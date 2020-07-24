Which Premier League team has ‘won’ the restart? That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot, as well as the players who have shone this summer since ‘Project Restart’ began in mid-June.
So, we decided to crunch the numbers and look at the Premier League standings since the restart and which players have scored the most goals.
There have been plenty of players who have impressed this summer.
With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Danny Ings, Kevin de Bruyne and Mason Greenwood dazzling since the restart, there has been a lot of great attacking play, as well as the likes of Nick Pope, Michael Keane, Dani Ceballos and Eric Dier putting in some wonderful defensive displays.
Here’s a look at how many points each Premier League team has gained in their eight games since the restart as they head into the final game of the season this weekend, plus a list of the top goalscorers over the last eight games.
Premier League standings of the restart (after 8 games for all teams)
1. Manchester City – 18 points (+22 GD)
2. Manchester United – 18 points, +14
3. Tottenham – 17 points, +7
4. Wolves – 16 points, +6
5. Southampton – 15 points, +6
6. Chelsea – 15 points, +1
7. Burnley – 15 points, 0
8. Liverpool – 14 points, +5
9. Arsenal – 13 points, +6
10. Everton – 12 points, -1
11. West Ham -11 points, +2
12. Sheffield United – 10 points, -3
13. Newcastle – 9 points, -2
14. Leicester City – 9 points, -2
15. Brighton – 9 points, -8
16. Aston Villa – 8 points, -4
17. Watford – 7 points, -10
18. Bournemouth – 4 points, -9
19. Crystal Palace – 3 points, -13
20. Norwich – 0 points, -17
Top goalscorers since the restart
Michail Antonio – 8
Raheem Sterling – 8
Danny Ings – 6
Anthony Martial – 6
Harry Kane – 6
Bruno Fernandes – 5
Olivier Giroud – 5
Mason Greenwood – 5
Phil Foden – 5