Emotional Howe coy on Bournemouth future

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Eddie Howe looked like he was about to burst into tears as he led his beloved Bournemouth to relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

Bournemouth beat Everton 3-1 to give themselves hope and although Watford lost, Aston Villa’s draw at West Ham confirmed the Cherries were relegated after a five-season stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Eddie Howe was asked about the next steps for Bournemouth and if he’d like to stay on and led them to promotion back to the Premier League next season and this was his emotional response.

“The emotions are just a lot of pain,” Howe said. “I feel very emotional. Trying to keep it together. I feel really sad for the supporters of this club. They haven’t been here with us for this last part of the journey and that has made it even harder. It is a time for reflection and a time to see what the next step is.

“The club, everything was based around trying to stay in the Premier League and build the club from the inside up. I will have a chat with the people I need to speak to and see what we do next… The one thing I can’t question within myself is my commitment to the job, to what I’ve tried to give this year, it has not been for a lack of effort. Now is a time for reflection and I will speak to the people I need to speak to and see what we do.”

This was a very genuine response from Howe and shows how much he cares for the club he played for and has managed from the fourth tier of English soccer on -17 points, to their first-ever seasons in the top-flight.

Howe has masterminded Bournemouth’s success but their collapse in the second half of the season has been very surprising and they left themselves with just too much to do in the final weeks as they missed out by one point on staying in the Premier League.

This will hurt Howe a lot and there’s no doubt Bournemouth will want to keep him in charge but one of the brightest young managers in England will have plenty of offers from the Premier League and other Championship clubs.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham could do a lot worse than giving Howe the reins if he feels like now is the right time to move on from Bournemouth.

De Bruyne on matching Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Having made peace with Man City’s runner-up status in this season’s Premier League, probable possible Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne would like a little help with the record book.

De Bruyne scored twice Sunday, but it was his assist that spoke the loudest.

The 29-year-old Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for City’s third goal of a 5-0 blowout win against Norwich City, matching the Premier League single season record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 season.

It was a classic KDB touch assist, not audacious but befitting a record. He finishes the season with seven more assists than runner-up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s the thing, though: a smirking KDB feels like the score sheet deciders have denied him his due.

“I’ve got two more so you guys took two away from me. I’m still claiming that one so for me I was already above but it is what it is. I need my teammates because obviously I’m helping them, creating to score. If they score it then I will get it. It’s nice to have and it’s nice to have a victory.”

City will face Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16 second leg on Friday, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Spain on Feb. 26, a game that saw Sergio Ramos sent off in a double whammy for La Liga’s champions.

Premier League standings of the restart

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Which Premier League team has ‘won’ the restart? That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot, as well as the players who have shone this summer since ‘Project Restart’ began in mid-June.

[ MORE: Final PL TV schedule ]

So, we decided to crunch the numbers and look at the Premier League standings since the restart and which players have scored the most goals.

There have been plenty of players who have impressed this summer.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Danny Ings, Kevin de Bruyne and Mason Greenwood dazzling since the restart, there has been a lot of great attacking play, as well as the likes of Nick Pope, Michael Keane, Dani Ceballos and Eric Dier putting in some wonderful defensive displays.

Here’s a look at how many points each Premier League team has gained in their nine games since the restart (Man City-Arsenal and Aston Villa-Sheffield United left out as those were games from Matchweek 28) plus a list of the top goalscorers over the last eight games.

Premier League standings of the restart (after 9 games for all teams)

1. Manchester City – 21 points (+27 GD)
2. Manchester United – 21 points, +16
3. Southampton – 18 points, +8
4. Tottenham – 18 points, +7
5. Chelsea – 18 points, +3
6. Liverpool – 17 points, +7
7. Arsenal – 16 points, +7
8. Wolves – 16 points, +4
9. Burnley – 15 points, -1
10. West Ham – 12 points, +2
11. Everton – 12 points, -1
12. Brighton – 12 points, -6
13. Sheffield United – 10 points, -5
14. Newcastle – 9 points, -4
15. Leicester City – 9 points, -4
16. Aston Villa – 9 points, -4
17. Watford – 7 points, -10
18. Bournemouth – 7 points, -7
19. Crystal Palace – 4 points, -13
20. Norwich – 0 points, -22

Top goalscorers since the restart

Raheem Sterling – 9
Michail Antonio – 8
Danny Ings – 7
Harry Kane – 7
Anthony Martial – 6
Bruno Fernandes – 6
Olivier Giroud – 6
Mason Greenwood – 5
Phil Foden – 5

Dean Smith: Aston Villa safety “feels better than going up”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has an incredibly challenging couple of years, on and off the field.

