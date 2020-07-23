Whitecaps 3rd-string GK withstands Fire onslaught to win surprise 1st start

This is going to be a heck of a story for as long as Thomas Hasal lives.
Vancouver’s 21-year-old third-string goalkeeper got a clean sheet in his first MLS start on Thursday, days after wondering if he’d even have a backup for the 2-0 win over Chicago.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
As detailed earlier this week, the MLS is Back tournament relies on the relative safety provided by “The Bubble,” where players are cleared as safe from the coronavirus and cannot re-enter if they leave.
Maxime Crepeau broke his thumb Tuesday and backup keeper Bryan Meredith had left the bubble following the sudden death of his mother. The league’s pool goalkeeper also left the bubble and the MLS transfer window is closed.
Fortunately, logic prevailed and Montreal loaned 19-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to the ‘Caps on a one-day deal.
Sirois wasn’t needed, as Hasal saw Chicago attempt 25 shots but handled the four that made their way to him to keep a zero on the board.
Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist in the win, Cristian Dajome scoring the other Vancouver goal.
Remarkably, the ‘Caps passed Chicago for the third place in Group B, overcoming an 0-2 start to advance to the knockout rounds. Another loan, Jonathan? The ‘Caps and Fire won’t meet for at least another round.
Follow @NicholasMendola
VANCOUVER AGAIN! 😱
Cristian Dájome doubles the lead! As things stand, @WhitecapsFC are through. #CHIvVAN pic.twitter.com/DjevIM3D9d
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 23, 2020