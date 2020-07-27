Fulham takes hold of playoff tie v Cardiff through two magic goals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Football League Championship’s playoff semifinals are half in the books, and the advantages are in the corners of familiar faces for Premier League followers.

A day after six-seeded hosts Swansea City beat 10-man third-seed Brentford through a late, sweet Andre Ayew strike, fourth-seed Fulham took hold of its playoff tie with a first leg win at Cardiff City.

Ex-Spurs man Josh Onomah scored a wonderful goal with a mazy dribble at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday to give the Londoners the first of two goals in the 2-0 lead they take back to Wales.

Away goals do not count if the teams finish tied after two legs.

Former PSG youth Neeskens Kebano got the second goal in stoppage time with a delightful free kick (and yes he’s named after legendary Dutch midfielder Johan Neeskens).

Will it be Fulham and Swansea City in the playoff final, vying to join Leeds and West Brom in the Premier League? Fulham was relegated last season, while Swans went down after the 2017-18 campaign.

