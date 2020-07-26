More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Jose Mourinho’s got some thoughts on next season for Tottenham Hotspur

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho is not going to forget his injury-riddled 2020-21 season any time soon, the club gaining Europa League footing despite 14th place standing when he took the reins in North London.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss saw his side finish sixth in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Championship Sunday, collecting the fourth-most points of any club from the time he was hired despite long absences for Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Steven Bergwijn.

So what’s going to happen next year, Mou?

“I want to have my team, my players, not a medical room full of players,” he quipped after the game. “I want a pitch full of players.”

So that means health, which he can’t control, and depth. He can have a little bit more of a say there, but Spurs haven’t always helped Mauricio Pochettino and previous managers with investment comparable to their size and potential.

“Are we going to buy 10 players? No. Are we going to buy players for £100m? No. We are going to improve. I enjoy working with Steve [Hitchen – Spurs chief scout] in this organisation. We are very connected with Mr. [Daniel] Levy and the board and we’re going to do what is possible to do and hopefully next season we can give it to the fans a very good season.”

What does that mean? That’s a very good question. The Mr. Levy part is pretty important and we’ll surely hear more from him soon.

As for this season, Mourinho is branding it quite an accomplishment. It’s probably not as remarkable as he believes, but the injury-heavy road he traveled to get Spurs into the UEL is decent. The coronavirus pandemic break certainly helped the club on the field as Kane, Bergwijn, and Son returned this season.

“Arriving 14th and handling things is not bad at all,” Mourinho said. “I am quite happy next season we play in Europa League and it’s just a question to motivate ourselves for that competition and try to motivate the fans to support us and try to do something beautiful.”

There was one other note worth making, and it came from Mourinho on television after the game.

The often honest Mourinho admitted that he changed his attacking plan when he learned Wolves, whose results Spurs needed to better, were down 2-0 to Chelsea. He was going to attack but changed his mine to play it safe.

Don’t change, Mou.

Delighted Solskjaer has message for Man United critics; praises Fernandes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
A delighted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for the Manchester United critics out there and reserved special praise for Bruno Fernandes as they sealed a top 4 finish on the final day, as they finished third in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League.

Solskjaer and United were unbeaten in their final 14 Premier League games of the season as their attacking unit fired, they looked largely solid defensively and they return to the Champions League after a season out of the competition.

Speaking to reporter via Zoom after the game, Solskjaer was asked about pundits predicting his team to finish outside of the top 4 and if he has finally proven he is the right man for the job.

“It didn’t seem like you were expecting that because all of the predictions were about sixth or seventh,” Solskjaer said. “That’s alright. It is a massive challenge and I’m not the one to answer that. I believe in what I do and I believe in what have been doing and we will all have different ideas or management in how we go about things. I do it my way and that is the only way I can do that. I have a fantastic staff, the players have bought into this, the personalities out there have taken on board what we have been doing. I’m not going to say I’m not the man because, of course, I’m in the job. I believe in what I’m doing.”

Has it been particularly sweet to silence the criticism after pundits believed that Man United would finish outside of the top four?

“I’ve always been made that way. If I’m getting criticized that makes me stronger and believe more in what I’m doing,” Solskjaer smiled. “Please don’t praise me too much because you can be complacent… That’s just the way I’m made. I didn’t know until a few days ago because I was just reading through them, me and some of the staff were just discussing. I think third with this team, this squad and where we have been with the rebuild, it is a massive achievement from everyone.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a massive reason why Man United are back in the Champions League as his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon has reignited the entire side and Solskjaer admitted his impact has been incredible.

“We have to admit he has come in and had a massive influence. He’s made a massive impact, been fantastic scoring goals, creating goals but also his enthusiasm and mentality around the place has helped,” Solskjaer said. “Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno and that’s natural because he’s played too much, you can see his passion, he’s moaning a little bit here and there, but we will have to take that away from him sometimes. He stepped up, calm as you like, and slotted away the penalty kick.”

ProSoccerTalk also asked Solskjaer if the defensive improvements this season will be key to kicking on in the Champions League and Premier League next season.

“Any teams foundation is built from the back and that is our 21st clean sheet and David [de Gea] has a record today with 114 clean sheets for the club,” Solskjaer smiled. “We have to be able to have a stability from the back to play, and we can release the talent. Marcus, Anthony, Mason, all the players up front. they have not had the pressure of having to score three, four or five goals because we’ve kept it tight lately.”

Solskjaer and Man United are on the charge and are enjoying proving the doubters wrong with this top 4 finish. Somewhere, Sir Alex Ferguson is nodding to himself and likes what he sees from this young team.

Lampard reacts to Chelsea clinching a Champions League place

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Admit it, because we have: Frank Lampard leading transfer ban-bound Chelsea back into the Champions League was a thought held by only the most bullish of Blues.

But that’s exactly what’s happened now that Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0 on Championship Sunday to land fourth place and an automatic place in the UCL.

That’s better, relatively speaking, than the Europa League title route used to get into the UCL last season under Maurizio Sarri.

And it was done with a bevy of young players like Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount, with big time reinforcements coming in the form of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The latter was in the stands on Sunday and Lampard hopes the free-scoring ex-RB Leipzig star is buzzing to pull on a blue shirt after Chelsea’s Sunday display.

