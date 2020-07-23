More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper
Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whitecaps 3rd-string GK withstands Fire onslaught to win surprise 1st start

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is going to be a heck of a story for as long as Thomas Hasal lives.

Vancouver’s 21-year-old third-string goalkeeper got a clean sheet in his first MLS start on Thursday, days after wondering if he’d even have a backup for the 2-0 win over Chicago.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

As detailed earlier this week, the MLS is Back tournament relies on the relative safety provided by “The Bubble,” where players are cleared as safe from the coronavirus and cannot re-enter if they leave.

Maxime Crepeau broke his thumb Tuesday and backup keeper Bryan Meredith had left the bubble following the sudden death of his mother. The league’s pool goalkeeper also left the bubble and the MLS transfer window is closed.

Fortunately, logic prevailed and Montreal loaned 19-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to the ‘Caps on a one-day deal.

Sirois wasn’t needed, as Hasal saw Chicago attempt 25 shots but handled the four that made their way to him to keep a zero on the board.

Yordy Reyna had a goal and an assist in the win, Cristian Dajome scoring the other Vancouver goal.

Remarkably, the ‘Caps passed Chicago for the third place in Group B, overcoming an 0-2 start to advance to the knockout rounds. Another loan, Jonathan? The ‘Caps and Fire won’t meet for at least another round.

West Ham – Aston Villa preview: How to watch, stream, start time, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham – Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) will be nerve-wracking for every single Villa fan across the globe.

WEST HAM – ASTON VILLA STREAM

Dean Smith’s side beat Arsenal last time out to drag themselves out of the relegation zone, on goal difference, with one game to go but they know they have to better the result achieved by Watford and Bournemouth to stay up. Jack Grealish will have to inspire Villa to record a third win in their last four games of the season to secure their Premier League status.

If Villa win and Watford win at Arsenal on the final day, it will go down to goal difference and Villa have the edge. By one goal. This will be tense.

[ MORE: Relegation scenarios explained ]

West Ham and David Moyes are safe from relegation after an impressed draw at Manchester United and the Hammers have been dangerous since the break with Michail Antonio a threat and Thomas Soucek dominant.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Aston Villa.

Team news

West Ham will look to get promising young right back Ben Johnson more minutes, while Moyes will likely go with his strongest possible lineup to finish the season with a win.

Aston Villa lost Ahmed Elmohamady early on against Arsenal to a hamstring injury but Frederic Guilbert came on and did really well to replace him at right back. Wesley and Tom Heaton remain Villa’s long-term absentees.

What they’re saying

Jarrod Bowen on West Ham’s fine finish to the season: “I said when I joined, the quality in the squad is unbelievable and we shouldn’t be in the position we were in, but we couldn’t complain about it. We just had to play to everyone’s strengths and we’ve got a big squad and everyone plays their part. We’ve done that recently and now we’ve picked up the point that’s mathematically kept us up. We’ve got a lot of confidence going into the last game and we want to finish the season strongly. It’s only four or five weeks [until the new season starts] so there is not much time between when we finish to when we get started again, so we can use the memories of our performances at the start of next season because the way we have finished the season has been very strong.”

Dean Smith after the win v. Arsenal on his players having the edge due to their one-off game experience: “I certainly hope so. We’ve got enough players who have been through one-game situations before in their final last year. I said the last four games were our [playoff] semifinals and now we are through to the final. We will certainly be ready for it but we know there can be no complacency. There was no celebrating from the players tonight, just the relief and satisfaction for the performance.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts West Ham are the favorites (+220) and with the pressure off David Moyes’ side, they can enjoy themselves and go on the front foot. That may suit Aston Villa (+123) who obviously need a win to keep their destiny in their own hands, although the tie (+245) is an attractive bet.

Prediction

Both teams have been in really good form since the restart but both have very different motivations heading into the final day. The Hammers are safe and are playing to stay in 15th place in the table, while Aston Villa need a win to try and secure their safety. With Grealish on form and a defensive unit playing so well, I think Villa will just edge this as they’ve finally delivered solid performances. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa. 

How to watch West Ham – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leicester City – Man United preview: How to watch, stream, start time, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This Leicester City – Manchester United clash on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) promises to be epic, as the winner will be guaranteed a place in the Premier League’s top four and seal UEFA Champions League qualification.

LEICESTER CITY – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM

If Leicester lose then they can’t finish in the top four but if the draw they have a chance and if they win they’re in. As for Manchester United, a draw would seal their spot in the top four but a defeat would leave them having to rely on Chelsea losing at home to Wolvs on the final day.

Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both exceeded expectations this season but if their young, attacking squads come up just short of Champions League qualification it will feel like a bitter blow. Both teams love to attack and that should provide a brilliant finale for the neutral. Champions League qualification is going down to the final 90 minutes of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Manchester United.

Team news

Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu who is suspended, while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are out through injury, so too is Ricardo Pereira while Marc Albrighton could play some part.

