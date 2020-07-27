After qualifying for the Champions League, Manchester United are not waiting around as they have reportedly bid $115 million to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

According to a report from Bild in Germany, Man United have opened the bidding at around $115 million for Sancho, even though Borussia Dortmund want closer to $140 million for the English winger.

Sancho, 20, has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and his quality on the wing is undoubted. Sancho is coming off a breakout season for Dortmund as he dazzled in the Bundesliga and Champions League, while he also became a regular for the English national team.

The former Watford and Manchester City academy product moved to Dortmund as a teenager in search of regular minutes and has been a star for the German giants.

It is believed that with Champions League finances secured for next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given plenty of cash to kick on and sign Sancho, a new center back and potentially a new holding midfielder.

Sancho would be the main buy this summer for United and his England teammate and close friend Marcus Rashford is said to be pushing for the Red Devils to sign the tricky winger. With Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack, adding Sancho would add extra star power to an already stacked attack.

Man United have improved defensively and even though they have dazzled in attack for most of the second half of the season, they do need something a little different as Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are very similar players who all look forward when on the ball. Sancho cuts inside, has flicks and tricks and would offer something a little different.

Given the fact that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have a blossoming partnership in midfield, Solskjaer needs an extra tweak to his attack and defensive lineups and Man United could be potential title contenders. Since the restart they were sensational and they have plenty of cash to spend, unlike most clubs during the current financial climate.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United now seems like a matter of when, not if.

