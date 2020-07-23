In the latest transfer news Idrissa Gueye has been linked with a shock move to Manchester United, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Leeds United could actually be happening.

Starting in Leeds, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds United.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has admitted he probably won’t stay at AC Milan beyond this season and after Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admitted they tried to sign Zlatan in January but it didn’t come off, while they are also eyeing a deal for free agent Edinson Cavani.

Zlatan told our partners Sky Sport Italia that he is unsure of his future.

“I still have three games, still 10 days, nobody said anything to me and I don’t expect anything else. There are things that we cannot control, but that seem strange to me, but we are doing great things. We play with great confidence and we believe in what we do,” Ibrahimovic said.

So, a new contract at AC Milan seems unlikely despite Zlatan continuing to score goals after his short term return to Milan. He has now scored seven goals and added four assists in his 13 Serie A appearances since arriving back at AC Milan and even though head coach Stefano Pioli is staying on, it seems like Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis wants to take the team in a different direction.

Zlatan to Leeds would be epic on so many levels and they need a prolific goalscorer. Marcelo Bielsa has Patrick Bamford as his main striker and he’s hardly been prolific, so a Premier League caliber forward is essential if Leeds are going to impress back in the Premier League. That said, Bielsa’s tactics really on plenty of high-pressing and Zlatan or Cavani may struggle to do that. Still, as the target man both would work in finishing off chances.

If they can sort out the finances with Zlatan, you can see this happening, right?

Switching from Leeds to Manchester, a report from Le10 Sport in France states that Idrissa Gueye to Manchester United could happen.

Gueye, 30, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Everton last summer and the midfield destroyer is apparently available for a transfer this summer. With Ander Herrera and Julian Draxler ahead of him in the pecking order at PSG, plus PSG’s sporting director Leonardo wants to bring in plenty of new players, the report says Gueye and Leandro Paredes could be sold.

It is believed Man United have enquired about Gueye who is a master of breaking up play in front of the back four and would be an upgrade on Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred in that area of the pitch. Gueye is said to want to stay at PSG but there’s a deal to be done here as Wolves are also reportedly interested in the Senegalese holding midfielder.

There’s been a lot of focus on Man United adding attacking players this summer but bringing in Gueye would be a perfect fit for their midfield and add balance.

