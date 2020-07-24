More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Solskjaer
Man United want to ‘dominate’ Leicester in finale

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:26 AM EDT
Manchester United want to ‘dominate’ Leicester City in their epic season finale at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side know a draw will be enough to seal a top 4 spot and Champions League qualification, but Leicester know a win will instead see them secure a Champions League spot and Man United will have to sweat on Chelsea getting beat at home by Wolves to finish in the top four.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Solskjaer was fired up and was adamant Man United will not play for a draw as they aim for a top 4 finish.

“We’re looking forward to the game; we’ve given ourselves a good chance of being in the Champions League next year,” Solskjaer said. “We can’t go into a game thinking about what the outcome could be. We just have to go and perform, and perform to a high enough level for us to get a result. We want to go there and dominate the game – we wanted to get to this position, having to go Leicester to need to beat them. We’re not going to change our approach. We want to go there to try to win the game.”

This is the correct approach from Manchester United.

They have improved defensively throughout the season but there’s no doubt they’re much better when they are attacking and using Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes in the final third.

Leicester will try and sit back, soak up pressure and use Jamie Vardy on the counter to stretch Man United and Solskjaer’s side have shown they struggle to break down teams sitting in a 5-4-1 formation. That has changed a bit since Fernandes arrived but with several of United’s star attackers looking jaded — most noticeably Rashford, Fernandes and Paul Pogba — it is up to Solskjaer to get them focused for one more game.

If Man United play for a draw at Leicester, it’s a heck of a risk as one small error will cost them dear. Solskjaer has to go all out for the win and if they score a few early, it will be game over. Everyone is expecting Man United to get the point or win they need so there’s no pressure on Leicester.

That is very dangerous for Manchester United.

Henderson named FWA Player of the Year: We rank the top 10

Henderson FWA
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
Jordan Henderson was named the FWA Player of the Year for 2019-20, as the Football Writers’ Association in the UK voted the Liverpool captain as the best player in the Premier League this season.

That has a lot of people talking. A lot.

MORE: Dates for 2020-21 season confirmed

Henderson, 30, has been instrumental in leading Liverpool’s first league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League success, but has he been the best player over the course of the season?

Henderson has certainly had his best-ever season, adding goals and general quality to his play to match his insatiable work ethic in the heart of Liverpool’s midfield. Given his work off the pitch to bring Premier League players together to raise money for charity and the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, the England international is an exceptional role model.

This FWA award is always a bit of a hybrid award and it is the reason why Henderson won it. It’s about the play on the pitch, of course, but voters also take into account who they think should be honored and Henderson is not a bad choice. But it’s hard to make an argument that he’s been the absolute best player in the Premier League this season.

Full disclosure: I’m lucky enough to be a member of the FWA and I get a vote.

I voted for Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane, who delivered huge goals and assists time and time again early in the season to push Jurgen Klopp’s side way clear of the chasing pack.

The fact there is so much debate around Henderson winning this award tells you how tight it is when it comes to deciding which player deserves to be named the player of the season.

Below I list my top 10. This was not easy.

JPW’s top 10 rankings for Premier League player of the year:

1. Sadio Mane

2. Kevin de Bruyne

3. Virgil van Dijk

4. Jordan Henderson

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold

6. Marcus Rashford

7. Roberto Firmino

8. Adama Traore

9. Danny Ings

10. Jamie Vardy

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Matchweek 38

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League final day has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

MORE: Final day PL TV schedule

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 38, the final week of the season as so much is on the line. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

MORE: Final day scenarios

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Golf Channel) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-0 Brighton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Man City 4-0 Norwich – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Leicester 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

ODDS – Via DraftKings

Sunday, July 26: (-106) Arsenal v. Watford (+265), Tie: +285
Sunday, July 26: (+130) Burnley v. Brighton (+215), Tie: +235
Sunday, July 26: (-122) Chelsea v. Wolves (+330), Tie: +280
Sunday, July 26: (+510) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-180), Tie: +310
Sunday, July 26: (+128) Everton v. Bournemouth (+190), Tie: +275
Sunday, July 26: (+220) Leicester City v. Man United (+123), Tie: +245
Sunday, July 26: (-1250) Man City v. Norwich (+2800), Tie: +1100
Sunday, July 26: (+750) Newcastle v. Liverpool (-265), Tie: +390
Sunday, July 26: (+123) Southampton v. Sheffield United (+225), Tie: +240
Sunday, July 26: (+220) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+123), Tie: +245

Klopp: ‘He has to learn’ as Lampard regrets ‘arrogant’ comments

Klopp Lampard
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 10:59 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Frank Lampard after the Chelsea boss called Liverpool ‘arrogant’ after a heated sideline exchange during Liverpool’s 5-3 win over the Blues at Anfield on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard told our partners Sky Sports that Liverpool should not ‘get too arrogant’ after a disagreement broke out on the sidelines over a free kick the home side won. Lampard is believed to be especially annoyed with the behavior of Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders rather than Klopp.

The reaction of Klopp to these comments was strong.

“You cannot hit me with something like that and my bench because we are not arrogant. Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood. I respect that a lot. You can pretty much, from my point of view, say, in a situation like this, what you want. For me, when it is after the game, it is completely over. I have said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion. We are really involved,” Klopp said. 

“He came here to win the game or to get a point to get Champions League qualification. I respect that a lot. What he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn’t do that. Speaking afterwards like this, that is not OK. Frank has to learn. He has a lot of time to learn because he is a young coach but that he has to learn.”

“We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite of arrogant. In a moment like this, how it is with all arguments, if you say something you want to hurt the other person. No problem with that, but after the final whistle close the book. He didn’t do that and that is what I don’t like.”

Lampard had this response on Friday on the incident, as he wanted to make it clear he had an issue with Jurgen Klopp’s staff rather than the Liverpool manager.

“I’ve seen the video and I was obviously there. In terms of the language I used, I do regret that because these things get replayed a lot on social media. I’ve got two young daughters who are on social media so I regret that. In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team – no. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently to keep that language in,” Lampard said.

“I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted what a performance they’ve done this year. But there were things on the line that I didn’t like from their bench – not Jurgen Klopp but the people behind him – which I felt crossed the line. That’s what got me agitated but it’s done. Emotions run high amongst most managers, fans and players. I regret the language and we move on.”

The rivalry between Liverpool and Chelsea has always been strong and even though Lampard and Klopp revealed respect for one another, it will be really interesting to see these teams go head-to-head next season.

In recent seasons they’ve battled to sign the same players and the last few months have been no different with Timo Werner choosing Chelsea over Liverpool and many believed Pulisic would end up at Anfield and be reunited with Klopp.

Things like this happen all the time on the sidelines but I don’t think we’ve heard the last of this.

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Wolves
Photo by David Davies/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com