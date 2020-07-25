More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

West Ham – Aston Villa preview: How to watch, stream, start time, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT
West Ham – Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) will be nerve-wracking for every single Villa fan across the globe.

WEST HAM – ASTON VILLA STREAM

Dean Smith’s side beat Arsenal last time out to drag themselves out of the relegation zone, on goal difference, with one game to go but they know they have to better the result achieved by Watford and Bournemouth to stay up. Jack Grealish will have to inspire Villa to record a third win in their last four games of the season to secure their Premier League status.

If Villa win and Watford win at Arsenal on the final day, it will go down to goal difference and Villa have the edge. By one goal. This will be tense.

MORE: Relegation scenarios explained

West Ham and David Moyes are safe from relegation after an impressed draw at Manchester United and the Hammers have been dangerous since the break with Michail Antonio a threat and Thomas Soucek dominant.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Aston Villa.

Team news

West Ham will look to get promising young right back Ben Johnson more minutes, while Moyes will likely go with his strongest possible lineup to finish the season with a win.

Aston Villa lost Ahmed Elmohamady early on against Arsenal to a hamstring injury but Frederic Guilbert came on and did really well to replace him at right back. Wesley and Tom Heaton remain Villa’s long-term absentees.

What they’re saying

Jarrod Bowen on West Ham’s fine finish to the season: “I said when I joined, the quality in the squad is unbelievable and we shouldn’t be in the position we were in, but we couldn’t complain about it. We just had to play to everyone’s strengths and we’ve got a big squad and everyone plays their part. We’ve done that recently and now we’ve picked up the point that’s mathematically kept us up. We’ve got a lot of confidence going into the last game and we want to finish the season strongly. It’s only four or five weeks [until the new season starts] so there is not much time between when we finish to when we get started again, so we can use the memories of our performances at the start of next season because the way we have finished the season has been very strong.”

Dean Smith after the win v. Arsenal on his players having the edge due to their one-off game experience: “I certainly hope so. We’ve got enough players who have been through one-game situations before in their final last year. I said the last four games were our [playoff] semifinals and now we are through to the final. We will certainly be ready for it but we know there can be no complacency. There was no celebrating from the players tonight, just the relief and satisfaction for the performance.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

The hosts West Ham are the favorites (+220) and with the pressure off David Moyes’ side, they can enjoy themselves and go on the front foot. That may suit Aston Villa (+123) who obviously need a win to keep their destiny in their own hands, although the tie (+245) is an attractive bet.

Prediction

Both teams have been in really good form since the restart but both have very different motivations heading into the final day. The Hammers are safe and are playing to stay in 15th place in the table, while Aston Villa need a win to try and secure their safety. With Grealish on form and a defensive unit playing so well, I think Villa will just edge this as they’ve finally delivered solid performances. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa. 

How to watch West Ham – Aston Villa stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League scenarios: Relegation, Top 4, Europa League, tiebreaker rules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
It is time to focus on the latest Premier League relegation, top 4 and Europa League scenarios and remind ourselves of the Premier League tiebreaker rules as the business end of the season is here.

MORE: Final day PL TV schedule

Strap in, folks, and get your calculators out and keep this page open as it will come in very handy in the final week of the season with things about to get wild.

Below we take a look at the latest scenarios for relegation, Europa League and the top 4, as there are many permutations which could play out during the final 90 minutes of the season.

Plenty could still be decided on the final day of the season.

MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Here’s a look at what needs to happen for relegation, Europa League and top four spots to be confirmed, while a look at the tiebreaker rules already has us imagining the madness of Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa all being tied on points, goal difference and goals scored when the final whistle arrives.

PREMIER LEAGUE TOP 4 SCENARIOS

Chelsea

  • Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

    • Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United

  • Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win/draw at Leicester

OR

    • Chelsea loss v. Wolves*

*Scenario assumes MU maintain GD advantage over Chelsea (MU: +28 / CHE: +13)

Leicester City

  • Leicester would clinch top-4 with:
    • Win v. Manchester United

OR

    • Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

EUROPA LEAGUE SCENARIOS

Wolves

  • Wolves would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better or equal Tottenham’s result

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham would clinch top-6 finish if:
    • They better Wolves’ results

And 7th would qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

TIEBREAKER RULES

In terms of tiebreakers, here is the order and format in which league position will be sorted by if teams finish level on points:

  • Goal difference
  • Goals scored
  • Points won in head-to-head meetings
  • Away goals in head-to-head meetings

If the teams still can’t be separated after the above tiebreakers, a playoff will be arranged (at a neutral ground with the format, timing and venue determined by the Premier League Board).

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 West Ham United 37 10 8 19 48 61 -13 6-3-9 4-5-10 38
 Aston Villa 37 9 7 21 40 66 -26 7-3-9 2-4-12 34
 Watford 37 8 10 19 34 61 -27 6-6-7 2-4-12 34
 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 -27 5-6-8 3-1-14 31
 Norwich City 37 5 6 26 26 70 -44 4-3-12 1-3-14 21

Relegation – How teams can stay up

    • Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw
    • Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result
    • Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Aston Villa

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at West Ham

Villa needs a little bit more than a win or hoping Watford falls at Arsenal.

How could Villa go down with a win? If Watford beats Arsenal by at least two more goals than Villa defeats West Ham, it will climb over the Villans.

Similarly, if Bournemouth draws or loses, and both Villa and Watford lose, Villa could go down if it loses to West Ham by at least two more goals than Watford loses to Arsenal.

If both Villa and Watford draw, Villa stays up.

If Villa draws and Watford loses, Villa stays up regardless of what Bournemouth does at Everton.

Watford

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Arsenal

A win over the Gunners would be enough if Villa loses.

A draw would be enough if West Ham beats Aston Villa.

Watford could even stay up with a loss if Bournemouth draws or loses and Villa loses to West Ham by two more goals than the Hornets loses to Arsenal.

Bournemouth

last match: 11 am ET Sunday at Everton

The Cherries need to win at Everton. Anything less and they’re down.

If Eddie Howe’s men take down the Toffees, they also need Watford and Villa to lose.

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Wolves
Photo by David Davies/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released for the final day, with times, channels and dates for the final week confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

WATCH: Premier League video 

The final day sees 10 Premier League games aired across five channels, with the remaining five games on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, it has been an amazing party since the restart as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite games being played in empty stadiums at home venues, it has been one heck of a celebration.

SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 26, as the channels for the final day of the 2019-20 season is now confirmed and here’s how to watch in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Spain and Barcelona great Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Xavi coronavirus
Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 25, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

MORE: Mbappe injury "serious"

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd’s first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports