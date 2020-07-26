De Bruyne on matching Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Having made peace with Man City’s runner-up status in this season’s Premier League, probable possible Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne would like a little help with the record book.

De Bruyne scored twice Sunday, but it was his assist that spoke the loudest.

The 29-year-old Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for City’s third goal of a 5-0 blowout win against Norwich City, matching the Premier League single season record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 season.

It was a classic KDB touch assist, not audacious but befitting a record. He finishes the season with seven more assists than runner-up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s the thing, though: a smirking KDB feels like the score sheet deciders have denied him his due.

“I’ve got two more so you guys took two away from me. I’m still claiming that one so for me I was already above but it is what it is. I need my teammates because obviously I’m helping them, creating to score. If they score it then I will get it. It’s nice to have and it’s nice to have a victory.”

City will face Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16 second leg on Friday, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Spain on Feb. 26, a game that saw Sergio Ramos sent off in a double whammy for La Liga’s champions.