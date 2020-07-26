Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool broke so many records during the 2019-20 Premier League season it has been hard to keep up.

Luckily we’ve been keeping track on what Jurgen Klopp’s side have achieved and our friends at Opta have helped us out with all of the stats you need to know about one of the greatest seasons in history.

Liverpool currently hold the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies and Klopp has created a beast of a team at Anfield.

Even though Liverpool finished on 99 points this season, one point behind Manchester City’s record, this 2019-20 campaign will be memorable for so many reasons.

Here’s a look at the records Liverpool broke.

Fastest title win

After Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on June 25th, Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions with seven games of their season left to play; this is the most fixtures remaining of any side upon confirming the English top-flight title in history, with no other team wrapping up the championship with more than five games to spare.

Unbeaten at home, again

Liverpool remained unbeaten at Anfield for a third consecutive league season – the first time the Reds have achieved this in the club’s history. Best season on the road Liverpool won 14 matches away from home in this season’s Premier League, a new club record for most away wins in any league campaign.

Equalled most Premier League wins in a season

Liverpool won 32 of their 38 Premier League games in 2019-20, a joint-record for most wins by any side in a season in English top-flight history (along with Manchester City in both 2017-18 and 2018-19).

Equalled Man City’s winning record

From October 2019 to February 2020, Liverpool won 18 consecutive Premier League games, a joint-record winning streak by any side in English top-flight history, level with Man City’s run ending in December 2017.

Best start in top five leagues in Europe

Liverpool took 61 points from a possible 63 to start the season and it was the best start by any team in the history of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Biggest lead in Premier League history

Liverpool set a record in February as they went 25 points clear.

League title wins in different decades Liverpool have won the English top-flight title in eight different decades (the 1900s, 1920s, 1940s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and the 2020s); this is more than any other club. Beating every team in the league for the first time During their 2019-20 season, Liverpool beat all 19 of the other sides in the Premier League, the last of which being West Ham in January; this was the first time the Reds had ever achieved this in a top-flight season. By this stage, Liverpool had won 23 of their first 24 Premier League games of the campaign (D1). Equal best home records in Premier League history Liverpool amassed 55 points from the 57 available to them at Anfield in this season’s Premier League (P19 W18 D1 L0), the joint-most any side has earned at home in a campaign in the competition (alongside Chelsea in 2005-06, Man Utd in 2010-11 and Man City in 2011-12).

