Serie A: Juve falls to Udinese, fails to seal scudetto

The Old Lady will have to wait another few days, at least, to claim their place atop the Serie A table for another season.
Juventus lost in Udine, the hosts all but sealing their place in the Italian top flight for 2020-21.
Udinese 2-1 Juventus
Ilija Nestorovski and Seko Fofana scored for Udinese to ruin Juventus’ hopes of securing their ninth-straight scudetto on Thursday.
Juventus is still six points clear of second-place Atalanta and can land the title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday. Inter is seven points back of first.
Matthijs de Ligt scored Juve’s goal.
Lazio 2-1 Cagliari
Giovanni Simeone’s goal just before halftime was answered by the visitors two minutes after the break by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Lazio’s fall from scudetto contenders to fourth place found some reprieve in the form of Ciro Immobile’s late marker, pushing the Italian ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the capocannoniere race.
Immobile now has 31 goals to Ronaldo’s 30 with three matches remaining for each megastar.
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Juventus
|35
|25
|5
|5
|73
|38
|35
|15-2-0
|10-3-5
|80
|Atalanta
|35
|22
|8
|5
|95
|44
|51
|12-2-4
|10-6-1
|74
|Inter Milan
|35
|21
|10
|4
|74
|36
|38
|10-6-2
|11-4-2
|73
|Lazio
|35
|22
|6
|7
|71
|38
|33
|13-3-2
|9-3-5
|72
|Roma
|35
|18
|7
|10
|69
|47
|22
|9-4-5
|9-3-5
|61
|AC Milan
|35
|17
|8
|10
|55
|44
|11
|8-5-4
|9-3-6
|59
|Napoli
|35
|16
|8
|11
|56
|47
|9
|8-3-6
|8-5-5
|56
|Sassuolo
|35
|13
|9
|13
|64
|60
|4
|7-3-7
|6-6-6
|48
|Verona
|35
|11
|13
|11
|43
|43
|0
|8-5-4
|3-8-7
|46
|Parma
|35
|12
|7
|16
|49
|51
|-2
|7-2-9
|5-5-7
|43
|Fiorentina
|35
|10
|13
|12
|43
|45
|-2
|4-8-6
|6-5-6
|43
|Bologna
|35
|11
|10
|14
|48
|58
|-10
|4-7-6
|7-3-8
|43
|Cagliari
|35
|10
|12
|13
|50
|52
|-2
|6-4-7
|4-8-6
|42
|Sampdoria
|35
|12
|5
|18
|46
|58
|-12
|6-4-8
|6-1-10
|41
|Udinese
|35
|10
|9
|16
|34
|49
|-15
|6-6-6
|4-3-10
|39
|Torino
|35
|11
|5
|19
|42
|63
|-21
|7-4-7
|4-1-12
|38
|Genoa
|35
|9
|9
|17
|44
|65
|-21
|6-1-10
|3-8-7
|36
|Lecce
|35
|8
|8
|19
|45
|77
|-32
|4-5-9
|4-3-10
|32
|Brescia
|35
|6
|6
|23
|33
|74
|-41
|3-4-10
|3-2-13
|24
|SPAL
|35
|5
|4
|26
|25
|70
|-45
|2-3-12
|3-1-14
|19