Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday as they beat Sampdoria 2-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty off a well-worked free kick for his 31st goal of the season, then Federico Bernardeschi sealed the win in the second half as another Scudetto is heading to I Bianconeri.
Ronaldo also missed a penalty kick in the second half as he is now three goals behind Ciro Immobile in the race for the Serie A golden boot with two games to go in Italy’s top-flight.
Juventus have stumbled over the line in the title race as they had won just one of their five games before beating Sampdoria as they finish above Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio who all couldn’t stay in touch in the title race after the restart.
A brilliant set piece play allows Cristiano Ronaldo to register his 31st goal of the season ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vDxcDacjKk
— ESPN (@espn) July 26, 2020
The league title is the first of Sarri’s coaching career and caps a solid first season back in Italy for the former Napoli coach. At times Juventus have struggled this season but Ronaldo has been on a mission and they now switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League as they host Lyon in their Round of 16 second leg on Aug. 7, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in France in February.
Juventus have now won 36 league titles in Italy, a record among Europe’s top five leagues, and their ninth title win in a row aligns them with Celtic and Ludogorets who are currently also on a run of ninth league titles on the spin.
Take a look below at the scenes below as Juventus’ players and coaching staff celebrated in their home stadium.
