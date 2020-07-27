Starting in north London, Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Arsenal who are said to be lining up replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who could both leave this summer.
According to a report from the Le10Sport in France, Jimenez is one of Arsenal’s top summer targets if both Aubameyang and Lacazette leave. With one year left on Aubameyang’s contract and Lacazette said to be keen on a move away, Arsenal would only have Eddie Nketiah remaining as a center forward option.
Jimenez, 29, has been in sensational form for Wolves over the last two seasons and has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona and others. The Mexico star has always left his options open when talking about a transfer away from Wolves and the former Benfica and Atletico Madrid seems to want one more crack at an elite club in the Champions League.
If that is the case, is a move to Arsenal the right thing for Jimenez? Mikel Arteta is building something at Arsenal and the lure of living in London could appeal to Jimenez, but Wolves are a lot closer to challenging for a top four spot than Arsenal right now.
It will be intriguing to watch this situation unfold as Wolves have to now win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season and if they do that you feel like Jimenez will probably stay at Molineux. If not, there will be a mad scramble for Jimenez this summer.
Staying with a forward from CONCACAF, Canadian sensation Jonathan David is being linked with a move to Leeds United.
According to his chairman at Gent, the 20-year-old striker is wanted by newly-promoted Leeds as Marcelo Bielsa aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of their Premier League return.
David scored 23 goals for Gent in 2019-20 and the striker is billed as one of the top young forwards in Europe with Gent said to be seeking $35 million for David.
“I have expressed my annoyance that contact has been made with Lille behind our back,” Gent chairman Ivan De Witte told De Zondag. “They have made a transfer impossible because of that, it is a bridge too far. Contacts were stopped this week, but other clubs are still interested, with much better proposals even, including Leeds.”
The 31-year-old will reportedly net Liverpool around $14 million. He had one year remaining on his contract, and leaves Liverpool with a center back crop of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. The club has also has young Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg under contract and some versatile midfielders, but they will be buying depth.
Lovren has 57 caps for Croatia and was part of the 2018 World Cup runners-up. He’s won the French Cup, the Croatian Cup, the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the top two league tiers in Croatia.
“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” said Jurgen Klopp. “He had so many good games. … A great player and a great person. Yesterday we said, ‘Who is now the best friend of Mo?’ because they were really real, real bezzies. They were really close and that’s the thing, we will miss him. He is a model athlete, has everything you need and now he goes to Russia, but he can come back always – he will be always welcome because he is a really nice guy.”
Here is the latest statement from PSG with a Kylian Mbappe injury update:
“As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle. The results of today’s scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.”
The French superstar is now in a race against time to try and somehow be fit for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta on Aug. 12 and even if PSG make it through that round, it is unlikely Mbappe will be fully fit for the semifinals and final.
Being without your top goalscorer the one time you are heavily favored to finally win the so far elusive Champions League title is a bitter pill for PSG to swallow.
Mbappe will definitely missed the French League Cup against Lyon on July 31 and PSG will now have to weigh up whether or not it is worth rushing Mbappe back for the Champions League semifinal or final, if they get there, or just let him rest and prepare for the 2020-21 season.
The good news for PSG is that Neymar is now finally back fit but Mbappe is their go-to man and unless he makes a speedy recovery, he won’t have the same impact on the business end of the season in the Champions League.
Based on their performances on the pitch, decisions off it and where they finished, here’s a grade for all 20 Premier League teams.
Feel free to dish out your Premier League grades in the comments below as we go through the Premier League in alphabetical order.
Arsenal: C-
Rallied after Unai Emery was fired and Mikel Arteta was hired but there is so much for the young manager to sort out. Will Aubameyang and Lacazette stay? Do they have money to spend? How will they improve defensively? What the heck is going on with Ozil? Still, an FA Cup win to seal a return to Europe would rescue a horrible season, as Arteta’s side finished in eighth, their lowest position in 25 years.
Aston Villa: D
Saved themselves on the final day but this was not pretty. Sure, they can celebrate survival but Dean Smith and Aston Villa had a lot of quality players but never really looked like a team until the final two weeks. They had a few big injuries and Jack Grealish was good, but not amazing, for most of the season. Villa have to move a lot of players in and out this summer to avoid another relegation scrap.
