Man United beat Leicester, seal Champions League return

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
Leicester – Manchester United was a tight, tense encounter but a Bruno Fernandes penalty kick and a late Jesse Lingard goal sealed a top four finish for the Red Devils as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League and Leicester ended up finishing in fifth place.

Man United needed a draw from this game but never looked out of control and have now gone 14 Premier League games without defeat and have been the best team in the Premier League since the restart.

With the win they finish in third on 66 points, while Leicester finish fifth on 62 points.

Scrappy start at Leicester as Mason Greenwood headed over at one end then Wilfred Ndidi smashed a shot over the top at the other.

Leicester were a threat on the break as Iheanacho launched a counter but scuffed his finish. Man United then had the ball in the back of the net but Fernandes was offside and he was soon limping after a heavy challenge from James Justin. In a tight, tense first half there were few clear cut chances as Youri Tielemans trickled a shot wide.

Right on half time Paul Pogba played in Rashford but he flicked his effort over the bar from a good position, then Martial had a shot deflected just wide and Rashford was denied by Schmeichel as Man United kicked on.

In the second half Leicester and Man United went at it and it was end-to-end in a much livelier clash.

Jamie Vardy flicked a header from a free kick against the bar as Leicester were dangerous, but then Martial won a penalty kick.

VAR checked the contact by Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan but the decision stood, with Fernandes slotting home calmly after a stutter step.

Leicester then had chances to equalize as Wes Morgan had an air shot and Demarai Gray had a shot deflected wide but late on Evans was sent off and Lingard wrapped up the win and Champions League qualification for Man United.

Liverpool seals 99-point season with comeback win at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Newcastle – Liverpool: Three different goal scorers and assist men helped Liverpool to a 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Old nemesis Dwight Gayle scored early to put the Reds down 1-0 but Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, and Sadio Mane scored to send the champions out on a club-record 99 points.

Newcastle finishes 13th with 44 points. Ex-Liverpool man Jonjo Shelvey assisted Gayle’s first minute opener.

Two things we learned (We’ll keep this quick)

1. Champs go out on top and deserve a rest: Liverpool, more than anyone else, has earned a proper break and the chance to recharge its batteries. It’s going to be monumentally challenging for the Reds to regroup with the same intensity and weekly desperation to outlast the competition but who cares? Order a lot of sandwiches and don’t think of soccer for a while, gents.

2. A word for Steve Bruce: Newcastle could hardly find a manager after Rafa Benitez left and Steve Bruce got a load of grief after accepting the job at his boyhood club. Whatever you think of the Magpies’ season — and they were very fortunate in many wins and draws — Bruce did one of his best managing jobs and deserves more than a few high fives if only for dealing with all the “Hey are you going to get fired if the takeover is completed?” questions. That he took so many without taking a swing at anyone deserves a wink and a nod.

Man of the Match

Mane only played about a half-hour but scored an absolute beauty. Call this a season-achievement award:

Newcastle – Liverpool recap

Former Newcastle teammate Georginio Wijnaldum trusted Shelvey a bit much in handing him the ball for a quickly-played free kick that sprung Gayle on Alisson Becker.
Gayle has done some things against Liverpool in his day, memories erased by the Reds’ lovely title this season.

Dubravka then made a flying save to deny Takumi Minamino’s dribble and rip in the 29th.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross was put home by Van Dijk to make it 1-1 at half.

Newcastle regrouped after the break and substitute Sean Longstaff could’ve had the Magpies back in front off a Shelvey feed but missed wide.

Origi made it 2-1 when he defied Dubravka just before the hour mark.

Salah then smashed off the post and was denied again when his break was denied by a sliding Federico Fernandez.

Bright Brighton finishes season with win over Burnley

Burnley - Brighton
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Yves Bissouma and Aaron Connolly scored to send Brighton forward with good vibes and a rare bit of good fortune in a 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Brighton couldn’t catch a break despite some good football for much of the season but got proper VAR help on a would-be Burnley equalizer.

Graham Potter’s men finish 15th with 41 points, seven points clear of the bottom three.

Burnley’s admirable season ends short of their goals but with 54 points and 10th place despite Sean Dyche having admin-inflicted personnel problems during Project Restart.

Burnley – Brighton recap

Bissouma was quick to adapt in scoring the stunner that started the show, a corner routine bungled by his goals but a clearance poorly handled by Burnley.

If we write “Erik Pieters assisted Wood’s equalizer,” you’ll know what it looked like without needing the video.

Level at the break, Connolly had the Seagulls in front with a fine dribble and finish from an acute angle that withstood VAR review after some ball work on the touch line.

The Clarets made it 2-2 through a Rodriguez header that was taken off the board by VAR due to a pretty easy offside.

Surging Southampton beat Sheffield United

Southampton - Sheffield United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Southampton – Sheffield United ended in a comeback 3-1 win for the hosts, as Che Adams scored twice and Danny Ings scored another to cancel out John Lundstram’s opener.

The Blades took the lead but Saints were better throughout as Adams scored twice in the second half against his former team, then Ings scored his 22nd Premier League of the season to make it 3-1 as he finished as the second-top goalscorer in the Premier League.

With the win Saints finish in 11th spot on 52 points, while Sheffield United finish ninth on 54 points.

Saints pinned Sheffield United back and a wild sequence saw Ings brought down but no foul given, then Sharp was played in over the top but Alex McCarthy made a fine save to deny him.

Ings and Ward-Prowse then both had shots blocked superbly and the Blades took the lead soon after. A cross from the left missed everyone and found Lundstram who finished at the back post to see Sheffield United on their way.

McCarthy then saved from Lundstram after a counter and Ings was denied by another fine block as the end-to-end nature of the game continued.

After Will Smallbone came on in the first half, he made a big difference as he set up the equalizer.

Smallbone flicked it through to Adams who scored at the near post as Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson should have done better. Moments later Smallbone curled just over and then Oriol Romeu made a superb tackle after Alex McCarthy was caught out.

Southampton pinned Sheffield United back in the second half as Kyle Walker-Peters had a shot blocked and it fell to Che Adams who smashed home his and Saints’ second goal.

Ings then won and scored a penalty kick to seal the win and a fine finish to the season for Southampton.

Premier League stat leaders: Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Assists

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
Now that the Premier League season is done, the stats leaders are sorted as the race for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove went down to the wire, while Kevin de Bruyne came so close to breaking the single-season assist record of 20.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Jamie Vardy held off Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Golden Boot race, while Ederson pipped Nick Pope in the race for the Golden Glove.

Make sure you relive all of the Premier League action by clicking on the schedule link above as top four, Europa League and relegation went down to the final 90 minutes of the season.

[ MORE: Premier League stat leaders; teams, players

Below is a look at the top goalscorers, top goalkeepers and which players have created the most goals as they try to push towards Kevin de Bruyne.

Plenty of players were eager to pad their own stat lines in the final 90 minutes and they did it.

Premier League Golden Boot

Jamie Vardy – 23
Danny Ings – 22
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 22
Raheem Sterling – 20
Mohamed Salah – 19
Harry Kane – 18
Sadio Mane – 18
Marcus Rashford – 17
Raul Jimenez – 17
Anthony Martial – 17

Premier League Golden Glove

Ederson – 16
Nick Pope – 15
Rui Patricio – 13
Alisson – 13
Dean Henderson – 13
Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders

Kevin de Bruyne – 20
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 13
Andrew Robertson – 12
Mohamed Salah – 10
David Silva – 10
Heung-min Son – 10
Riyad Mahrez – 9
Adama Traore – 9