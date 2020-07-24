This Leicester City – Manchester United clash on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) promises to be epic, as the winner will be guaranteed a place in the Premier League’s top four and seal UEFA Champions League qualification.

If Leicester lose then they can’t finish in the top four but if the draw they have a chance and if they win they’re in. As for Manchester United, a draw would seal their spot in the top four but a defeat would leave them having to rely on Chelsea losing at home to Wolvs on the final day.

Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both exceeded expectations this season but if their young, attacking squads come up just short of Champions League qualification it will feel like a bitter blow. Both teams love to attack and that should provide a brilliant finale for the neutral. Champions League qualification is going down to the final 90 minutes of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Manchester United.

Team news

Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu who is suspended, while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are out through injury, so too is Ricardo Pereira while Marc Albrighton could play some part.

Manchester United could have Luke Shaw back at left back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start at right back after Timothy Fosu-Mensah started against West Ham. Eric Bailly, like Shaw, will be given a chance to prove his fitness.

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester exceeding expectations: “We’ve got a game where we’ve got a shot at being in the Champions League. Our target was the arrive in the top six, which at the beginning of the season, would have been a great achievement for us. However, it’s a 38-game season and we have an opportunity to still be in there. If we don’t do it, of course there will be a bit of disappointment, but there will also be gratification in terms of what the players have done and what they’ve given.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to go for the win: “We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity. We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we’d be OK with a draw, but we’ll be going there to win. You’ll prepare as you always do to go and win the game.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

This is such a tough game to call. There’s so much on the line and Manchester United know a draw or win would seal their Champions League spot, while Leicester City know only a win will secure their spot in the top four, but a draw would be enough if Chelsea lose against Wolves. Both teams have to go for a win and Man United are the slight favorites (+123) while Leicester are at (+220). For me, the draw at +245 looks like the best value for money.

Prediction

This is going to be tight and tense as both teams play better when they attack but both will likely sit back and try to hit the other on the counter. Leicester City will more than likely need a win, so they will try and stay in the game and if they are level with 30 minutes to go, Jamie Vardy and Co. will go all-out to get the win. I think Man United have just enough quality to get over the line and get the point they need, but this will be tough and they’ve looked tired in recent games. I’m going for a draw. Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Leicester City – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

