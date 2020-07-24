Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news Jose Gimenez has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Starting in west London, Jose Gimenez has been linked with a move to Chelsea as the Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender was linked with Manchester City earlier this week.

Gimenez, 25, has struggled with injuries this season and has a buyout clause of $140 million after signing a new contract in 2018.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have been scouting the Uruguayan center back but will have to sell one of their current center backs to finance a move for Gimenez.

With Chelsea’s defensive issues clear for all to see, the likes of Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have been used at center back this season without much success.

Lampard could offload Christensen and Zouma this summer as he looks to rebuild his defensive unit as he’s already brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack with Kai Havertz potentially on the way too. Up front they are set but at the back they’re definitely not.

Chelsea need a dominant center back, a steady goalkeeper and a new left back if they really want to challenge for the Premier League title next season and if they could somehow finance a deal for Gimenez, he fits the bill perfectly at center back.

Heading to north London, Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Luiz, 22, has been brilliant for Aston Villa since the restart and the Brazilian midfielder, who joined from Manchester City last summer, is just the sort of destructive holding midfielder that Arsenal need.

According to a report from 90min, Arsenal want Luiz but Man City could trigger a buy-back clause in his contract as they also need a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Luiz spent most of his time at Man City out on loan but current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows him well and if can move on Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi then a move for Luiz makes a ton of sense.

Given Dani Ceballos’ future is uncertain as his loan from Real Madrid ends this summer, Arteta may be short of options in midfield even though it seems like Granit Xhaka will be sticking around at Arsenal.

This situation surrounding Luiz will likely depend on whether or not Aston Villa are relegated on Sunday as they will look to cash in on one of their prise assets to negate the loss of revenue from being out of the Premier League.

