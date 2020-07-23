More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Immobile capocannoniere
Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Serie A: Juve falls to Udinese, fails to seal scudetto

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
The Old Lady will have to wait another few days, at least, to claim their place atop the Serie A table for another season.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Juventus lost in Udine, the hosts all but sealing their place in the Italian top flight for 2020-21.

Udinese 2-1 Juventus

Ilija Nestorovski and Seko Fofana scored for Udinese to ruin Juventus’ hopes of securing their ninth-straight scudetto on Thursday.

Juventus is still six points clear of second-place Atalanta and can land the title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday. Inter is seven points back of first.

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juve’s goal.

Lazio 2-1 Cagliari

Giovanni Simeone’s goal just before halftime was answered by the visitors two minutes after the break by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio’s fall from scudetto contenders to fourth place found some reprieve in the form of Ciro Immobile’s late marker, pushing the Italian ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the capocannoniere race.

Immobile now has 31 goals to Ronaldo’s 30 with three matches remaining for each megastar.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 35 25 5 5 73 38 35 15-2-0 10-3-5 80
 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 51 12-2-4 10-6-1 74
 Inter Milan 35 21 10 4 74 36 38 10-6-2 11-4-2 73
 Lazio 35 22 6 7 71 38 33 13-3-2 9-3-5 72
 Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 22 9-4-5 9-3-5 61
 AC Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 11 8-5-4 9-3-6 59
 Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 9 8-3-6 8-5-5 56
 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 4 7-3-7 6-6-6 48
 Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 0 8-5-4 3-8-7 46
 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 -2 7-2-9 5-5-7 43
 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 -2 4-8-6 6-5-6 43
 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 -10 4-7-6 7-3-8 43
 Cagliari 35 10 12 13 50 52 -2 6-4-7 4-8-6 42
 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 -12 6-4-8 6-1-10 41
 Udinese 35 10 9 16 34 49 -15 6-6-6 4-3-10 39
 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 -21 7-4-7 4-1-12 38
 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 -21 6-1-10 3-8-7 36
 Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 -32 4-5-9 4-3-10 32
 Brescia 35 6 6 23 33 74 -41 3-4-10 3-2-13 24
 SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 -45 2-3-12 3-1-14 19

Arsenal – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Arsenal - Watford
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Arsenal – Watford: Hayden Mullins hopes to pull an improbable upset win to keep Watford in the Premier League when his Hornets visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on the Golf Channel and online via NBCSports.com).

Watford’s 34 points have them 18th, behind Aston Villa on goal differential. If Villa beats already-safe West Ham, Watford has to beat Arsenal by one more goal than Villa beats the Irons.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Arsenal put Watford in this position by throwing away their top six hopes in a loss to Villa earlier this week. The Gunners can finish as high as eighth or as low as 10th.

STREAM ARSENAL – WATFORD LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on losing to Villa and missing out on top six“It has to hurt and we have to suffer because it is not good enough for this football club and that is why we have to put it right. We know the challenge that is really big. We are facing it and really excited about what we have ahead of us. We need to transmit this enthusiasm and passion because there are going to be some ups and downs. Unfortunately. Today is a down. Sometime it is good to see the reality and then go again, and move on, and improve.”

Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins on rebounding from loss to Man City: “We will look at the performance more, put it to bed, and start looking at the next game. We spoke about staying together and doing the right things. When you get to this stage of the season it is tough but we will deal with it the way we know how – stay confident and prepare as best we can for Sunday.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Arsenal is the favorite at -106 and a Watford win isn’t viewed as nuts at +265, via DraftKings.

Watford dominated the Gunners in their meeting at Vicarage Road earlier this season, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 while dominating in shots 28-7.

Prediction

The Gunners themselves have to find some form before Aug. 1’s FA Cup Final against Chelsea and you just know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking at Watford’s leaky back line and wondering if he can score three more goals than Jamie Vardy to take a share of the Golden Boot.

