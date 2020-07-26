Bournemouth relegated despite solid win at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Bournemouth: Eddie Howe’s Cherries were relegated to the Championship but went out on a winning note with a 3-1 win over Carlo Ancelotti’s unsteady Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Joshua King had a goal and an assist to join Junior Stanislas and Dominic Solanke on the scoreboard as Bournemouth’s 34 points are one point shy of safety.

Bournemouth finished with better goal differential than the surviving Aston Villa.

Everton finishes on a down note, Moise Kean scoring the Toffees only goal to seal 12th place for the hosts.

Two things we learned

1. Too little, too late for Howe’s oft-skidding Cherries: Eddie Howe is a Bournemouth legend, even if it turns out that his plan has become stale (We’ll find out next season in the Championship if he doesn’t opt out of the Vitality Stadium). But after losing just three times through 11 matches this season, the Cherries had three losing skids of four matches or more, one of which came inside of a nine-match winless run between February and July (that’s a weird sentence. Thanks pandemic).

2. Ancelotti gets out the checkbook: Everton’s legendary boss would’ve wanted to see his players respond to some poor results down the stretch and they barely mustered that. There are pieces worth liking but the Toffees’ aims are much higher than even midtable and they need massive help in midfield and an upgrade in goal. Big chances are coming to Goodison.

Man of the Match

King — Playing wide he was the MOTM but this is so bittersweet as he just did not finish his chances this year. Just one more might’ve been enough.

Everton – Bournemouth recap

Richarlison handled the ball in the Everton box and King converted the penalty to make it 1-0.

Aaron Ramsdale made a huge save to keep it 1-0 when Theo Walcott stormed into the box in the 17th.

Kean ran to the back post to meet a Walcott pass before halftime, but Solanke headed a Diego Rico free kick home to restore the Cherries’ lead heading into halftime.

King assisted substitute Stanislas with 10 minutes to go but West Ham would do Bournemouth no favors and the Cherries will go to the second tier.