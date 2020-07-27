LISTEN: The 2 Robbies dive into a wild Championship Sunday

The 2 Robbies focus on Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United (:40), Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (10:55), Aston Villa securing promotion after their 1-1 draw at West Ham (17:27) and what the future looks like for Watford (23:07) and Bournemouth (27:18) after both clubs were relegated to the Championship.
The gents end the podcast with a word on the wonderful career of David Silva at Manchester City (34:26).
Klopp gets the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, beating out Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.
The reigning champion of the PL, Club World Cup, and — for another month — the UEFA Champions League thanks his coaching staff and gushed about ex-Manchester United boss Ferguson.
Wilder finished second in the voting after guiding the Blades to the precipice of European football in their first season back in the Premier League.
“I’m absolutely to get this wonderful trophy. I got an opportunity to see who won it before, some big, big Liverpool names. Kenny looks like he’s all over the trophy. Brendan won it, well deserved. And it’s named after Sir Alex Ferguson. I know it’s not 100 percent appropriate as Liverpool manager and I admire and love. He was the first British manager I met. We had breakfast together. I’m not sure he remembers it but I’ll remember it forever because this moment was like meeting the Pope. From the first moment, we really clicked.”
Willian led Chelsea in assists with seven in the Premier League campaign and his nine goals were second to Tammy Abraham. At times he was the driving force of their attack and he looked nothing like a man on the back end of his career.
He’ll join Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi as wingers for Lampard to choose, and Timo Werner also liked to drift out wide as well (though it still seems likely the Blues will use him in a role much closer to center forward).
So should Chelsea want him to stay? With Pedro leaving, he’ll provide valuable veteran leadership to the wingers along with Olivier Giroud. And he can obviously still play. The Blues will be in four competitions again, so depth will be key.
And with Hudson-Odoi still very green and Ziyech no certainty to adapt immediately, it could be a Pulisic-Werner-Willian front line often for Lampard.
Then there was the mini-season called Project Restart in which the Reds laid claim to the league but the two Manchester sides looked the best, Leicester fell off a cliff, and Southampton surged up the table.
So before we dig into the incredible challenge of naming a Best XI for the 2019-20 Premier League season, let’s take a moment to laud the men who crushed the restart.
Premier League Project Restart Best XI
Even though Van Dijk had a dud against Arsenal and wasn’t legendary against Man City, the Dutchman was still one of the best to do it since the league returned from the coronavirus pause. But there were so many attackers to fit into this, so…
Southampton had the fourth-most points of any team during the restart and Ings and Ward-Prowse were the key parts to their solid play.
Everton stumbled but it was impossible to pin it on Keane and (until late in the restart) center back mate Mason Holgate.
This is hard on Michail Antonio, but it was him or Ings.
This was the year of the attacker and there are a bevy of incredible talents who will not make the Best XI, Second XI, or even Third XI if you don’t cheat with positions.
Liverpool had Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah combine for almost 40 goals and 20 assists, while Man City’s Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were electric. Heck, Riyad Mahrez had one of the best minute-for-minute seasons in the league when he managed to get field time.
Then there are Kane, Vardy, Aubameyang, and Willian. There are Ings, Rashford, Jimenez, and Traore.
It’s bonkers. So we’re prepared for your anger as we roll out our teams.
The 31-year-old will reportedly net Liverpool around $14 million. He had one year remaining on his contract, and leaves Liverpool with a center back crop of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. The club has also has young Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg under contract and some versatile midfielders, but they will be buying depth.
Lovren has 57 caps for Croatia and was part of the 2018 World Cup runners-up. He’s won the French Cup, the Croatian Cup, the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the top two league tiers in Croatia.
“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” said Jurgen Klopp. “He had so many good games. … A great player and a great person. Yesterday we said, ‘Who is now the best friend of Mo?’ because they were really real, real bezzies. They were really close and that’s the thing, we will miss him. He is a model athlete, has everything you need and now he goes to Russia, but he can come back always – he will be always welcome because he is a really nice guy.”