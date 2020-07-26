Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League returned after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was an epic finale to the 2019-20 season. Below you will find the final Premier League standings as the season is over.

When you look at the 2019-20 Premier League season overall, there was so much to play for heading into the final day and it went down to the final moments on the final day.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on European competition.

Manchester United and Chelsea finished in the top four, while Leicester City finished fifth and Tottenham finished in sixth.

That battle for the Champions League and Europa League, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

Add to that the fact that two relegation spots will be decided on the final day as Aston Villa sit out of the bottom three on goal difference and Watford and Bournemouth could stay up with a win and this will be bonkers.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

