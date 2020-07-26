More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Juventus
Juventus win record ninth straight Serie A title

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday as they beat Sampdoria 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty off a well-worked free kick for his 31st goal of the season, then Federico Bernardeschi sealed the win in the second half as another Scudetto is heading to I Bianconeri.

Ronaldo also missed a penalty kick in the second half as he is now three goals behind Ciro Immobile in the race for the Serie A golden boot with two games to go in Italy’s top-flight.

Juventus have stumbled over the line in the title race as they had won just one of their five games before beating Sampdoria as they finish above Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio who all couldn’t stay in touch in the title race after the restart.

The league title is the first of Sarri’s coaching career and caps a solid first season back in Italy for the former Napoli coach. At times Juventus have struggled this season but Ronaldo has been on a mission and they now switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League as they host Lyon in their Round of 16 second leg on Aug. 7, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in France in February.

Juventus have now won 36 league titles in Italy, a record among Europe’s top five leagues, and their ninth title win in a row aligns them with Celtic and Ludogorets who are currently also on a run of ninth league titles on the spin.

Take a look below at the scenes below as Juventus’ players and coaching staff celebrated in their home stadium.

De Bruyne on matching Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Having made peace with Man City’s runner-up status in this season’s Premier League, probable possible Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne would like a little help with the record book.

De Bruyne scored twice Sunday, but it was his assist that spoke the loudest.

The 29-year-old Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for City’s third goal of a 5-0 blowout win against Norwich City, matching the Premier League single season record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 season.

It was a classic KDB touch assist, not audacious but befitting a record. He finishes the season with seven more assists than runner-up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s the thing, though: a smirking KDB feels like the score sheet deciders have denied him his due.

“I’ve got two more so you guys took two away from me. I’m still claiming that one so for me I was already above but it is what it is. I need my teammates because obviously I’m helping them, creating to score. If they score it then I will get it. It’s nice to have and it’s nice to have a victory.”

City will face Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16 second leg on Friday, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Spain on Feb. 26, a game that saw Sergio Ramos sent off in a double whammy for La Liga’s champions.

Delighted Solskjaer has message for Man United critics; praises Fernandes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
A delighted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for the Manchester United critics out there and reserved special praise for Bruno Fernandes as they sealed a top 4 finish on the final day, as they finished third in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League.

Solskjaer and United were unbeaten in their final 14 Premier League games of the season as their attacking unit fired, they looked largely solid defensively and they return to the Champions League after a season out of the competition.

Speaking to reporter via Zoom after the game, Solskjaer was asked about pundits predicting his team to finish outside of the top 4 and if he has finally proven he is the right man for the job.

“It didn’t seem like you were expecting that because all of the predictions were about sixth or seventh,” Solskjaer said. “That’s alright. It is a massive challenge and I’m not the one to answer that. I believe in what I do and I believe in what have been doing and we will all have different ideas or management in how we go about things. I do it my way and that is the only way I can do that. I have a fantastic staff, the players have bought into this, the personalities out there have taken on board what we have been doing. I’m not going to say I’m not the man because, of course, I’m in the job. I believe in what I’m doing.”

Has it been particularly sweet to silence the criticism after pundits believed that Man United would finish outside of the top four?

“I’ve always been made that way. If I’m getting criticized that makes me stronger and believe more in what I’m doing,” Solskjaer smiled. “Please don’t praise me too much because you can be complacent… That’s just the way I’m made. I didn’t know until a few days ago because I was just reading through them, me and some of the staff were just discussing. I think third with this team, this squad and where we have been with the rebuild, it is a massive achievement from everyone.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a massive reason why Man United are back in the Champions League as his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon has reignited the entire side and Solskjaer admitted his impact has been incredible.

“We have to admit he has come in and had a massive influence. He’s made a massive impact, been fantastic scoring goals, creating goals but also his enthusiasm and mentality around the place has helped,” Solskjaer said. “Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno and that’s natural because he’s played too much, you can see his passion, he’s moaning a little bit here and there, but we will have to take that away from him sometimes. He stepped up, calm as you like, and slotted away the penalty kick.”

ProSoccerTalk also asked Solskjaer if the defensive improvements this season will be key to kicking on in the Champions League and Premier League next season.

