub Tammy Abraham to make it 4-2, then missed a great chance as he dragged a shot wide, then scored a superb goal to make it 4-3.

[ MORE: Pulisic reacts to stunning display ]

That wonderful cameo helped Chelsea come incredibly close to grabbing the point they needed to secure Champions League action as they lost 5-3 at Anfield on Wednesday. They now need a draw on the final day of the season at home against Wolves to seal a Champions League spot.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch – News, analysis ]

The USMNT star has been suffering with a small injury in recent days so he didn’t feature in their FA Cup semifinal at the weekend, and was left out of their starting lineup at Liverpool but boy, did he have an impact when he came on.

After the game Lampard was asked how important Pulisic will be to his plans for next season.

“Hugely important. He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.

“Against Liverpool he came on and played 40 minutes which is great for feeling confident about the injury and the qualities he has been showing. He is so young and he has such natural talent and he creates goals and scores goals. He is a big player for us so I’m delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player in these next few games for us and going forward as well.”

Pulisic, 21, has now scored 10 goals and added five assists in his debut season at Chelsea and will start in the final game against Wolves, the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1 and will do his very best to help Chelsea overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich.

Along with N’Golo Kante, the USMNT player is the first name on the teamsheet for Chelsea.

WATCH: Liverpool players sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The championship was won weeks ago, but Liverpool knew its fans would be watching with adoring and somewhat envious eyes when it lifted the Premier League Trophy on Wednesday.

So the Reds were sure to give their faithful supporters what they’d want if they could be at Anfield with them to celebrate their long-awaited trophy.

[ VIDEO: Klopp goes off | Liverpool lifts trophy ]

Liverpool’s players lifted the trophy in the Kop, which was certainly anything but a coincidence.

Then they hit the pitch at Anfield and sang the song that brings Liverpool, Celtic, and Borussia Dortmund fans chills every time they hear it, but resonates deeply in Liverpool.

Enjoy the Reds’ stars singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” What a team.

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 22, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into the final week of the Premier League season, it will be intriguing to keep an eye on the stat leaders as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove will go down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne is looking to break the single-season assist record of 20 as he’s two short with two games to go.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Heading into the final few games, there is still a lot that can change but Jamie Vardy is so far leading the Golden Boot race and Nick Pope is just ahead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you stay up to date with all of the latest Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation are still all on the line.

[ MORE: Premier League stat leaders; teams, players

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, which goalkeepers are in with a shout of recording the most shutouts and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne, with only five players in double digits for assists this season.

With plenty on the line for teams across the league, plenty of players will also be eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes or so of the season.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 21
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Raheem Sterling – 19
Marcus Rashford – 17
Sadio Mane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17
Harry Kane – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17

Premier League Golden Glove

Nick Pope – 15
Ederson – 15
Rui Patricio – 13
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 19
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 13
Andrew Robertson – 11
Mohamed Salah – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Adama Traore – 9

Powered by WordPress.com VIP