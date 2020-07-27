Premier League champion Adam Lallana signs for Brighton

One of the more exciting and promising clubs in the Premier League is adding a player from the champions.

Adam Lallana was announced as a Brighton and Hove Albion signing on Monday, joining the Seagulls after six seasons at Liverpool.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Lallana, 32, spent the first eight years of his senior career down south with Southampton and Bournemouth, and now heads about 65 miles east of St. Mary’s to the Amex Stadium.

The midfielder is a part-time player for Liverpool the past three seasons after three seasons as a regular starter. That’ll help the proverbial tread on the tires of a player his age, who has 81 goals and 70 assists in 439 appearances between Liverpool and Southampton.

Here’s Seagulls boss Graham Potter on the ex-Southampton and Liverpool playmaker, via brightonandhovealbion.com:

“The honours he won during his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, only further underline his ability and character. Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I am sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal. “To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be a great addition for us, and I know he will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad.”

Brighton won 41 points in its first year under Potter, seven points clear of the bottom three. The expected goals table says they conceded more and scored less than their performance suggested. It could be a fun season ahead at the Amex.