A surprise hire from Brentford after Villa fired Steve Bruce in 2018, Smith led his childhood club to the Premier League last season.

Villa sat 11th after nine weeks of their first season back in the PL but took just two points from 10 matches between Feb. 1 and July 9. That stretch also included the coronavirus pause, which saw his father die of COVID-19 in late May.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

His father, Ron Smith, was a steward at Villa Park.

“I was brought up a Villa fan,” he said. “It is a proud moment and feels better than going up last season. It was a big change we had to make at the football club. We had to build a new team, a new squad. We used the pandemic to the best. I lost my father through that period and there was a lot of disappointment, but we knew we had to work hard.”

Villa took eight of the last 12 points available to gain another season of Premier League football.

Smith saw his guidance of the club questioned during the downtimes and had to answer plenty of questions about the status of club star Jack Grealish, who has been a transfer rumor mill mainstay for years.

So, of course, Smith was asked Sunday if he expected to see Grealish at Villa Park next season.

He replied with humor.

“I expect Jack Grealish to get drunk with me tonight… that’s all I can say. I will speak to the owners tomorrow.”

As for Smith’s standing with the players, it seems solid. Villa’s Irish mainstay Conor Hourihane has been with the club since 2017 and hopes for more with Smith next season.

“Dean’s been fantastic hasn’t he? Got us promoted last year and the job this year was to stay up and get us some momentum,” Hourihane said via the BBC. “Hopefully we can build on this and take it into next year. People wrote us off three or four weeks ago and we’ve come up trumps.”

Liverpool’s record-breaking season in numbers

Liverpool records
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Liverpool broke so many records during the 2019-20 Premier League season it has been hard to keep up.

[ ARCHIVE: Liverpool title win ]

Luckily we’ve been keeping track on what Jurgen Klopp’s side have achieved and our friends at Opta have helped us out with all of the stats you need to know about one of the greatest seasons in history.

Liverpool currently hold the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies and Klopp has created a beast of a team at Anfield.

Even though Liverpool finished on 99 points this season, one point behind Manchester City’s record, this 2019-20 campaign will be memorable for so many reasons.

Here’s a look at the records Liverpool broke.

Fastest title win

After Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on June 25th, Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions with seven games of their season left to play; this is the most fixtures remaining of any side upon confirming the English top-flight title in history, with no other team wrapping up the championship with more than five games to spare.

Unbeaten at home, again

Liverpool remained unbeaten at Anfield for a third consecutive league season – the first time the Reds have achieved this in the club’s history.

Best season on the road

Liverpool won 14 matches away from home in this season’s Premier League, a new club record for most away wins in any league campaign.

Equalled most Premier League wins in a season

Liverpool won 32 of their 38 Premier League games in 2019-20, a joint-record for most wins by any side in a season in English top-flight history (along with Manchester City in both 2017-18 and 2018-19).

Equalled Man City’s winning record

From October 2019 to February 2020, Liverpool won 18 consecutive Premier League games, a joint-record winning streak by any side in English top-flight history, level with Man City’s run ending in December 2017.

Best start in top five leagues in Europe

Liverpool took 61 points from a possible 63 to start the season and it was the best start by any team in the history of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Biggest lead in Premier League history

Liverpool set a record in February as they went 25 points clear.

League title wins in different decades

Liverpool have won the English top-flight title in eight different decades (the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and the 2020s); this is more than any other club.

Beating every team in the league for the first time

During their 2019-20 season, Liverpool beat all 19 of the other sides in the Premier League, the last of which being West Ham in January; this was the first time the Reds had ever achieved this in a top-flight season. By this stage, Liverpool had won 23 of their first 24 Premier League games of the campaign (D1).

Equal best home records in Premier League history

Liverpool amassed 55 points from the 57 available to them at Anfield in this season’s Premier League (P19 W18 D1 L0), the joint-most any side has earned at home in a campaign in the competition (alongside Chelsea in 2005-06, Man Utd in 2010-11 and Man City in 2011-12).