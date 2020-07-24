The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With one matchweek remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on European competition.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City are in a race for fourth . We now know that fifth is NOT a Champions League place after Man City’s appeal over its European ban was successful. That makes things even tighter as teams battle to make the Champions League and Europa League, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

Add to that the fact that two relegation spots will be decided on the final day as Aston Villa sit out of the bottom three on goal difference and Watford and Bournemouth could stay up with a win and this will be bonkers.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.