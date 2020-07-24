More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League restart
Getty Images

Which Premier League team, player has ‘won’ the restart?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Which Premier League team has ‘won’ the restart? That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot, as well as the players who have shone this summer since ‘Project Restart’ began in mid-June.

So, we decided to crunch the numbers and look at the Premier League standings since the restart and which players have scored the most goals.

There have been plenty of players who have impressed this summer.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Danny Ings, Kevin de Bruyne and Mason Greenwood dazzling since the restart, there has been a lot of great attacking play, as well as the likes of Nick Pope, Michael Keane, Dani Ceballos and Eric Dier putting in some wonderful defensive displays.

Here’s a look at how many points each Premier League team has gained in their eight games since the restart as they head into the final game of the season this weekend, plus a list of the top goalscorers over the last eight games.

Premier League standings of the restart (after 8 games for all teams)

1. Manchester City – 18 points (+22 GD)
2. Manchester United – 18 points, +14
3. Tottenham – 17 points, +7
4. Wolves – 16 points, +6
5. Southampton – 15 points, +6
6. Chelsea – 15 points, +1
7. Burnley – 15 points, 0
8. Liverpool – 14 points, +5
9. Arsenal – 13 points, +6
10. Everton – 12 points, -1
11. West Ham -11 points, +2
12. Sheffield United – 10 points, -3
13. Newcastle – 9 points, -2
14. Leicester City – 9 points, -2
15. Brighton – 9 points, -8
16. Aston Villa – 8 points, -4
17. Watford – 7 points, -10
18. Bournemouth – 4 points, -9
19. Crystal Palace – 3 points, -13
20. Norwich – 0 points, -17

Top goalscorers since the restart

Michail Antonio – 8
Raheem Sterling – 8
Danny Ings – 6
Anthony Martial – 6
Harry Kane – 6
Bruno Fernandes – 5
Olivier Giroud – 5
Mason Greenwood – 5
Phil Foden – 5

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe injured in French Cup final

Mbappe injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
PSG fans will be sweating on a Kylian Mbappe injury update, as he was forced off during the first half of the French Cup final on Friday.

Mbappe, 21, was clattered by a hefty tackle from Saint Etienne man Loic Perrin, who was sent off, as the French star caught his ankle underneath Perrin’s leg and he turned his ankle.

A melee then ensued as players from both teams jumped in and tempers flared as Perrin, who was initially given a yellow card, was sent off after VAR intervened.

Mbappe was able to walk off the pitch, with plenty of help from the PSG medical staff, as he looked distressed and close to tears after a hefty challenge left him injured but it could have been even worse.

This could be a really nasty one for Mbappe, as PSG will now be sweating on his fitness ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta on Aug. 12 in Portugal. 

PSG and Mbappe have played in two friendly games against Le Havre and Celtic recently after the Ligue 1 season was ended early during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe has been in sensational form for PSG all season long and if the French giants lose him to injury, it puts a huge dent in their hopes to finally win the Champions League.

Take a look at the video below at the tackle.

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With one matchweek remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on European competition.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City are in a race for fourth . We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful. That makes things even tighter as teams battle to make the Champions League and Europa League, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

Add to that the fact that two relegation spots will be decided on the final day as Aston Villa sit out of the bottom three on goal difference and Watford and Bournemouth could stay up with a win and this will be bonkers.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 37 31 3 3 82 32 50 18-1-0 13-2-3 96
 Manchester City 37 25 3 9 97 35 62 14-2-2 11-1-7 78
 Manchester United 37 17 12 8 64 36 28 10-7-2 7-5-6 63
 Chelsea 37 19 6 12 67 54 13 10-3-5 9-3-7 63
 Leicester City 37 18 8 11 67 39 28 11-4-3 7-4-8 62
 Wolves 37 15 14 8 51 38 13 8-7-4 7-7-4 59
 Tottenham Hotspur 37 16 10 11 60 46 14 12-3-4 4-7-7 58
 Sheffield United 37 14 12 11 38 36 2 10-3-6 4-9-5 54
 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 -6 8-4-6 7-5-7 54
 Arsenal 37 13 14 10 53 46 7 9-6-3 4-8-7 53
 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 -10 8-7-3 5-3-11 49
 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 -11 5-3-10 9-4-6 49
 Newcastle United 37 11 11 15 37 55 -18 6-8-4 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 30 49 -19 6-4-8 5-5-9 42
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 8 14 15 37 53 -16 5-7-7 3-7-8 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Transfer news: Gimenez to Chelsea; Luiz to Arsenal

