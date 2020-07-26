Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester – Manchester United was a tight, tense encounter but a Bruno Fernandes penalty kick and a late Jesse Lingard goal sealed a top four finish for the Red Devils as they qualified for the UEFA Champions League and Leicester ended up finishing in fifth place.

Man United needed a draw from this game but never looked out of control and have now gone 14 Premier League games without defeat and have been the best team in the Premier League since the restart.

With the win they finish in third on 66 points, while Leicester finish fifth on 62 points.

Scrappy start at Leicester as Mason Greenwood headed over at one end then Wilfred Ndidi smashed a shot over the top at the other.

Leicester were a threat on the break as Iheanacho launched a counter but scuffed his finish. Man United then had the ball in the back of the net but Fernandes was offside and he was soon limping after a heavy challenge from James Justin. In a tight, tense first half there were few clear cut chances as Youri Tielemans trickled a shot wide.

Right on half time Paul Pogba played in Rashford but he flicked his effort over the bar from a good position, then Martial had a shot deflected just wide and Rashford was denied by Schmeichel as Man United kicked on.

In the second half Leicester and Man United went at it and it was end-to-end in a much livelier clash.

Jamie Vardy flicked a header from a free kick against the bar as Leicester were dangerous, but then Martial won a penalty kick.

VAR checked the contact by Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan but the decision stood, with Fernandes slotting home calmly after a stutter step.

Leicester then had chances to equalize as Wes Morgan had an air shot and Demarai Gray had a shot deflected wide but late on Evans was sent off and Lingard wrapped up the win and Champions League qualification for Man United.

