Premier League scores, live table at half of Matchweek 38

Championship Sunday is off to a rip-roaring start, with goals in eight of 10 matches at halftime across England.
Arsenal 3-1 Watford – (Golf Channel) – [STREAM]
Watford conceded a very early penalty and the wheels have come off for interim manager Hayden Mullins at the Emirates Stadium, who got their goal after going down 3-0.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has two goals and an assist to move within one of Jamie Vardy in the PL Golden Boot chase.
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham – (Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]
Harry Kane — who else, really? — has Spurs ahead as Palace may finish the season with eight-straight losses.
Burnley 1-1 Brighton – (Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]
Yves Bissouma made the most of a poorly-executed Brighton corner kick and not-ideal Burnley clearance to lash in a 25-yard beauty. Burnley leveled before the break.
Man City 2-0 Norwich – (Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]
Gabriel Jesus is finishing his career year in style and Kevin De Bruyne has also scored, the runners-up leading over the bottom dwellers at the Etihad.
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves – (USA Network) – [STREAM]
A sleepy affair at Stamford Bridge snapped to life before halftime as Mason Mount scored a delightful free kick and Christian Pulisic helped set up Olivier Giroud’s stoppage time insurance goal. Chelsea is well-equipped for the Champions League barring a collapse.
Leicester City 0-0 Man United – (NBC) – [STREAM]
Not much at the King Power Stadium yet, which is good news for Manchester United.
Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool – (Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]
Dwight Gayle scored in the first minute, but Virgil van Dijk answered before halftime.
Southampton 0-1 Sheffield United – (Gold/Peacock) – [STREAM]
Two longtime Blades combined to put the Blades ahead when Billy Sharp assisted John Lundstram’s opener.
West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa – (NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Nothing yet in London.
Everton 1-2 Bournemouth – (CNBC) – [STREAM]
Moise Kean’s 41st-minute goal canceled the good Cherries vibes produced by Joshua King’s early penalty, but a stoppage time header from Jefferson Lerma has Bournemouth back on top and hoping for anything from West Ham.
Premier League Live Table – Halftime of Week 38
- Liverpool – 97 points
- Man City – 81 points
- Chelsea – 66 points (+15 GD)
- Manchester United – 64 pts (+18 GD)
- Leicester City – 63 points (+18 GD)
- Tottenham – 61 points (+15 GD)
- Wolves – 59 points (+11 GD)
- Sheffield United – 57 points
- Arsenal – 56 points
- Burnley – 55 points
- Everton – 49 points
- Southampton – 49 points
- Newcastle – 45 points
- Crystal Palace – 42 points
- West Ham – 39 points
- Brighton – 39 points
- Aston Villa – 35 points (minus-26 GD)
- Bournemouth – 34 points (minus-26 GD)
- Watford – 34 points (minus-29 GD)
- Norwich City – 21 points