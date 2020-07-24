Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool: “He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves: “It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

