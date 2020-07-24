More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Klopp: ‘He has to learn’ as Lampard regrets ‘arrogant’ comments

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Frank Lampard after the Chelsea boss called Liverpool ‘arrogant’ after a heated sideline exchange during Liverpool’s 5-3 win over the Blues at Anfield on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard told our partners Sky Sports that Liverpool should not ‘get too arrogant’ after a disagreement broke out on the sidelines over a free kick the home side won. Lampard is believed to be especially annoyed with the behavior of Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders rather than Klopp.

The reaction of Klopp to these comments was strong.

“You cannot hit me with something like that and my bench because we are not arrogant. Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood. I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say, in a situation like this, what you want. For me, when it is after the game, it is completely over. I have said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. We are really involved,” Klopp said. 

“He came here to win the game or to get a point to get Champions League qualification. I respect that a lot. What he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking afterwards like this, that is not OK. Frank has to learn. He has a lot of time to learn because he is a young coach but that he has to learn.”

“We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite of arrogant. In a moment like this, how it is with all arguments, if you say something you want to hurt the other person. No problem with that, but after the final whistle close the book. He didn’t do that and that is what I don’t like.”

Lampard had this response on Friday on the incident, as he wanted to make it clear he had an issue with Jurgen Klopp’s staff rather than the Liverpool manager.

“I’ve seen the video and I was obviously there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that because these things get replayed a lot on social media. I’ve got two young daughters who are on social media so I regret that. In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team – no. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently to keep that language in,” Lampard said.

“I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted what a performance they’ve done this year. But there were things on the line that I didn’t like from their bench – not Jurgen Klopp but the people behind him – which I felt crossed the line. That’s what got me agitated but it’s done. Emotions run high amongst most managers, fans and players. I regret the language and we move on.”

The rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea has always been strong and even though Lampard and Klopp revealed respect for one another, it will be really interesting to see these teams go head-to-head next season.

In recent seasons they’ve battled to sign the same players and the last few months have been no different with Timo Werner choosing Chelsea over Liverpool and many believed Pulisic would end up at Anfield and be reunited with Klopp.

Things like this happen all the time on the sidelines but I don’t think we’ve heard the last of this.

Premier League confirm dates for 2020-21 season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
The Premier League have confirmed the dates for the 2020-21 season, as the new campaign will kick off on September 12.

In a statement released ahead of the final matchweek of the 2019-20 season this Sunday, the Premier League also confirmed that the 2020-21 season will finish on May 23.

Below is the statement in full from the Premier League:

“Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May The Premier League will continue to consult with the FA and the EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

With the 2020-21 season kicking almost a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic extending the 2019-20 season into July, there will be a really tight turnaround between seasons.

For Premier League teams in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, they may only have 17 days between the 2019-20 season ending and the 2020-21 season starting.

Here are the key dates mapping out the end of this season, for the Premier League and in terms of European competitions, and the start of next season.

  • July 26: Final day of Premier League season
  • August 1: FA Cup final
  • August 5: Europa League knockout rounds restart
  • August 7: Champions League knockout rounds restart
  • August 21: Europa League final
  • August 23: Champions League final
  • September 12: Premier League 2020-21 season starts

Serie A: Juve falls to Udinese, fails to seal scudetto

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
The Old Lady will have to wait another few days, at least, to claim their place atop the Serie A table for another season.

Juventus lost in Udine, the hosts all but sealing their place in the Italian top flight for 2020-21.

Udinese 2-1 Juventus

Ilija Nestorovski and Seko Fofana scored for Udinese to ruin Juventus’ hopes of securing their ninth-straight scudetto on Thursday.

Juventus is still six points clear of second-place Atalanta and can land the title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday. Inter is seven points back of first.

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juve’s goal.

Lazio 2-1 Cagliari

Giovanni Simeone’s goal just before halftime was answered by the visitors two minutes after the break by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio’s fall from scudetto contenders to fourth place found some reprieve in the form of Ciro Immobile’s late marker, pushing the Italian ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the capocannoniere race.

Immobile now has 31 goals to Ronaldo’s 30 with three matches remaining for each megastar.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 35 25 5 5 73 38 35 15-2-0 10-3-5 80
 Atalanta 35 22 8 5 95 44 51 12-2-4 10-6-1 74
 Inter Milan 35 21 10 4 74 36 38 10-6-2 11-4-2 73
 Lazio 35 22 6 7 71 38 33 13-3-2 9-3-5 72
 Roma 35 18 7 10 69 47 22 9-4-5 9-3-5 61
 AC Milan 35 17 8 10 55 44 11 8-5-4 9-3-6 59
 Napoli 35 16 8 11 56 47 9 8-3-6 8-5-5 56
 Sassuolo 35 13 9 13 64 60 4 7-3-7 6-6-6 48
 Verona 35 11 13 11 43 43 0 8-5-4 3-8-7 46
 Parma 35 12 7 16 49 51 -2 7-2-9 5-5-7 43
 Fiorentina 35 10 13 12 43 45 -2 4-8-6 6-5-6 43
 Bologna 35 11 10 14 48 58 -10 4-7-6 7-3-8 43
 Cagliari 35 10 12 13 50 52 -2 6-4-7 4-8-6 42
 Sampdoria 35 12 5 18 46 58 -12 6-4-8 6-1-10 41
 Udinese 35 10 9 16 34 49 -15 6-6-6 4-3-10 39
 Torino 35 11 5 19 42 63 -21 7-4-7 4-1-12 38
 Genoa 35 9 9 17 44 65 -21 6-1-10 3-8-7 36
 Lecce 35 8 8 19 45 77 -32 4-5-9 4-3-10 32
 Brescia 35 6 6 23 33 74 -41 3-4-10 3-2-13 24
 SPAL 35 5 4 26 25 70 -45 2-3-12 3-1-14 19

Arsenal – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Arsenal – Watford: Hayden Mullins hopes to pull an improbable upset win to keep Watford in the Premier League when his Hornets visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on the Golf Channel and online via NBCSports.com).

Watford’s 34 points have them 18th, behind Aston Villa on goal differential. If Villa beats already-safe West Ham, Watford has to beat Arsenal by one more goal than Villa beats the Irons.

Arsenal put Watford in this position by throwing away their top six hopes in a loss to Villa earlier this week. The Gunners can finish as high as eighth or as low as 10th.

STREAM ARSENAL – WATFORD LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on losing to Villa and missing out on top six“It has to hurt and we have to suffer because it is not good enough for this football club and that is why we have to put it right. We know the challenge that is really big. We are facing it and really excited about what we have ahead of us. We need to transmit this enthusiasm and passion because there are going to be some ups and downs. Unfortunately. Today is a down. Sometime it is good to see the reality and then go again, and move on, and improve.”

Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins on rebounding from loss to Man City: “We will look at the performance more, put it to bed, and start looking at the next game. We spoke about staying together and doing the right things. When you get to this stage of the season it is tough but we will deal with it the way we know how – stay confident and prepare as best we can for Sunday.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Arsenal is the favorite at -106 and a Watford win isn’t viewed as nuts at +265, via DraftKings.

Watford dominated the Gunners in their meeting at Vicarage Road earlier this season, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 while dominating in shots 28-7.

Prediction

The Gunners themselves have to find some form before Aug. 1’s FA Cup Final against Chelsea and you just know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking at Watford’s leaky back line and wondering if he can score three more goals than Jamie Vardy to take a share of the Golden Boot.

How to watch Arsenal – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Golf Channel
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJul 23, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com