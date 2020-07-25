More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Xavi coronavirus
Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images

Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Associated PressJul 25, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd’s first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Wolves
Photo by David Davies/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Mbappe ankle injury labeled “serious” by PSG ahead of Champions League

Mbappe injury news
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, so any chance PSG won’t have him for the Champions League quarterfinal with Atalanta is a serious blow.

Mbappe was clattered into by Loic Perrin, the Saint-Etienne sent off in Saturday’s 1-0 French Cup Final win over Saint-Etienne.

PSG issued an update on the French striker’s ankle injury after Mbappe appeared emotional while requiring plenty of help to get off the field.

From en.psg.fr:

Serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment. To be re-evalued in 72 hours with clinical and ankle imaging analysis.

Mbappe has 30 goals and 18 assists in 34 matches this season, including a robust five and five in seven Champions League matches.

With the UCL quarterfinals being one-offs and not two legs, Atalanta will feel even more hopeful of overcoming PSG if the megastar striker cannot play.

Premier League scenarios: Relegation, Top 4, Europa League, tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation, top 4 and Europa League scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

[ MORE: Final day PL TV schedule ]

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation, Europa League and the top 4, as there are many permutations which could play out during the final 90 minutes of the season.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation, Europa League and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored when the final whistle arrives.

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea

  • Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

    • Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United

  • Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw at Leicester

OR

    • Chelsea loss v. Wolves*

*Scenario assumes MU maintain GD advantage over Chelsea (MU: +28 / CHE: +13)

Leicester City

  • Leicester would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win v. Manchester United

OR

    • Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

EUROPA LEAGUE SCENARIOS

Wolves

  • Wolves would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better or equal Tottenham’s result

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better Wolves’ results

And 7th would qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Relegation – How teams can stay up

    • Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw
    • Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result
    • Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Aston Villa

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at West Ham

Villa needs a little bit more than a win or hoping Watford falls at Arsenal.

How could Villa go down with a win? If Watford beats Arsenal by at least two more goals than Villa defeats West Ham, it will climb over the Villans.

Similarly, if Bournemouth draws or loses, and both Villa and Watford lose, Villa could go down if it loses to West Ham by at least two more goals than Watford loses to Arsenal.

If both Villa and Watford draw, Villa stays up.

If Villa draws and Watford loses, Villa stays up regardless of what Bournemouth does at Everton.

Watford

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Arsenal

A win over the Gunners would be enough if Villa loses.

A draw would be enough if West Ham beats Aston Villa.

Watford could even stay up with a loss if Bournemouth draws or loses and Villa loses to West Ham by two more goals than the Hornets loses to Arsenal.

Bournemouth

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Everton

The Cherries need to win at Everton. Anything less and they’re down.

If Eddie Howe’s men take down the Toffees, they also need Watford and Villa to lose.

VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe injured in French Cup final

Mbappe injury
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
PSG fans will be sweating on a Kylian Mbappe injury update, as he was forced off during the first half of the French Cup final on Friday.

Mbappe, 21, was clattered by a hefty tackle from Saint Etienne man Loic Perrin, who was sent off, as the French star caught his ankle underneath Perrin’s leg and he turned his ankle.

A melee then ensued as players from both teams jumped in and tempers flared as Perrin, who was initially given a yellow card, was sent off after VAR intervened.

Mbappe was able to walk off the pitch, with plenty of help from the PSG medical staff, as he looked distressed and close to tears after the hefty challenge left him injured but it could have been even worse. In the second half he appeared on crutches and with a support on his right ankle.

This could be a really nasty one for Mbappe, as PSG will now be sweating on his fitness ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta on Aug. 12 in Portugal.

Many are pointing to the fact that Mbappe was just named as the cover star of EA Sports’ FIFA 21 video game, and believe a curse has struck him.

PSG and Mbappe have played in two friendly games against Le Havre and Celtic recently after the Ligue 1 season was ended early during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe has been in sensational form for PSG all season long and if the French giants lose him to injury, it puts a huge dent in their hopes to finally win the Champions League.

Take a look at the video below at the tackle and then Mbappe walking back out to the bench on crutches and his right foot wrapped up.