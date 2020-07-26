The latest Christian Pulisic news is that he’s focused on delivering a top 4 spot and FA Cup glory in the final weeks of his debut season at Chelsea.
Pulisic, 21, has been one of the best players in the Premier League since the restart and the USMNT winger is Chelsea’s main man heading into their final few games of the season.
First up, Chelsea have to get a draw at home against Wolves on Championship Sunday (start time, 11am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com).
“We definitely want to be in that top four position,” Pulisic told the BBC. “Obviously the FA Cup trophy would be massive. We have some good opportunities in front of us and yeah, we are going to go take it.”
Pulisic has scored four goals, had some incredible assists and has been generally brilliant for Chelsea in recent weeks and the Pennsylvania native has admitted playing in the Premier League is a dream come true and he’s happy with his debut campaign.
“Growing up a watched a lot of the Premier League and it was always a dream of mine to play here and I’m really lucky that I can finally do it. All in all, I’m proud of myself. I think it has been a strong first season and I’m ready to finish strong,” Pulisic said.
Pulisic has scored 10 Premier League goals in his first season and has 11 goals in all competitions with five assists. Pretty good going, especially with a few injuries hitting him hard at different points of the season.
Frank Lampard revealed he has been helping Pulisic to time his runs from midfield and it has certainly been working, while he also took inspiration from Clint Dempsey.
“The manager has been really important for me, obviously getting to work under him, he has a lot of great experience as a player, of course. He has helped me adapt to the physicality of the league, just getting into the box and and scoring goals. I was a big fan of Clint Dempsey in the Premier League, I would say he is one of my favorites and I was lucky enough to play with him towards the end of his national team career.”
The way Pulisic is going, he will surpass Dempsey as having the best Premier League career by an American player in history.