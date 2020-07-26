More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: Pulisic plays big role for Chelsea on final day

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic was heavily involved as Chelsea struck twice before the break against Wolves to pretty much seal their spot in the UEFA Champions League as the news on Pulisic is that he continues to dazzle.

A free kick from Mason Mount and a goal from Olivier Giroud in stoppage time put the result pretty much beyond doubt as Chelsea only needed a draw heading into the final game of the season to finish in the top four.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic had a big hand in the second and the news will not be a surprise to fans of Chelsea and the USA.

The winger picked the ball up, drove towards goal and found Mason Mount who flicked the ball to Giroud who finished at the second attempt.

Pulisic has been in sensational form since the restart and has been at the heart of everything good that Chelsea have done.

This game was no different as Pulisic has played a key role in getting Chelsea into the top 4 and has an FA Cup final to look forward to next week against Arsenal at Wembley, as well as a UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg where they have to overturn a 3-0 deficit.

Not a bad end to the season for the American superstar, and take a look at the video below to see how he helped Chelsea on their way against Wolves.

Watford legend Deeney lets loose after Watford relegation

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
An emotional Troy Deeney had plenty to say after Watford’s comeback bid came up short at Arsenal and the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League after five seasons.

The Hornets ultimately would’ve needed a win to stay up since Aston Villa drew West Ham, and going down 3-0 was too much of an ask against the Gunners in a 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Championship Sunday.

Deeney had a collection of issues with the club’s performance on the season from the defending right on up to the board room and the firing of three coaches including Nigel Pearson with two matches to play.

He also questioned whether he’ll ever play in the Premier League again, though maybe his cynical comments about the club’s hierarchy could land him a move elsewhere (That’s quite tongue-in-cheek; The club legend would have to want to leave).

Deeney scored 10 times this Premier League season after missing nine matches (no wins) earlier this season. He has 133 goals and 59 assists in 398 appearances for the Hornets.

Some ‘highlights’ from his post-match.

On poor defense and worries for the club’s employees

“It’s not about today’s game, it’s a year of not being good enough. We can be frustrated with today but if we can’t defend as a team you’re going to lose more games than you win. But it’s worse for the fans and those who work at the club they’re the ones that might lose their jobs and it isn’t fair on them.”

On firing three managers in one season

“The club from top to bottom will need to do an audit. Because sacking three managers in one season means we haven’t got it right. Something went wrong, is that managers, is that players is it ownership? We need to audit that and go through it all to see what went wrong.”

On his future and an upcoming knee injury

“I’m 32 years old, I have a knee operation next week because I’ve been playing injured for the last month. I honestly don’t know if this is going to be my last game at Watford or in the Premier League. I don’t know, it’s too early to talk about that and it’s not about me it’s about the people at the club who work at the club and will be affected. I’ll take a few days away, assess and take some grief online no doubt.

On his career so far and the Coronavirus pandemic

“But you know if I do ultimately stop playing for Watford as of now I’ve had a great run, next week or the week after is going to be 10 years at this club. That don’t happen often, I think the whole country has had enough of COVID and I’m right in that. Basicallly I’m going to go and get my knee sorted and go and spend some time with my family and at the end of the day they’re the only people whose opinions I care about. If someone wants to give me grief online then please do it. I’m a big boy with big shoulders and I’ve had some real world issues so getting some stick online doesn’t bother me.”

Final Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
The Premier League returned after a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was an epic finale to the 2019-20 season. Below you will find the final Premier League standings as the season is over.

When you look at the 2019-20 Premier League season overall, there was so much to play for heading into the final day and it went down to the final moments on the final day.

Liverpool have wrapped up the Premier League in stunning fashion over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side eager to focus on European competition.

Manchester United and Chelsea finished in the top four, while Leicester City finished fifth and Tottenham finished in sixth.

