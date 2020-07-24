More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League scenarios: Relegation, Top 4, Europa League, tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation, top 4 and Europa League scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation, Europa League and the top 4, as there are many permutations which could play out during the final 90 minutes of the season.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season.

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation, Europa League and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored when the final whistle arrives.

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea

  • Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

    • Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United

  • Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw at Leicester

OR

    • Chelsea loss v. Wolves*

*Scenario assumes MU maintain GD advantage over Chelsea (MU: +28 / CHE: +13)

Leicester City

  • Leicester would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win v. Manchester United

OR

    • Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

EUROPA LEAGUE SCENARIOS

Wolves

  • Wolves would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better or equal Tottenham’s result

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better Wolves’ results

And 7th would qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Relegation – How teams can stay up

    • Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw
    • Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result
    • Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Aston Villa

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at West Ham

Villa needs a little bit more than a win or hoping Watford falls at Arsenal.

How could Villa go down with a win? If Watford beats Arsenal by at least two more goals than Villa defeats West Ham, it will climb over the Villans.

Similarly, if Bournemouth draws or loses, and both Villa and Watford lose, Villa could go down if it loses to West Ham by at least two more goals than Watford loses to Arsenal.

If both Villa and Watford draw, Villa stays up.

If Villa draws and Watford loses, Villa stays up regardless of what Bournemouth does at Everton.

Watford

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Arsenal

A win over the Gunners would be enough if Villa loses.

A draw would be enough if West Ham beats Aston Villa.

Watford could even stay up with a loss if Bournemouth draws or loses and Villa loses to West Ham by two more goals than the Hornets loses to Arsenal.

Bournemouth

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Everton

The Cherries need to win at Everton. Anything less and they’re down.

If Eddie Howe’s men take down the Toffees, they also need Watford and Villa to lose.

Relegation candidates ready for final day showdowns

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth go into the final day of the Premier League season knowing relegation is a possibility.

Two of the three teams will be relegated when the final whistle blows, as Aston Villa sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference as they have -26 to Watford’s -27 and both teams have 34 points. Bournemouth have 31 points and are on -27 in terms of goal difference.

This will be crazy and Dean Smith, Hayden Mullins and Eddie Howe will be full of nerves, dread, tension and pretty much every other emotion you can think of.

If all three teams win on the final day, Bournemouth will be relegated and then it will go down to goal difference between Aston Villa and Watford. Simply put: all three teams know they have to win to try and secure their spot in the Premier League next season and all three could easily win.

Aston Villa travel to a West Ham United side who aren’t playing for anything, as is the case with Watford heading to Arsenal, and Bournemouth playing at Everton.

Below the three managers share their approach heading into the final 90 minutes of the season, one they hope will be a glorious victory which leads to them being in the Premier League next season and not relegation.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith – West Ham v. Aston Villa preview

“We control our own destiny and that’s what we wanted to have going into the last game,” Smith said. “The most important thing is to be above that dotted line on Sunday and we know we have to win to guarantee that. We’ll be going all-out to win.”

Watford caretaker boss Hayden Mullins

“Nothing changes now going into the last game of the season,” Mullins said. “We still have to get a result whether it’s a draw or a win. Nothing really changes in that sense it’s just now out of our hands. We can only prepare for what we can prepare for and that’s to get ourselves in the right frame of mind to try and get a result on Sunday. We can’t really think about different permutations or try and set up for that, we need to get ready for what we need to do.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

“The next game is the biggest game of all our careers and we’re going to do our best to win it,” Howe said. “My commitment to the club has never changed and I’ve done my best for it since day one. Controlling our emotions is going to be key. You have to be in the moment and we need the players to play the game they’ve always done and do so to a very high standard.”

Henderson named FWA Player of the Year: We rank the top 10

Henderson FWA
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
Jordan Henderson was named the FWA Player of the Year for 2019-20, as the Football Writers’ Association in the UK voted the Liverpool captain as the best player in the Premier League this season.

That has a lot of people talking. A lot.

Henderson, 30, has been instrumental in leading Liverpool’s first league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League success, but has he been the best player over the course of the season?

Henderson has certainly had his best-ever season, adding goals and general quality to his play to match his insatiable work ethic in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield. Given his work off the pitch to bring Premier League players together to raise money for charity and the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, the England international is an exceptional role model.

This FWA award is always a bit of a hybrid award and it is the reason why Henderson won it. It’s about the play on the pitch, of course, but voters also take into account who they think should be honored and Henderson is not a bad choice. But it’s hard to make an argument that he’s been the absolute best player in the Premier League this season.

Full disclosure: I’m lucky enough to be a member of the FWA and I get a vote.

I voted for Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who delivered huge goals and assists time and time again early in the season to push Jurgen Klopp’s side way clear of the chasing pack.

The fact there is so much debate around Henderson winning this award tells you how tight it is when it comes to deciding which player deserves to be named the player of the season.

Below I list my top 10. This was not easy.

JPW’s top 10 rankings for Premier League player of the year:

1. Sadio Mane

2. Kevin de Bruyne

3. Virgil van Dijk

4. Jordan Henderson

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold

6. Marcus Rashford

7. Roberto Firmino

8. Adama Traore

9. Danny Ings

10. Jamie Vardy

Man United want to ‘dominate’ Leicester in finale

Solskjaer
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Manchester United want to ‘dominate’ Leicester City in their epic season finale at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side know a draw will be enough to seal a top 4 spot and Champions League qualification, but Leicester know a win will instead see them secure a Champions League spot and Man United will have to sweat on Chelsea getting beat at home by Wolves to finish in the top four.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Solskjaer was fired up and was adamant Man United will not play for a draw as they aim for a top 4 finish.

“We’re looking forward to the game; we’ve given ourselves a good chance of being in the Champions League next year,” Solskjaer said. “We can’t go into a game thinking about what the outcome could be. We just have to go and perform, and perform to a high enough level for us to get a result. We want to go there and dominate the game – we wanted to get to this position, having to go Leicester to need to beat them. We’re not going to change our approach. We want to go there to try to win the game.”

This is the correct approach from Manchester United.

They have improved defensively throughout the season but there’s no doubt they’re much better when they are attacking and using Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes in the final third.

Leicester will try and sit back, soak up pressure and use Jamie Vardy on the counter to stretch Man United and Solskjaer’s side have shown they struggle to break down teams sitting in a 5-4-1 formation. That has changed a bit since Fernandes arrived but with several of United’s star attackers looking jaded — most noticeably Rashford, Fernandes and Paul Pogba — it is up to Solskjaer to get them focused for one more game.

If Man United play for a draw at Leicester, it’s a heck of a risk as one small error will cost them dear. Solskjaer has to go all out for the win and if they score a few early, it will be game over. Everyone is expecting Man United to get the point or win they need so there’s no pressure on Leicester.

That is very dangerous for Manchester United.

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Matchweek 38

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League final day has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 38, the final week of the season as so much is on the line. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Golf Channel) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-0 Brighton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Man City 4-0 Norwich – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Leicester 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

