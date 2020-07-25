More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal - Watford
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal – Watford stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2020, 1:13 PM EDT
Arsenal – Watford: Hayden Mullins hopes to pull an improbable upset win to keep Watford in the Premier League when his Hornets visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on the Golf Channel and online via NBCSports.com).

Watford’s 34 points have them 18th, behind Aston Villa on goal differential. If Villa beats already-safe West Ham, Watford has to beat Arsenal by one more goal than Villa beats the Irons.

Arsenal put Watford in this position by throwing away their top six hopes in a loss to Villa earlier this week. The Gunners can finish as high as eighth or as low as 10th.

STREAM ARSENAL – WATFORD LIVE

Team news

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on losing to Villa and missing out on top six“It has to hurt and we have to suffer because it is not good enough for this football club and that is why we have to put it right. We know the challenge that is really big. We are facing it and really excited about what we have ahead of us. We need to transmit this enthusiasm and passion because there are going to be some ups and downs. Unfortunately. Today is a down. Sometime it is good to see the reality and then go again, and move on, and improve.”

Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins on rebounding from loss to Man City: “We will look at the performance more, put it to bed, and start looking at the next game. We spoke about staying together and doing the right things. When you get to this stage of the season it is tough but we will deal with it the way we know how – stay confident and prepare as best we can for Sunday.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Arsenal is the favorite at -106 and a Watford win isn’t viewed as nuts at +265, via DraftKings.

Watford dominated the Gunners in their meeting at Vicarage Road earlier this season, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 while dominating in shots 28-7.

Prediction

The Gunners themselves have to find some form before Aug. 1’s FA Cup Final against Chelsea and you just know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is looking at Watford’s leaky back line and wondering if he can score three more goals than Jamie Vardy to take a share of the Golden Boot.

How to watch Arsenal – Watford stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Golf Channel
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leicester City’s next 24 hours will tell us a lot about their recruiting power for next season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says they need a lot, regardless.

[ PREVIEW: Leicester City – Man United ]

The Foxes will qualify for the Champions League with a win over Manchester United or a draw and a Chelsea loss to Wolves.

Anything else puts Leicester in the Europa League and completes a tailspin from the Foxes’ third-place slot with a healthy lead over fourth — let alone fifth — for most of the season.

From the BBC:

“There’ll be disappointment if we don’t make it,” Rodgers said Saturday. “But that would whet the appetite for next season. We were in a good position but you’ve got to sustain it. It also shows you the big improvements this team still has to make. We dropped points and we need to be better in that. Next year our mentality is one of the areas that needs to improve to sustain the run.”

Of course Leicester can use improvement but is Rodgers really that far away?

They’ll need better depth for Europe but the tail end of this slide has come with playmaker James Maddison injured for much of it and Caglar Soyuncu, Roberto Pereira, and Ben Chilwell also missing at times.

Really it just feels like the Foxes have mangled the first part of the second half of their season whether through tactics, personnel, or simply performance, and have been very unfortunate with injuries since Project Restart began in earnest.

The Premier League’s transfer rumor mill sees two players with silverware experience in England linked with new homes, one in a swap deal with an Italian power.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, and Inter Milan are the clubs in focus on Saturday.

Perisic to Manchester United, Alexis to Inter Milan

At first blush, this is a weird one but it’s an onion when you get into the layers of it.

Manchester United has been linked with Ivan Perisic for some time and has wanted to move on from Alexis Sanchez for even longer.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has come around on the Chilean and reportedly is ready to move on from Perisic after a loan move to Bayern failed to see the German powers trigger an option to buy the veteran.

Sanchez has two goals and six assists since the return from the coronavirus pause in what is by far his best run since his last half-season with Arsenal.

Perisic is a few months younger than Sanchez and has a more sustained recent record of success. The Croatian has between 16-22 goal involvements in each of the last four seasons between Inter and Bayern.

Both players are under contract at their current clubs through 2021-22. Make sense? Perisic feels like the prime item in the deal but Conte values Sanchez and that’s big.

Lallana to Brighton

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is going to have a new home next season, and it looks like it’ll be back down south.

But Lallana isn’t linked with a glorious reunion with Southampton, where he was one of a bevy of players to attract the dollars of Anfield, or even former loan home Bournemouth.

Lallana has reportedly agreed with Brighton and Hove Albion and a move to the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter’s Brighton would on the surface be a great fit for the 32-year-old, who’s been a part time player for Liverpool the past three seasons after three seasons as a regular starter.

So that’ll help the proverbial tread on the tires of a player his age, who has 81 goals and 70 assists in 439 appearances between Liverpool and Southampton.

It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation, top 4 and Europa League scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

[ MORE: Final day PL TV schedule ]

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation, Europa League and the top 4, as there are many permutations which could play out during the final 90 minutes of the season.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation, Europa League and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored when the final whistle arrives.

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea

  • Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

    • Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United

  • Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw at Leicester

OR

    • Chelsea loss v. Wolves*

*Scenario assumes MU maintain GD advantage over Chelsea (MU: +28 / CHE: +13)

Leicester City

  • Leicester would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win v. Manchester United

OR

    • Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

EUROPA LEAGUE SCENARIOS

Wolves

  • Wolves would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better or equal Tottenham’s result

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better Wolves’ results

And 7th would qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Relegation – How teams can stay up

    • Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw
    • Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result
    • Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Aston Villa

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at West Ham

Villa needs a little bit more than a win or hoping Watford falls at Arsenal.

How could Villa go down with a win? If Watford beats Arsenal by at least two more goals than Villa defeats West Ham, it will climb over the Villans.

Similarly, if Bournemouth draws or loses, and both Villa and Watford lose, Villa could go down if it loses to West Ham by at least two more goals than Watford loses to Arsenal.

If both Villa and Watford draw, Villa stays up.

If Villa draws and Watford loses, Villa stays up regardless of what Bournemouth does at Everton.

Watford

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Arsenal

A win over the Gunners would be enough if Villa loses.

A draw would be enough if West Ham beats Aston Villa.

Watford could even stay up with a loss if Bournemouth draws or loses and Villa loses to West Ham by two more goals than the Hornets loses to Arsenal.

Bournemouth

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Everton

The Cherries need to win at Everton. Anything less and they’re down.

If Eddie Howe’s men take down the Toffees, they also need Watford and Villa to lose.

Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com