“Any teams foundation is built from the back and that is our 21st clean sheet and David [de Gea] has a record today with 114 clean sheets for the club,” Solskjaer smiled. “We have to be able to have a stability from the back to play, and we can release the talent. Marcus, Anthony, Mason, all the players up front. they have not had the pressure of having to score three, four or five goals because we’ve kept it tight lately.”

Solskjaer and Man United are on the charge and are enjoying proving the doubters wrong with this top 4 finish. Somewhere, Sir Alex Ferguson is nodding to himself and likes what he sees from this young team.

Premier League standings of the restart

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Which Premier League team has ‘won’ the restart? That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot, as well as the players who have shone this summer since ‘Project Restart’ began in mid-June.

So, we decided to crunch the numbers and look at the Premier League standings since the restart and which players have scored the most goals.

There have been plenty of players who have impressed this summer.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Bruno Fernandes, Danny Ings, Kevin de Bruyne and Mason Greenwood dazzling since the restart, there has been a lot of great attacking play, as well as the likes of Nick Pope, Michael Keane, Dani Ceballos and Eric Dier putting in some wonderful defensive displays.

Here’s a look at how many points each Premier League team has gained in their nine games since the restart (Man City-Arsenal and Aston Villa-Sheffield United left out as those were games from Matchweek 28) plus a list of the top goalscorers over the last eight games.

Premier League standings of the restart (after 9 games for all teams)

1. Manchester City – 21 points (+27 GD)
2. Manchester United – 21 points, +16
3. Southampton – 18 points, +8
4. Tottenham – 18 points, +7
5. Chelsea – 18 points, +3
6. Liverpool – 17 points, +7
7. Arsenal – 16 points, +7
8. Wolves – 16 points, +4
9. Burnley – 15 points, -1
10. West Ham – 12 points, +2
11. Everton – 12 points, -1
12. Brighton – 12 points, -6
13. Sheffield United – 10 points, -5
14. Newcastle – 9 points, -4
15. Leicester City – 9 points, -4
16. Aston Villa – 9 points, -4
17. Watford – 7 points, -10
18. Bournemouth – 7 points, -7
19. Crystal Palace – 4 points, -13
20. Norwich – 0 points, -22

Top goalscorers since the restart

Raheem Sterling – 9
Michail Antonio – 8
Danny Ings – 7
Harry Kane – 7
Anthony Martial – 6
Bruno Fernandes – 6
Olivier Giroud – 6
Mason Greenwood – 5
Phil Foden – 5

Dean Smith: Aston Villa safety “feels better than going up”

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has an incredibly challenging couple of years, on and off the field.

A surprise hire from Brentford after Villa fired Steve Bruce in 2018, Smith led his childhood club to the Premier League last season.

Villa sat 11th after nine weeks of their first season back in the PL but took just two points from 10 matches between Feb. 1 and July 9. That stretch also included the coronavirus pause, which saw his father die of COVID-19 in late May.

His father, Ron Smith, was a steward at Villa Park.

“I was brought up a Villa fan,” he said. “It is a proud moment and feels better than going up last season. It was a big change we had to make at the football club. We had to build a new team, a new squad. We used the pandemic to the best. I lost my father through that period and there was a lot of disappointment, but we knew we had to work hard.”

Villa took eight of the last 12 points available to gain another season of Premier League football.

Smith saw his guidance of the club questioned during the downtimes and had to answer plenty of questions about the status of club star Jack Grealish, who has been a transfer rumor mill mainstay for years.

So, of course, Smith was asked Sunday if he expected to see Grealish at Villa Park next season.

He replied with humor.

“I expect Jack Grealish to get drunk with me tonight… that’s all I can say. I will speak to the owners tomorrow.”

As for Smith’s standing with the players, it seems solid. Villa’s Irish mainstay Conor Hourihane has been with the club since 2017 and hopes for more with Smith next season.

“Dean’s been fantastic hasn’t he? Got us promoted last year and the job this year was to stay up and get us some momentum,” Hourihane said via the BBC. “Hopefully we can build on this and take it into next year. People wrote us off three or four weeks ago and we’ve come up trumps.”