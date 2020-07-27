A report from Sky Sport journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are speeding up negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen, as Havertz has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is waiting to sign his contract.
Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already on board for next season and the arrival of Havertz would add so much firepower to their attack with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and potentially Willian also around.
Of course, Chelsea are trying to push through deals for a new goalkeeper and at least one new center back and left back, as Lampard knows his team are good enough going forward but need plenty of help defensively.
That said, Chelsea have created so many chances this season (second most in the Premier League behind only Man City) and have failed to be clinical. Hence the extra impetus on bringing in attacking players.
Kai Havertz to Chelsea has been rumbling on for quite some time now but with the transfer window now open and Champions League action secured for next season, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will be pushing ahead to sign stars as soon as possible as there are just 46 days until the 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off.
In the case of Chelsea, they are one of a handful of clubs who have money to spend and it will be a busy summer of ins and outs at Stamford Bridge as Lampard exceeded all expectations in his first 12 months in charge and he will be rewarded by bringing in elite players from across Europe.
Based on their performances on the pitch, decisions off it and where they finished, here’s a grade for all 20 Premier League teams.
Feel free to dish out your Premier League grades in the comments below as we go through the Premier League in alphabetical order.
Arsenal: C-
Rallied after Unai Emery was fired and Mikel Arteta was hired but there is so much for the young manager to sort out. Will Aubameyang and Lacazette stay? Do they have money to spend? How will they improve defensively? What the heck is going on with Ozil? Still, an FA Cup win to seal a return to Europe would rescue a horrible season, as Arteta’s side finished in eighth, their lowest position in 25 years.
Aston Villa: D
Saved themselves on the final day but this was not pretty. Sure, they can celebrate survival but Dean Smith and Aston Villa had a lot of quality players but never really looked like a team until the final two weeks. They had a few big injuries and Jack Grealish was good, but not amazing, for most of the season. Villa have to move a lot of players in and out this summer to avoid another relegation scrap.
Bournemouth: F
Eddie Howe’s side are much-loved but this season they were woeful. They stopped creating and scoring goals midway through the season and they continued to let them in. Callum Wilson’s goals dried up, the way Ryan Fraser’s contract running out was handled was awful and even though David Brooks was injured, would he have made that much of a difference? After a five-season fairytale stay in the top-flight, Bournemouth were relegated and Howe can have no complaints. Will he stay to try and bring them straight back up? Expect Ake, Wilson, Brooks and others to be sold this summer.
Brighton: B
What a job Graham Potter has done. Brighton are now a great team to watch, play exciting soccer and Potter has done that with largely the same squad Chris Hughton had. Pretty safe from relegation for most of the season and the likes of Maupay, Trossard and Connolly should be good next season. Potter was a gamble, but he’s worked his magic on Brighton (see what I did there…).
Burnley: B+
Sean Dyche once again proved he can organize a team on a shoestring budget and Burnley finishing in 10th was an amazing achievement. Dyche was angry towards the end of thee season as players left as free agents and he may leave this summer unless the Clarets start to spend more. Has he taken them as far as he can? Whatever happens, Dyche and Burnley once again punched well above their weight.
Chelsea: A-
Frank Lampard’s youngsters delivered a top four finish nobody really thought they could and they did it with swagger and a few slip ups along the way. Defensively fragile but sumptuous in attack, the likes of Mount, James, Pulisic and Abraham took their chances and now a new host of stars are arriving with Werner, Ziyech and maybe Havertz on the way. Lampard exceeded Chelsea’s expectations and if they can sort out their defense, they could challenge for the title.
Crystal Palace: D-
Pretty meh season for Palace. Roy Hodgson did what he does and turned them into a solid outfit but one win from their final nine games of the season is worrying. Wilfried Zaha didn’t turn up all season and wants out, so that’s a big offseason problem to sort out. Palace will want to kick on and that could mean moving on from Hodgson, who has done a fine job.
Everton: F
Just not good enough. Marco Silva was fired and Carlo Ancelotti hired and despite some glimmers of hope in the second half of the season, the same problems arose for Everton. Defensive mistakes cost them dear and they need a midfield enforcer. Richarlison can’t do it all on his own up top. With the squad they have they should be in the top 10, minimum, but 12th place wasn’t good enough. Ancelotti knows that and will demand wholesale changes this summer.