How to watch Arsenal – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Golf Channel
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Wolves
Photo by David Davies/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Whitecaps 3rd-string GK withstands Fire onslaught to win surprise 1st start

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper
Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
This is going to be a heck of a story for as long as Thomas Hasal lives.

Vancouver’s 21-year-old third-string goalkeeper got a clean sheet in his first MLS start on Thursday, days after wondering if he’d even have a backup for the 2-0 win over Chicago.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

As detailed earlier this week, the MLS is Back tournament relies on the relative safety provided by “The Bubble,” where players are cleared as safe from the coronavirus and cannot re-enter if they leave.

Maxime Crepeau broke his thumb Tuesday and backup keeper Bryan Meredith had left the bubble following the sudden death of his mother. The league’s pool goalkeeper also left the bubble and the MLS transfer window is closed.

Fortunately, logic prevailed and Montreal loaned 19-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to the ‘Caps on a one-day deal.

Sirois wasn’t needed, as Hasal saw Chicago attempt 25 shots but handled the four that made their way to him to keep a zero on the board.

Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist in the win, Cristian Dajome scoring the other Vancouver goal.

Remarkably, the ‘Caps passed Chicago for the third place in Group B, overcoming an 0-2 start to advance to the knockout rounds. Another loan, Jonathan? The ‘Caps and Fire won’t meet for at least another round.

West Ham – Aston Villa preview: How to watch, stream, start time, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
West Ham – Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) will be nerve-wracking for every single Villa fan across the globe.

WEST HAM – ASTON VILLA STREAM

Dean Smith’s side beat Arsenal last time out to drag themselves out of the relegation zone, on goal difference, with one game to go but they know they have to better the result achieved by Watford and Bournemouth to stay up. Jack Grealish will have to inspire Villa to record a third win in their last four games of the season to secure their Premier League status.

If Villa win and Watford win at Arsenal on the final day, it will go down to goal difference and Villa have the edge. By one goal. This will be tense.

[ MORE: Relegation scenarios explained ]

West Ham and David Moyes are safe from relegation after an impressed draw at Manchester United and the Hammers have been dangerous since the break with Michail Antonio a threat and Thomas Soucek dominant.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Aston Villa.

Team news

West Ham will look to get promising young right back Ben Johnson more minutes, while Moyes will likely go with his strongest possible lineup to finish the season with a win.

Aston Villa lost Ahmed Elmohamady early on against Arsenal to a hamstring injury but Frederic Guilbert came on and did really well to replace him at right back. Wesley and Tom Heaton remain Villa’s long-term absentees.

What they’re saying

Jarrod Bowen on West Ham’s fine finish to the season: “I said when I joined, the quality in the squad is unbelievable and we shouldn’t be in the position we were in, but we couldn’t complain about it. We just had to play to everyone’s strengths and we’ve got a big squad and everyone plays their part. We’ve done that recently and now we’ve picked up the point that’s mathematically kept us up. We’ve got a lot of confidence going into the last game and we want to finish the season strongly. It’s only four or five weeks [until the new season starts] so there is not much time between when we finish to when we get started again, so we can use the memories of our performances at the start of next season because the way we have finished the season has been very strong.”

Dean Smith after the win v. Arsenal on his players having the edge due to their one-off game experience: “I certainly hope so. We’ve got enough players who have been through one-game situations before in their final last year. I said the last four games were our [playoff] semifinals and now we are through to the final. We will certainly be ready for it but we know there can be no complacency. There was no celebrating from the players tonight, just the relief and satisfaction for the performance.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts West Ham are the favorites (+220) and with the pressure off David Moyes’ side, they can enjoy themselves and go on the front foot. That may suit Aston Villa (+123) who obviously need a win to keep their destiny in their own hands, although the tie (+245) is an attractive bet.

Prediction

Both teams have been in really good form since the restart but both have very different motivations heading into the final day. The Hammers are safe and are playing to stay in 15th place in the table, while Aston Villa need a win to try and secure their safety. With Grealish on form and a defensive unit playing so well, I think Villa will just edge this as they’ve finally delivered solid performances. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa. 

How to watch West Ham – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com