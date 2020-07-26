Chelsea clinches fourth, leaves Wolves’ European dreams in balance

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s Blues are going to the UEFA Champions League after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Wolves will miss out on returning to Europe if they fail to win the Europa League and Arsenal beats Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud scored for the Blues, whose 66 points find them in fourth. Manchester United finished ahead of them goal differential.

Wolves’ 59 points are seventh.

Three things we learned

1. Mount, Caballero reward their boss: Frank Lampard has given Mount chance after chance going back to last season at Derby County, allowing the youngster to ride the highs of his immense runs of good form but also to rebuild after the duds that come with being a young player.

Mount scored a wonderful free kick and set up Giroud’s goal in a win that seals Chelsea’s spot in Europe.

Well done to Lampard, who also benched Kepa Arrizabalaga in favor of Willy Caballero. The veteran was solid even if only one save was required of him.

2. Wolves (might) come up just short and rare questions for Nuno: Nuno Espirito Santo drove his men hard this season and they struggled early thanks to Europa League congestion, but this was still a quality season that could end up back in Europe. Still, keeping Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho on the bench was a risk regardless of health and who knows if they could’ve done something in the first half to lift Wolves into sixth after Spurs drew Palace.

3. Pulisic Watch: American winger Christian Pulisic had a mostly poor day for his standards but played a huge role in Chelsea’s second goal, driving the middle of the park and getting fouled. Advantage was properly played and Giroud insured the result to give the USMNT star your proverbial “hockey assist.”

It was not the youngster’s best day or even an average one, but he still was involved in a goal on a day his club needed one. His 78 minutes were needed with Willian a surprise injury.

Man of the Match

Mount. Big time.

Chelsea – Wolves recap

Mason Mount put the Blues ahead when he swept an artistic free kick home.

He then took a feed from Pulisic off a long dribble and found Giroud, who danced around the keeper to make it 2-0.

Caballero rewarded Lampard’s faith in him or lack of faith in Arrizabalaga by making some calm interventions and quality saves.