Bright Brighton finishes season with win over Burnley

Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connolly scored to send Brighton forward with good vibes and a rare bit of good fortune in a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Brighton couldn’t catch a break despite some good football for much of the season but got proper VAR help on a would-be Burnley equalizer.

Graham Potter’s men finish 15th with 41 points, seven points clear of the bottom three.

Burnley’s admirable season ends short of their goals but with 54 points and 10th place despite Sean Dyche having admin-inflicted personnel problems during Project Restart.

Burnley – Brighton recap

Bissouma was quick to adapt in scoring the stunner that started the show, a corner routine bungled by his goals but a clearance poorly handled by Burnley.

If we write “Erik Pieters assisted Wood’s equalizer,” you’ll know what it looked like without needing the video.

Level at the break, Connolly had the Seagulls in front with a fine dribble and finish from an acute angle that withstood VAR review after some ball work on the touch line.

The Clarets made it 2-2 through a Rodriguez header that was taken off the board by VAR due to a pretty easy offside.