Leicester City: A
So, so close to a Champions League return. For the first half of this season it looked like Leicester would challenge Liverpool for the title. Then they imploded. Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot and they finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League, but Brendan Rodgers will be disappointed with the way they crumbled in the second half of the season. They are a young team but it seemed like arrogance crept into their play.
Liverpool: A+
What can we say that hasn’t already been said? A first Premier League title and a first league title in over 30 years, Jurgen Klopp has delivered. His players were sensational and looked like they would go the entire season unbeaten and even though they didn’t, 99 points gained is remarkable. They smashed so many records and did it in style. Deserved champions and one of the best teams in Premier League history.
Manchester City: B+
Pep Guardiola’s men had an off season but still finished second. Defensively they were shambolic at times and not signing a new center back last summer came back to haunt them. Laporte being injured was one thing but Pep needs to upgrade his full backs too. Kevin de Bruyne was majestic and they could still win the Champions League. Man City will be up there again next season and having the Champions League ban overturned was huge for their future.
Manchester United: A-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with a third-place finish, and rightly so, but he knows United are a long way behind Liverpool and Man City. Man United were superb in the second half of the season and Bruno Fernandes’ arrival was key to that. Defensively they’ve improved and Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are electric in attack. If David de Gea can regain his form and United can bring in two or three quality additions this summer, they may just be back to being title contenders. Solskjaer is at the wheel and slowly but surely he’s turning Man United back on track.
Newcastle United: C
A very average season for Newcastle. Steve Bruce probably overachieved with the players he has and the delayed and controversial sale of the club to the Saudi Arabian royal family has been hanging over the Magpies. Defensively they are tough but they must improve going forward. Allan Saint-Maximin is a gem, while Miguel Almiron found his feet and Joelinton didn’t. Plenty of ‘Brucie Bonus’ wins but all in all, Newcastle did well to stay out of the relegation scrap. Bang average.
Norwich City: D
Didn’t have a chance from the start but still a really poor finish to the season. It was like Daniel Farke’s side gave up after hearing their manager say all season long they needed a miracle to stay up. Norwich never strengthened after sealing promotion and that is their model. The Canaries will be in the top half of the Championship next season and after a great start to 2019-20, they let their Premier League status slip away so easily. Lovely to watch, at times, but not hungry enough in both boxes.
Sheffield United: A+
Chris Wilder is up there as a manager of the year candidate. The Blades were brilliant and finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League. Their European bid came up short after a tough restart period but their overlapping center backs and general tenacity should be applauded. Great at the back, not so great in attack, Wilder needs to add more firepower. If he gets it right then the Blades can eye another top 10 finish. Next season will be really tough.
Southampton: B
Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton deserve huge credit for turning their season around. After THAT 9-0 loss against Leicester City, the entire mood of the club changed. They have returned to being the plucky upstarts and their form from November onwards was majestic. Danny Ings banged in 22 goals and they regained their hunger and caused plenty of shocks as Hasenhuttl’s famed 4-2-2-2 high-pressing system is working a treat. 11th place finish this season, but can they push for Europe next season?
Tottenham Hotspur: C
Mauricio Pochettino being fired was a shock but probably needed as he had taken Spurs as far as he could. Jose Mourinho coming in was an even bigger shock but it’s working, sort of. Spurs have been grinding out wins since Mourinho arrived and had so many injuries to deal with. Harry Kane is back fit and scoring goals and if Mourinho can improve this defense, they will always have a chance of winning thanks to Kane and Son. Sixth place was fine, all things considered, and Mourinho will want top four next season. Will he get the money to do that?
Watford: F
Absolutely shocking. Four managerial changes in a season says it all. The ownership and players have to take a huge amount of criticism for the way the Hornets went down. Javi Gracia was fired, so too were Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson, the latter with two games of the season to go after he had Watford within touching distance of safety. Watford’s owners have always hired and fired coaches but this was utter nonsense. Watford’s players were in a European hunt and in the FA Cup final last season and now they’re in the Championship. A hugely disappointing season. Can they recover quickly from this?