Jose Gimenez to Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
In the latest transfer news Jose Gimenez has been linked with a move to Chelsea, while Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Starting in west London, Jose Gimenez has been linked with a move to Chelsea as the Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender was linked with Manchester City earlier this week.

Gimenez, 25, has struggled with injuries this season and has a buyout clause of $140 million after signing a new contract in 2018.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have been scouting the Uruguayan center back but will have to sell one of their current center backs to finance a move for Gimenez.

With Chelsea’s defensive issues clear for all to see, the likes of Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have been used at center back this season without much success.

Lampard could offload Christensen and Zouma this summer as he looks to rebuild his defensive unit as he’s already brought in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack with Kai Havertz potentially on the way too. Up front they are set but at the back they’re definitely not.

Chelsea need a dominant center back, a steady goalkeeper and a new left back if they really want to challenge for the Premier League title next season and if they could somehow finance a deal for Gimenez, he fits the bill perfectly at center back.

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal
Getty Images

Heading to north London, Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Luiz, 22, has been brilliant for Aston Villa since the restart and the Brazilian midfielder, who joined from Manchester City last summer, is just the sort of destructive holding midfielder that Arsenal need.

According to a report from 90min, Arsenal want Luiz but Man City could trigger a buy-back clause in his contract as they also need a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Luiz spent most of his time at Man City out on loan but current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows him well and if can move on Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi then a move for Luiz makes a ton of sense.

Given Dani Ceballos’ future is uncertain as his loan from Real Madrid ends this summer, Arteta may be short of options in midfield even though it seems like Granit Xhaka will be sticking around at Arsenal.

This situation surrounding Luiz will likely depend on whether or not Aston Villa are relegated on Sunday as they will look to cash in on one of their prise assets to negate the loss of revenue from being out of the Premier League.

Frank de Boer out as Atlanta United head coach

Frank de Boer
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
Frank de Boer is out as Atlanta United head coach, the MLS club announced in a shock statement released Friday.

Atlanta, who were tipped by many to win MLS Cup in 2020, were knocked out of the MLS is Back tournament earlier this week without registering a single point in Orlando, Florida.

The Georgia club say that they and De Boer ‘mutually agree to part ways’ but we all know how that usually goes.

De Boer won the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the second-annual Campeones Cup, as he led Atlanta to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2019 and they won their first two games this season before the coronavirus pandemic shut down MLS in March.

Atlanta United released the following statement confirming De Boer’s departure after 18 months in charge.

Atlanta United today announced the club and head coach Frank De Boer have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Also departing from the club are assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis. The club will announce an interim coach shortly while beginning a search for de Boer’s permanent replacement.

“On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future.”

De Boer said the following about his departure from Atlanta, as the legendary Dutch player will now seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had with Atlanta United,” Frank de Boer said. “Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special.  I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you.”

And that, ladies and gents, is that.

De Boer has always been a coach who divides opinion. At times during 2019 Atlanta looked great but his only full season in charge led to lots of possession without any purpose and the 2017 expansion franchise failed to reach the heights of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s reign as he left after guiding them to MLS Cup glory in 2018.

All in all, the slow, patient style of play that De Boer wanted to bring to Atlanta was just too different to what the squad assembled by Tata was used to and it never really worked.

This works out best for everyone, but it is a shock.