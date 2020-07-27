More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
Report: Man United offer $115 million for Sancho

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 27, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
After qualifying for the Champions League, Manchester United are not waiting around as they have reportedly bid $115 million to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

According to a report from Bild in Germany, Man United have opened the bidding at around $115 million for Sancho, even though Borussia Dortmund want closer to $140 million for the English winger.

Sancho, 20, has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and his quality on the wing is undoubted. Sancho is coming off a breakout season for Dortmund as he dazzled in the Bundesliga and Champions League, while he also became a regular for the English national team.

The former Watford and Manchester City academy product moved to Dortmund as a teenager in search of regular minutes and has been a star for the German giants.

It is believed that with Champions League finances secured for next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given plenty of cash to kick on and sign Sancho, a new center back and potentially a new holding midfielder.

Sancho would be the main buy this summer for United and his England teammate and close friend Marcus Rashford is said to be pushing for the Red Devils to sign the tricky winger. With Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack, adding Sancho would add extra star power to an already stacked attack.

Man United have improved defensively and even though they have dazzled in attack for most of the second half of the season, they do need something a little different as Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are very similar players who all look forward when on the ball. Sancho cuts inside, has flicks and tricks and would offer something a little different.

Given the fact that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have a blossoming partnership in midfield, Solskjaer needs an extra tweak to his attack and defensive lineups and Man United could be potential title contenders. Since the restart they were sensational and they have plenty of cash to spend, unlike most clubs during the current financial climate.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United now seems like a matter of when, not if.

Report: Chelsea open talks on $93 million Kai Havertz transfer

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 27, 2020, 9:53 AM EDT
Chelsea have opened talks on a $93 million transfer for Kai Havertz, as the German star looks set to become the next big-name arrival at Stamford Bridge.

After securing Champions League qualification on the final day of the season, and the huge cash windfall which comes with it, Frank Lampard will now get to spend even more on reshaping the Chelsea squad.

A report from Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are speeding up negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, as Havertz has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is waiting to sign his contract.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already on board for next season and the arrival of Havertz would add so much firepower to their attack with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and potentially Willian also around.

Of course, Chelsea are trying to push through deals for a new goalkeeper and at least one new center back and left back, as Lampard knows his team are good enough going forward but need plenty of help defensively.

That said, Chelsea have created so many chances this season (second most in the Premier League behind only Man City) and have failed to be clinical. Hence the extra impetus on bringing in attacking players.

Kai Havertz to Chelsea has been rumbling on for quite some time now but with the transfer window now open and Champions League action secured for next season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be pushing ahead to sign stars as soon as possible as there are just 46 days until the 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off.

In the case of Chelsea, they are one of a handful of clubs who have money to spend and it will be a busy summer of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge as Lampard exceeded all expectations in his first 12 months in charge and he will be rewarded by bringing in elite players from across Europe.

Havertz is at the top of the list.

Juventus win record ninth straight Serie A title

Juventus
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday as they beat Sampdoria 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty off a well-worked free kick for his 31st goal of the season, then Federico Bernardeschi sealed the win in the second half as another Scudetto is heading to I Bianconeri.

Ronaldo also missed a penalty kick in the second half as he is now three goals behind Ciro Immobile in the race for the Serie A golden boot with two games to go in Italy’s top-flight.

Juventus have stumbled over the line in the title race as they had won just one of their five games before beating Sampdoria as they finish above Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio who all couldn’t stay in touch in the title race after the restart.

The league title is the first of Sarri’s coaching career and caps a solid first season back in Italy for the former Napoli coach. At times Juventus have struggled this season but Ronaldo has been on a mission and they now switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League as they host Lyon in their Round of 16 second leg on Aug. 7, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in France in February.

Juventus have now won 36 league titles in Italy, a record among Europe’s top five leagues, and their ninth title win in a row aligns them with Celtic and Ludogorets who are currently also on a run of ninth league titles on the spin.

Take a look below at the scenes below as Juventus’ players and coaching staff celebrated in their home stadium.

De Bruyne on matching Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record

By Nicholas MendolaJul 26, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT
Having made peace with Man City’s runner-up status in this season’s Premier League, probable possible Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne would like a little help with the record book.

De Bruyne scored twice Sunday, but it was his assist that spoke the loudest.

The 29-year-old Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for City’s third goal of a 5-0 blowout win against Norwich City, matching the Premier League single season record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 season.

It was a classic KDB touch assist, not audacious but befitting a record. He finishes the season with seven more assists than runner-up Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Here’s the thing, though: a smirking KDB feels like the score sheet deciders have denied him his due.

“I’ve got two more so you guys took two away from me. I’m still claiming that one so for me I was already above but it is what it is. I need my teammates because obviously I’m helping them, creating to score. If they score it then I will get it. It’s nice to have and it’s nice to have a victory.”

City will face Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16 second leg on Friday, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Spain on Feb. 26, a game that saw Sergio Ramos sent off in a double whammy for La Liga’s champions.

Delighted Solskjaer has message for Man United critics; praises Fernandes

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 26, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
A delighted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for the Manchester United critics out there and reserved special praise for Bruno Fernandes as they sealed a top 4 finish on the final day, as they finished third in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League.

Solskjaer and United were unbeaten in their final 14 Premier League games of the season as their attacking unit fired, they looked largely solid defensively and they return to the Champions League after a season out of the competition.

Speaking to reporter via Zoom after the game, Solskjaer was asked about pundits predicting his team to finish outside of the top 4 and if he has finally proven he is the right man for the job.

“It didn’t seem like you were expecting that because all of the predictions were about sixth or seventh,” Solskjaer said. “That’s alright. It is a massive challenge and I’m not the one to answer that. I believe in what I do and I believe in what have been doing and we will all have different ideas or management in how we go about things. I do it my way and that is the only way I can do that. I have a fantastic staff, the players have bought into this, the personalities out there have taken on board what we have been doing. I’m not going to say I’m not the man because, of course, I’m in the job. I believe in what I’m doing.”

Has it been particularly sweet to silence the criticism after pundits believed that Man United would finish outside of the top four?

“I’ve always been made that way. If I’m getting criticized that makes me stronger and believe more in what I’m doing,” Solskjaer smiled. “Please don’t praise me too much because you can be complacent… That’s just the way I’m made. I didn’t know until a few days ago because I was just reading through them, me and some of the staff were just discussing. I think third with this team, this squad and where we have been with the rebuild, it is a massive achievement from everyone.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a massive reason why Man United are back in the Champions League as his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon has reignited the entire side and Solskjaer admitted his impact has been incredible.

“We have to admit he has come in and had a massive influence. He’s made a massive impact, been fantastic scoring goals, creating goals but also his enthusiasm and mentality around the place has helped,” Solskjaer said. “Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno and that’s natural because he’s played too much, you can see his passion, he’s moaning a little bit here and there, but we will have to take that away from him sometimes. He stepped up, calm as you like, and slotted away the penalty kick.”

ProSoccerTalk also asked Solskjaer if the defensive improvements this season will be key to kicking on in the Champions League and Premier League next season.

“Any teams foundation is built from the back and that is our 21st clean sheet and David [de Gea] has a record today with 114 clean sheets for the club,” Solskjaer smiled. “We have to be able to have a stability from the back to play, and we can release the talent. Marcus, Anthony, Mason, all the players up front. they have not had the pressure of having to score three, four or five goals because we’ve kept it tight lately.”

Solskjaer and Man United are on the charge and are enjoying proving the doubters wrong with this top 4 finish. Somewhere, Sir Alex Ferguson is nodding to himself and likes what he sees from this young team.