“I hope he’d see a team who played with a lot of spirit,” Lampard said after the win, via Football.London. “A moment like Mason Mount did and we have things we want to improve on, but there is talent in the squad. Hopefully it was a nice first viewing for him.”

Chelsea can still make Lampard’s successful first season a shinier one when it meets Arsenal in the FA Cup Final on Aug. 1 at Wembley Stadium. And, of course, there’s a slim chance the Blues can reverse a 3-0 first leg deficit to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

But that’s in the future and Lampard has his thoughts on now.

“I am very pleased and I don’t want to sing my own praises,” he said. “I have said a lot before that there were unknowns. You have seen breakthrough seasons, so it’s a team effort of staff and players. I am proud. But we want to challenge for titles in the future. We have been inconsistent at times.”

There’s a lot to like with Lampard, who’s carried himself without too many highs nor lows and kept Chelsea’s expectation and ambition at the heart of all of his answers. A club man, indeed. What will he do next season with title expectations?

Watford legend Deeney lets loose after Watford relegation

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
An emotional Troy Deeney had plenty to say after Watford’s comeback bid came up short at Arsenal and the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League after five seasons.

The Hornets ultimately would’ve needed a win to stay up since Aston Villa drew West Ham, and going down 3-0 was too much of an ask against the Gunners in a 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Championship Sunday.

Deeney had a collection of issues with the club’s performance on the season from the defending right on up to the board room and the firing of three coaches including Nigel Pearson with two matches to play.

He also questioned whether he’ll ever play in the Premier League again, though maybe his cynical comments about the club’s hierarchy could land him a move elsewhere (That’s quite tongue-in-cheek; The club legend would have to want to leave).

Deeney scored 10 times this Premier League season after missing nine matches (no wins) earlier this season. He has 133 goals and 59 assists in 398 appearances for the Hornets.

Some ‘highlights’ from his post-match, transcribed by the BBC:

On poor defense and worries for the club’s employees

“It’s not about today’s game, it’s a year of not being good enough. We can be frustrated with today but if we can’t defend as a team you’re going to lose more games than you win. But it’s worse for the fans and those who work at the club they’re the ones that might lose their jobs and it isn’t fair on them.”

On firing three managers in one season

“The club from top to bottom will need to do an audit. Because sacking three managers in one season means we haven’t got it right. Something went wrong, is that managers, is that players is it ownership? We need to audit that and go through it all to see what went wrong.”

On his future and an upcoming knee injury

“I’m 32 years old, I have a knee operation next week because I’ve been playing injured for the last month. I honestly don’t know if this is going to be my last game at Watford or in the Premier League. I don’t know, it’s too early to talk about that and it’s not about me it’s about the people at the club who work at the club and will be affected. I’ll take a few days away, assess and take some grief online no doubt.

On his career so far and the Coronavirus pandemic

“But you know if I do ultimately stop playing for Watford as of now I’ve had a great run, next week or the week after is going to be 10 years at this club. That don’t happen often, I think the whole country has had enough of COVID and I’m right in that. Basicallly I’m going to go and get my knee sorted and go and spend some time with my family and at the end of the day they’re the only people whose opinions I care about. If someone wants to give me grief online then please do it. I’m a big boy with big shoulders and I’ve had some real world issues so getting some stick online doesn’t bother me.”

Final Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Premier League returned after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was an epic finale to the 2019-20 season. Below you will find the final Premier League standings as the season is over.

[ MORE: Final day PL TV schedule ]

When you look at the 2019-20 Premier League season overall, there was so much to play for heading into the final day and it went down to the final moments on the final day.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on European competition.

Manchester United and Chelsea finished in the top four, while Leicester City finished fifth and Tottenham finished in sixth.

That battle for the Champions League and Europa League, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

Add to that the fact that two relegation spots will be decided on the final day as Aston Villa sit out of the bottom three on goal difference and Watford and Bournemouth could stay up with a win and this will be bonkers.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 52 18-1-0 14-2-3 99
 Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 67 15-2-2 11-1-7 81
 Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 30 10-7-2 8-5-6 66
 Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 15 11-3-5 9-3-7 66
 Leicester City 38 18 8 12 67 41 26 11-4-4 7-4-8 62
 Tottenham Hotspur 38 16 11 11 61 47 14 12-3-4 4-8-7 59
 Wolves 38 15 14 9 51 40 11 8-7-4 7-7-5 59
 Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 8 10-6-3 4-8-7 56
 Sheffield United 38 14 12 12 39 39 0 10-3-6 4-9-6 54
 Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 -7 8-4-7 7-5-7 54
 Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 -9 6-3-10 9-4-6 52
 Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 -12 8-7-4 5-3-11 49
 Newcastle United 38 11 11 16 38 58 -20 6-8-5 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 -19 6-5-8 5-5-9 43
 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 14 15 39 54 -15 5-7-7 4-7-8 41
 West Ham United 38 10 9 19 49 62 -13 6-4-9 4-5-10 39
 Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 -26 7-3-9 2-5-12 35
 Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 -25 5-6-8 4-1-14 34
 Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 -28 6-6-7 2-4-13 34
 Norwich City 38 5 6 27 26 75 -49 4-3-12 1-3-15 21