Bournemouth: F
Eddie Howe’s side are much-loved but this season they were woeful. They stopped creating and scoring goals midway through the season and they continued to let them in. Callum Wilson’s goals dried up, the way Ryan Fraser’s contract running out was handled was awful and even though David Brooks was injured, would he have made that much of a difference? After a five-season fairytale stay in the top-flight, Bournemouth were relegated and Howe can have no complaints. Will he stay to try and bring them straight back up? Expect Ake, Wilson, Brooks and others to be sold this summer.
Brighton: B
What a job Graham Potter has done. Brighton are now a great team to watch, play exciting soccer and Potter has done that with largely the same squad Chris Hughton had. Pretty safe from relegation for most of the season and the likes of Maupay, Trossard and Connolly should be good next season. Potter was a gamble, but he’s worked his magic on Brighton (see what I did there…).
Burnley: B+
Sean Dyche once again proved he can organize a team on a shoestring budget and Burnley finishing in 10th was an amazing achievement. Dyche was angry towards the end of thee season as players left as free agents and he may leave this summer unless the Clarets start to spend more. Has he taken them as far as he can? Whatever happens, Dyche and Burnley once again punched well above their weight.
Chelsea: A-
Frank Lampard’s youngsters delivered a top four finish nobody really thought they could and they did it with swagger and a few slip ups along the way. Defensively fragile but sumptuous in attack, the likes of Mount, James, Pulisic and Abraham took their chances and now a new host of stars are arriving with Werner, Ziyech and maybe Havertz on the way. Lampard exceeded Chelsea’s expectations and if they can sort out their defense, they could challenge for the title.
Crystal Palace: D-
Pretty meh season for Palace. Roy Hodgson did what he does and turned them into a solid outfit but one win from their final nine games of the season is worrying. Wilfried Zaha didn’t turn up all season and wants out, so that’s a big offseason problem to sort out. Palace will want to kick on and that could mean moving on from Hodgson, who has done a fine job.
Everton: F
Just not good enough. Marco Silva was fired and Carlo Ancelotti hired and despite some glimmers of hope in the second half of the season, the same problems arose for Everton. Defensive mistakes cost them dear and they need a midfield enforcer. Richarlison can’t do it all on his own up top. With the squad they have they should be in the top 10, minimum, but 12th place wasn’t good enough. Ancelotti knows that and will demand wholesale changes this summer.
Leicester City: A
So, so close to a Champions League return. For the first half of this season it looked like Leicester would challenge Liverpool for the title. Then they imploded. Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot and they finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League, but Brendan Rodgers will be disappointed with the way they crumbled in the second half of the season. They are a young team but it seemed like arrogance crept into their play.
Liverpool: A+
What can we say that hasn’t already been said? A first Premier League title and a first league title in over 30 years, Jurgen Klopp has delivered. His players were sensational and looked like they would go the entire season unbeaten and even though they didn’t, 99 points gained is remarkable. They smashed so many records and did it in style. Deserved champions and one of the best teams in Premier League history.
Manchester City: B+
Pep Guardiola’s men had an off season but still finished second. Defensively they were shambolic at times and not signing a new center back last summer came back to haunt them. Laporte being injured was one thing but Pep needs to upgrade his full backs too. Kevin de Bruyne was majestic and they could still win the Champions League. Man City will be up there again next season and having the Champions League ban overturned was huge for their future.
Manchester United: A-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with a third-place finish, and rightly so, but he knows United are a long way behind Liverpool and Man City. Man United were superb in the second half of the season and Bruno Fernandes’ arrival was key to that. Defensively they’ve improved and Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are electric in attack. If David de Gea can regain his form and United can bring in two or three quality additions this summer, they may just be back to being title contenders. Solskjaer is at the wheel and slowly but surely he’s turning Man United back on track.
