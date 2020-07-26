Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as they drew 1-1 at West Ham United and other results went their way.

Jack Grealish put them 1-0 up late on and even though Andriy Yarmolenko equalized moments later, head coach Dean Smith and his Villa players were celebrating wildly at the final whistle.

With the point Villa stayed up by a point as Watford lost and Bournemouth won on the final day and Villa took 10 points from the last 12 possible to drag themselves out of the relegation zone. As for West Ham, the point sees them on 39 points in 16th.

Aston Villa held their own early, as John McGinn flashed a shot wide of the far post and although West Ham had a lot of the ball, Villa were solid and sat back.

Tomas Soucek almost got on the end of a cross to head home as West Ham improved, while at the other end Grealish had a chance at the back post but hit his shot straight at Lukasz Fabinski.

Villa started well in the second half as McGinn had a low shot blocked and the away side pushed forward.

West Ham had a few chances but Villa were good in the second half and Grealish smashed over.

Late on the Villa captain scored a beauty to make it 1-0 and cue wild celebrations but moments later Yarmolenko’s deflected shot looped over Reina and in to set up a tense finish but Villa never looked like conceding a goal which would have sent hem down.

