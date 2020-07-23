EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League final day has the EPL betting odds all over the place.
The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 38, the final week of the season as so much is on the line. Here we go.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below.
PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Arsenal 3-1 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham
Burnley 2-0 Brighton
Man City 4-0 Norwich
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Chelsea 2-2 Wolves
Leicester 1-1 Man United
Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United
West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa
Everton 1-2 Bournemouth
ODDS – Via DraftKings
Sunday, July 26: (-106) Arsenal v. Watford (+265), Tie: +285
Sunday, July 26: (+130) Burnley v. Brighton (+215), Tie: +235
Sunday, July 26: (-122) Chelsea v. Wolves (+330), Tie: +280
Sunday, July 26: (+510) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-180), Tie: +310
Sunday, July 26: (+128) Everton v. Bournemouth (+190), Tie: +275
Sunday, July 26: (+220) Leicester City v. Man United (+123), Tie: +245
Sunday, July 26: (-1250) Man City v. Norwich (+2800), Tie: +1100
Sunday, July 26: (+750) Newcastle v. Liverpool (-265), Tie: +390
Sunday, July 26: (+123) Southampton v. Sheffield United (+225), Tie: +240
Sunday, July 26: (+220) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+123), Tie: +245