That battle for the Champions League and Europa League, with plenty of Premier League clubs still have their European hopes in the balance.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 52 18-1-0 14-2-3 99
 Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 67 15-2-2 11-1-7 81
 Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 30 10-7-2 8-5-6 66
 Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 15 11-3-5 9-3-7 66
 Leicester City 38 18 8 12 67 41 26 11-4-4 7-4-8 62
 Tottenham Hotspur 38 16 11 11 61 47 14 12-3-4 4-8-7 59
 Wolves 38 15 14 9 51 40 11 8-7-4 7-7-5 59
 Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 8 10-6-3 4-8-7 56
 Sheffield United 38 14 12 12 39 39 0 10-3-6 4-9-6 54
 Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 -7 8-4-7 7-5-7 54
 Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 -9 6-3-10 9-4-6 52
 Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 -12 8-7-4 5-3-11 49
 Newcastle United 38 11 11 16 38 58 -20 6-8-5 5-3-11 44
 Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 -19 6-5-8 5-5-9 43
 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 14 15 39 54 -15 5-7-7 4-7-8 41
 West Ham United 38 10 9 19 49 62 -13 6-4-9 4-5-10 39
 Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 -26 7-3-9 2-5-12 35
 Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 -25 5-6-8 4-1-14 34
 Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 -28 6-6-7 2-4-13 34
 Norwich City 38 5 6 27 26 75 -49 4-3-12 1-3-15 21

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released for the final day, with times, channels and dates for the final week confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA and via Peacock online.

The final day sees 10 Premier League games aired across five channels, with the remaining five games on Peacock and NBC Sports Gold.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, it has been an amazing party since the restart as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite games being played in empty stadiums at home venues, it has been one heck of a celebration.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 26, as the channels for the final day of the 2019-20 season is now confirmed and here’s how to watch in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch, schedule in USA (all times EST)

Liverpool seals 99-point season with comeback win at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT
Newcastle – Liverpool: Three different goal scorers and assist men helped Liverpool to a 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Old nemesis Dwight Gayle scored early to put the Reds down 1-0 but Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, and Sadio Mane scored to send the champions out on a club-record 99 points.

Newcastle finishes 13th with 44 points. Ex-Liverpool man Jonjo Shelvey assisted Gayle’s first minute opener.

WATCH NEWCASTLE – LIVERPOOL FULL MATCH REPLAY

Two things we learned (We’ll keep this quick)

1. Champs go out on top and deserve a rest: Liverpool, more than anyone else, has earned a proper break and the chance to recharge its batteries. It’s going to be monumentally challenging for the Reds to regroup with the same intensity and weekly desperation to outlast the competition but who cares? Order a lot of sandwiches and don’t think of soccer for a while, gents.

2. A word for Steve Bruce: Newcastle could hardly find a manager after Rafa Benitez left and Steve Bruce got a load of grief after accepting the job at his boyhood club. Whatever you think of the Magpies’ season — and they were very fortunate in many wins and draws — Bruce did one of his best managing jobs and deserves more than a few high fives if only for dealing with all the “Hey are you going to get fired if the takeover is completed?” questions. That he took so many without taking a swing at anyone deserves a wink and a nod.

Man of the Match

Mane only played about a half-hour but scored an absolute beauty. Call this a season-achievement award:

Newcastle – Liverpool recap

Former Newcastle teammate Georginio Wijnaldum trusted Shelvey a bit much in handing him the ball for a quickly-played free kick that sprung Gayle on Alisson Becker.
Gayle has done some things against Liverpool in his day, memories erased by the Reds’ lovely title this season.

Dubravka then made a flying save to deny Takumi Minamino’s dribble and rip in the 29th.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross was put home by Van Dijk to make it 1-1 at half.

Newcastle regrouped after the break and substitute Sean Longstaff could’ve had the Magpies back in front off a Shelvey feed but missed wide.

Origi made it 2-1 when he defied Dubravka just before the hour mark.

Salah then smashed off the post and was denied again when his break was denied by a sliding Federico Fernandez.