West Ham: F
Just about stayed up and this wasn’t pretty either. Manuel Pellegrini spent a lot of money and most of the new signings have failed to impress. The jury is out on Haller and Fornals, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio were the only major positives. David Moyes being hired to save them from relegation for a second time worked, again, but West Ham massively underachieved. Is Moyes the right man long-term? Will he be given a chance to build something this time? West Ham should be a top 10 club but they have to get their recruitment right.
Wolves: B+
Another very impressive season for Wolves who finished seventh, again. They were in the top four conversation all the way until the end and are in the Europa League knockout rounds. Nuno Espirito Santo has done a magnificent job and with Raul Jimenez banging them in up top and Adama Traore dazzling on the wing, they scare so many opponents. Can Wolves keep hold of their star duo? That will be key to mounting another top four challenge next season.
According to a report from Bild in Germany, Man United have opened the bidding at around $115 million for Sancho, even though Borussia Dortmund want closer to $140 million for the English winger.
Sancho, 20, has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and his quality on the wing is undoubted. Sancho is coming off a breakout season for Dortmund as he dazzled in the Bundesliga and Champions League, while he also became a regular for the English national team.
The former Watford and Manchester City academy product moved to Dortmund as a teenager in search of regular minutes and has been a star for the German giants.
It is believed that with Champions League finances secured for next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given plenty of cash to kick on and sign Sancho, a new center back and potentially a new holding midfielder.
Sancho would be the main buy this summer for United and his England teammate and close friend Marcus Rashford is said to be pushing for the Red Devils to sign the tricky winger. With Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood in attack, adding Sancho would add extra star power to an already stacked attack.
Man United have improved defensively and even though they have dazzled in attack for most of the second half of the season, they do need something a little different as Rashford, Martial and Greenwood are very similar players who all look forward when on the ball. Sancho cuts inside, has flicks and tricks and would offer something a little different.
Given the fact that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have a blossoming partnership in midfield, Solskjaer needs an extra tweak to his attack and defensive lineups and Man United could be potential title contenders. Since the restart they were sensational and they have plenty of cash to spend, unlike most clubs during the current financial climate.
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United now seems like a matter of when, not if.
Juventus won their ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday as they beat Sampdoria 2-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a beauty off a well-worked free kick for his 31st goal of the season, then Federico Bernardeschi sealed the win in the second half as another Scudetto is heading to I Bianconeri.
The league title is the first of Sarri’s coaching career and caps a solid first season back in Italy for the former Napoli coach. At times Juventus have struggled this season but Ronaldo has been on a mission and they now switch their focus to the UEFA Champions League as they host Lyon in their Round of 16 second leg on Aug. 7, trailing 1-0 from the first leg in France in February.
Juventus have now won 36 league titles in Italy, a record among Europe’s top five leagues, and their ninth title win in a row aligns them with Celtic and Ludogorets who are currently also on a run of ninth league titles on the spin.
Take a look below at the scenes below as Juventus’ players and coaching staff celebrated in their home stadium.
Having made peace with Man City’s runner-up status in this season’s Premier League, probable possible Player of the Year winner Kevin De Bruyne would like a little help with the record book.
De Bruyne scored twice Sunday, but it was his assist that spoke the loudest.
The 29-year-old Belgian set up Raheem Sterling for City’s third goal of a 5-0 blowout win against Norwich City, matching the Premier League single season record of 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002-03 season.
Here’s the thing, though: a smirking KDB feels like the score sheet deciders have denied him his due.
“I’ve got two more so you guys took two away from me. I’m still claiming that one so for me I was already above but it is what it is. I need my teammates because obviously I’m helping them, creating to score. If they score it then I will get it. It’s nice to have and it’s nice to have a victory.”
City will face Real Madrid in the UCL Round of 16 second leg on Friday, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Spain on Feb. 26, a game that saw Sergio Ramos sent off in a double whammy for La Liga’s champions.
🗣"I have 2 more, you guys took 2 away from me and I am claiming them ones, so I have it" 🤣