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw at left back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start at right back after Timothy Fosu-Mensah started against West Ham.

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester exceeding expectations: “We’ve got a game where we’ve got a shot at being in the Champions League. Our target was the arrive in the top six, which at the beginning of the season, would have been a great achievement for us. However, it’s a 38-game season and we have an opportunity to still be in there. If we don’t do it, of course there will be a bit of disappointment, but there will also be gratification in terms of what the players have done and what they’ve given.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to go for the win: “We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity. We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we’d be OK with a draw, but we’ll be going there to win. You’ll prepare as you always do to go and win the game.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

This is such a tough game to call. There’s so much on the line and Manchester United know a draw or win would seal their Champions League spot, while Leicester City know only a win will secure their spot in the top four, but a draw would be enough if Chelsea lose against Wolves. Both teams have to go for a win and Man United are the slight favorites (+123) while Leicester are at (+220). For me, the draw at +245 looks like the best value for money.

Prediction

This is going to be tight and tense as both teams play better when they attack but both will likely sit back and try to hit the other on the counter. Leicester City will more than likely need a win, so they will try and stay in the game and if they are level with 30 minutes to go, Jamie Vardy and Co. will go all-out to get the win. I think Man United have just enough quality to get over the line and get the point they need, but this will be tough and they’ve looked tired in recent games. I’m going for a draw. Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United. 

How to watch Leicester City – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Transfer news: Gueye to Man United; Zlatan to Leeds

Zlatan to Leeds United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 11:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In the latest transfer news Idrissa Gueye has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Leeds United could actually be happening.

[ MORE: Final day PL TV schedule ]

Starting in Leeds, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds United.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has admitted he probably won’t stay at AC Milan beyond this season and after Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admitted they tried to sign Zlatan in January but it didn’t come off, while they are also eyeing a deal for free agent Edinson Cavani.

Zlatan told our partners Sky Sport Italia that he is unsure of his future.

“I still have three games, still 10 days, nobody said anything to me and I don’t expect anything else. There are things that we cannot control, but that seem strange to me, but we are doing great things. We play with great confidence and we believe in what we do,” Ibrahimovic said.

So, a new contract at AC Milan seems unlikely despite Zlatan continuing to score goals after his short term return to Milan. He has now scored seven goals and added four assists in his 13 Serie A appearances since arriving back at AC Milan and even though head coach Stefano Pioli is staying on, it seems like Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis wants to take the team in a different direction.

Zlatan to Leeds would be epic on so many levels and they need a prolific goalscorer. Marcelo Bielsa has Patrick Bamford as his main striker and he’s hardly been prolific, so a Premier League caliber forward is essential if Leeds are going to impress back in the Premier League. That said, Bielsa’s tactics really on plenty of high-pressing and Zlatan or Cavani may struggle to do that. Still, as the target man both would work in finishing off chances.

If they can sort out the finances with Zlatan, you can see this happening, right?

Gueye to Manchester United
Getty Images

Switching from Leeds to Manchester, a report from Le10 Sport in France states that Idrissa Gueye to Manchester United could happen.

Gueye, 30, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Everton last summer and the midfield destroyer is apparently available for a transfer this summer. With Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler ahead of him in the pecking order at PSG, plus PSG’s sporting director Leonardo wants to bring in plenty of new players, the report says Gueye and Leandro Paredes could be sold.

It is believed Man United have enquired about Gueye who is a master of breaking up play in front of the back four and would be an upgrade on Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in that area of the pitch. Gueye is said to want to stay at PSG but there’s a deal to be done here as Wolves are also reportedly interested in the Senegalese holding midfielder.

There’s been a lot of focus on Man United adding attacking players this summer but bringing in Gueye would be a perfect fit for their midfield and add balance.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Matchweek 38

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 23, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League final day has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

[ MORE: Final day PL TV schedule

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 38, the final week of the season as so much is on the line. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ MORE: Final day scenarios ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Golf Channel) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-0 Brighton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Man City 4-0 Norwich – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Leicester 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

ODDS – Via DraftKings

Sunday, July 26: (-106) Arsenal v. Watford (+265), Tie: +285
Sunday, July 26: (+130) Burnley v. Brighton (+215), Tie: +235
Sunday, July 26: (-122) Chelsea v. Wolves (+330), Tie: +280
Sunday, July 26: (+510) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-180), Tie: +310
Sunday, July 26: (+128) Everton v. Bournemouth (+190), Tie: +275
Sunday, July 26: (+220) Leicester City v. Man United (+123), Tie: +245
Sunday, July 26: (-1250) Man City v. Norwich (+2800), Tie: +1100
Sunday, July 26: (+750) Newcastle v. Liverpool (-265), Tie: +390
Sunday, July 26: (+123) Southampton v. Sheffield United (+225), Tie: +240
Sunday, July 26: (+220) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+123), Tie: +245