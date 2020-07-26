More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released for the final day, with times, channels and dates for the final week confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

The final day sees 10 Premier League games aired across five channels, with the remaining five games on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, it has been an amazing party since the restart as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite games being played in empty stadiums at home venues, it has been one heck of a celebration.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 26, as the channels for the final day of the 2019-20 season is now confirmed and here’s how to watch in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man United
Wednesday, July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Thursday, July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City 0-1 Brighton
Saturday, July 4: Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday, July 4: Man United 5-2 Bournemouth
Saturday, July 4: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday, July 5: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Sunday, July 5: Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday, July 6: Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea
Tuesday, July 7: Watford 2-1 Norwich City
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City
Wednesday, July 8: Man City 5-0 Newcastle
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham
Thursday, July 9: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City 0-4 West Ham
Saturday, July 11: Watford 2-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea
Saturday, July 11: Brighton 0-5 Manchester City
Sunday, July 12: Wolves 3-0 Everton
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Monday, July 13: Man United 2-2 Southampton

Matchday 36

Tuesday, July 14: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
Wednesday, July 15: Burnley 1-1 Wolves
Wednesday, July 15: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
Wednesday, July 15: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Wednesday, July 15: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool
Thursday, July 16: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa
Thursday, July 16: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United
Thursday, July 16: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United
Thursday, July 16: Southampton 1-1 Brighton
Friday, July 17: West Ham 3-1 Watford

Matchday 37

Saturday, July 18: Norwich City 0-2 Burnley
Sunday, July 19: Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton
Sunday, July 19: Tottenham 3-0 Leicester
Monday, July 20: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle
Monday, July 20: Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Monday, July 20: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace
Tuesday, July 21: Watford 0-4 Man City
Tuesday, July 21: Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Wednesday, July 22: Man United 1-1 West Ham
Wednesday, July 22: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

Matchday 38

Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET, Golf Channel – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET, USA – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET, CNBC – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET, NBC – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock – STREAM
Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET, NBCSN – STREAM

Pulisic focused on top 4, FA Cup glory; reflects on first Chelsea season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
The latest Christian Pulisic news is that he’s focused on delivering a top 4 spot and FA Cup glory in the final weeks of his debut season at Chelsea.

Pulisic, 21, has been one of the best players in the Premier League since the restart and the USMNT winger is Chelsea’s main man heading into their final few games of the season.

MORE Pulisic news – Analysis

First up, Chelsea have to get a draw at home against Wolves on Championship Sunday (start time, 11am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

“We definitely want to be in that top four position,” Pulisic told the BBC. “Obviously the FA Cup trophy would be massive. We have some good opportunities in front of us and yeah, we are going to go take it.”

Pulisic has scored four goals, had some incredible assists and has been generally brilliant for Chelsea in recent weeks and the Pennsylvania native has admitted playing in the Premier League is a dream come true and he’s happy with his debut campaign.

“Growing up a watched a lot of the Premier League and it was always a dream of mine to play here and I’m really lucky that I can finally do it. All in all, I’m proud of myself. I think it has been a strong first season and I’m ready to finish strong,” Pulisic said.

Pulisic has scored 10 Premier League goals in his first season and has 11 goals in all competitions with five assists. Pretty good going, especially with a few injuries hitting him hard at different points of the season.

Frank Lampard revealed he has been helping Pulisic to time his runs from midfield and it has certainly been working, while he also took inspiration from Clint Dempsey.

“The manager has been really important for me, obviously getting to work under him, he has a lot of great experience as a player, of course. He has helped me adapt to the physicality of the league, just getting into the box and and scoring goals. I was a big fan of Clint Dempsey in the Premier League, I would say he is one of my favorites and I was lucky enough to play with him towards the end of his national team career.”

The way Pulisic is going, he will surpass Dempsey as having the best Premier League career by an American player in history.

Leicester City – Man United preview: How to watch, stream, start time, prediction, odds

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
This Leicester City – Manchester United clash on the final day of the season on Sunday (start time, 11am ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) promises to be epic, as the winner will be guaranteed a place in the Premier League’s top four and seal UEFA Champions League qualification.

LEICESTER CITY – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM

If Leicester lose then they can’t finish in the top four but if the draw they have a chance and if they win they’re in. As for Manchester United, a draw would seal their spot in the top four but a defeat would leave them having to rely on Chelsea losing at home to Wolvs on the final day.

Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both exceeded expectations this season but if their young, attacking squads come up just short of Champions League qualification it will feel like a bitter blow. Both teams love to attack and that should provide a brilliant finale for the neutral. Champions League qualification is going down to the final 90 minutes of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Manchester United.

Team news

Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu who is suspended, while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are out through injury, so too is Ricardo Pereira while Marc Albrighton could play some part.