Newcastle United: C
A very average season for Newcastle. Steve Bruce probably overachieved with the players he has and the delayed and controversial sale of the club to the Saudi Arabian royal family has been hanging over the Magpies. Defensively they are tough but they must improve going forward. Allan Saint-Maximin is a gem, while Miguel Almiron found his feet and Joelinton didn’t. Plenty of ‘Brucie Bonus’ wins but all in all, Newcastle did well to stay out of the relegation scrap. Bang average.
Norwich City: D
Didn’t have a chance from the start but still a really poor finish to the season. It was like Daniel Farke’s side gave up after hearing their manager say all season long they needed a miracle to stay up. Norwich never strengthened after sealing promotion and that is their model. The Canaries will be in the top half of the Championship next season and after a great start to 2019-20, they let their Premier League status slip away so easily. Lovely to watch, at times, but not hungry enough in both boxes.
Sheffield United: A+
Chris Wilder is up there as a manager of the year candidate. The Blades were brilliant and finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League. Their European bid came up short after a tough restart period but their overlapping center backs and general tenacity should be applauded. Great at the back, not so great in attack, Wilder needs to add more firepower. If he gets it right then the Blades can eye another top 10 finish. Next season will be really tough.
Southampton: B
Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton deserve huge credit for turning their season around. After THAT 9-0 loss against Leicester City, the entire mood of the club changed. They have returned to being the plucky upstarts and their form from November onwards was majestic. Danny Ings banged in 22 goals and they regained their hunger and caused plenty of shocks as Hasenhuttl’s famed 4-2-2-2 high-pressing system is working a treat. 11th place finish this season, but can they push for Europe next season?
Tottenham Hotspur: C
Mauricio Pochettino being fired was a shock but probably needed as he had taken Spurs as far as he could. Jose Mourinho coming in was an even bigger shock but it’s working, sort of. Spurs have been grinding out wins since Mourinho arrived and had so many injuries to deal with. Harry Kane is back fit and scoring goals and if Mourinho can improve this defense, they will always have a chance of winning thanks to Kane and Son. Sixth place was fine, all things considered, and Mourinho will want top four next season. Will he get the money to do that?
Watford: F
Absolutely shocking. Four managerial changes in a season says it all. The ownership and players have to take a huge amount of criticism for the way the Hornets went down. Javi Gracia was fired, so too were Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson, the latter with two games of the season to go after he had Watford within touching distance of safety. Watford’s owners have always hired and fired coaches but this was utter nonsense. Watford’s players were in a European hunt and in the FA Cup final last season and now they’re in the Championship. A hugely disappointing season. Can they recover quickly from this?
West Ham: F
Just about stayed up and this wasn’t pretty either. Manuel Pellegrini spent a lot of money and most of the new signings have failed to impress. The jury is out on Haller and Fornals, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio were the only major positives. David Moyes being hired to save them from relegation for a second time worked, again, but West Ham massively underachieved. Is Moyes the right man long-term? Will he be given a chance to build something this time? West Ham should be a top 10 club but they have to get their recruitment right.
Wolves: B+
Another very impressive season for Wolves who finished seventh, again. They were in the top four conversation all the way until the end and are in the Europa League knockout rounds. Nuno Espirito Santo has done a magnificent job and with Raul Jimenez banging them in up top and Adama Traore dazzling on the wing, they scare so many opponents. Can Wolves keep hold of their star duo? That will be key to mounting another top four challenge next season.
A report from Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are speeding up negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, as Havertz has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is waiting to sign his contract.
Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already on board for next season and the arrival of Havertz would add so much firepower to their attack with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and potentially Willian also around.
Of course, Chelsea are trying to push through deals for a new goalkeeper and at least one new center back and left back, as Lampard knows his team are good enough going forward but need plenty of help defensively.
That said, Chelsea have created so many chances this season (second most in the Premier League behind only Man City) and have failed to be clinical. Hence the extra impetus on bringing in attacking players.
Kai Havertz to Chelsea has been rumbling on for quite some time now but with the transfer window now open and Champions League action secured for next season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be pushing ahead to sign stars as soon as possible as there are just 46 days until the 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off.
In the case of Chelsea, they are one of a handful of clubs who have money to spend and it will be a busy summer of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge as Lampard exceeded all expectations in his first 12 months in charge and he will be rewarded by bringing in elite players from across Europe.