Manchester United could have Luke Shaw back at left back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start at right back after Timothy Fosu-Mensah started against West Ham. Eric Bailly, like Shaw, will be given a chance to prove his fitness.

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester exceeding expectations: “We’ve got a game where we’ve got a shot at being in the Champions League. Our target was the arrive in the top six, which at the beginning of the season, would have been a great achievement for us. However, it’s a 38-game season and we have an opportunity to still be in there. If we don’t do it, of course there will be a bit of disappointment, but there will also be gratification in terms of what the players have done and what they’ve given.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to go for the win: “We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity. We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we’d be OK with a draw, but we’ll be going there to win. You’ll prepare as you always do to go and win the game.”

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

This is such a tough game to call. There’s so much on the line and Manchester United know a draw or win would seal their Champions League spot, while Leicester City know only a win will secure their spot in the top four, but a draw would be enough if Chelsea lose against Wolves. Both teams have to go for a win and Man United are the slight favorites (+123) while Leicester are at (+220). For me, the draw at +245 looks like the best value for money.

Prediction

This is going to be tight and tense as both teams play better when they attack but both will likely sit back and try to hit the other on the counter. Leicester City will more than likely need a win, so they will try and stay in the game and if they are level with 30 minutes to go, Jamie Vardy and Co. will go all-out to get the win. I think Man United have just enough quality to get over the line and get the point they need, but this will be tough and they’ve looked tired in recent games. I’m going for a draw. Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United. 

How to watch Leicester City – Manchester United stream and start time

Kickoff: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Matchweek 38

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League final day has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

MORE: Final day PL TV schedule

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the 10 games during Matchweek 38, the final week of the season as so much is on the line. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

MORE: Final day scenarios

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Golf Channel) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-0 Brighton – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

Man City 4-0 Norwich – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM

Leicester 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-1 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

ODDS – Via DraftKings

Sunday, July 26: (-106) Arsenal v. Watford (+265), Tie: +285
Sunday, July 26: (+130) Burnley v. Brighton (+215), Tie: +235
Sunday, July 26: (-122) Chelsea v. Wolves (+330), Tie: +280
Sunday, July 26: (+510) Crystal Palace v. Tottenham (-180), Tie: +310
Sunday, July 26: (+128) Everton v. Bournemouth (+190), Tie: +275
Sunday, July 26: (+220) Leicester City v. Man United (+123), Tie: +245
Sunday, July 26: (-1250) Man City v. Norwich (+2800), Tie: +1100
Sunday, July 26: (+750) Newcastle v. Liverpool (-265), Tie: +390
Sunday, July 26: (+123) Southampton v. Sheffield United (+225), Tie: +240
Sunday, July 26: (+220) West Ham v. Aston Villa (+123), Tie: +245

Chelsea – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Wolves
Photo by David Davies/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Chelsea – Wolves: Frank Lampard’s hopes of the UEFA Champions League run straight into Wolves’ plans for the Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Watch live at 11 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea clinches a place in the top four with a draw or better against Wolves, while a loss means hoping Manchester United beats Leicester City to keep the Blues in the top four.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves have 59 points but do not boast a goal differential advantage over sixth-place Tottenham Hotspur. A loss and Spurs draw or win would push Wolves into seventh place, which could still be a Europa League spot if Chelsea beats Arsenal in the FA Cup Final. Wolves could also still reach the Champions League by winning the Europa League in August, but surely would love to have a European berth in their back pocket.

STREAM CHELSEA – WOLVES LIVE

Team news

Wolves are very healthy and Chelsea has limited absences as well, with Billy Gilmour out and N’Golo Kante a question mark.

What they’re saying

Lampard on Christian Pulisic after the American shone again v. Liverpool“He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League,” Lampard said. “Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semifinal when he’s flying.”

Matt Doherty on making his 300th appearance for Wolves“It’s something [Conor Coady] mentioned to me the other day, but I thought I only made 250 against Tottenham, so I didn’t know how many appearances I had. To be at the club for almost 10 years and survive through different managers, different owners, different ways of playing and seeing the huge amount of turnover of players, it makes me feel proud that I’ve been able to survive. It must mean that I’m doing something right and playing well. It’s been 10 years, so let’s see if I can get 15 or 16 in and then I’ll be finished. That would make me 34 and my legs will have gone by then.”

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Chelsea are heavier favorites than you might think at -122, with a Wolves win returning +330 and a draw at +280 according to DraftKings.

A Tammy Abraham hat trick led Chelsea past Wolves 5-2 at the Molineux in September.

Prediction

This could go in any direction but it wouldn’t surprise for both teams to score a few times! Expect entertainment and desperation. We’ll call it 2-2.

How to watch Chelsea – Wolves stream, start time

Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com